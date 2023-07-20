Best Commercial Vacuum Cleaners Reviews

Finding the right commercial vacuum cleaner can be a challenge, but it's essential for businesses and institutions like schools, hospitals, and hotels. These machines are designed to handle heavy use and clean large areas quickly and efficiently. With so many options available, it's important to consider factors such as the type of flooring, the size of the area, and the type of debris. Customer reviews also provide valuable insights into the durability, efficiency, and overall performance of a vacuum. Making the right investment can help maintain a clean and safe environment for employees and customers alike.

Our Top Picks

Best Commercial Vacuum Cleaners for 2023

The Hoover Commercial PORTAPOWER Lightweight Canister Vacuum Cleaner is a professional-grade, portable vacuum that is perfect for small businesses or home use. Weighing only 8 pounds, this vacuum is easy to carry from room to room and comes with a variety of attachments to make cleaning even easier. The bagged design ensures that dust and debris are safely contained, while the powerful suction ensures that floors and carpets are thoroughly cleaned. Whether you need to clean upholstery, stairs, or hard floors, the Hoover Commercial PORTAPOWER has you covered.

Pros Lightweight and portable, Powerful suction, Comes with attachments Cons Limited cord length

The Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful and reliable cleaning tool for both carpets and hard floors. With a bagged design, it effectively captures dust and debris, making it perfect for commercial settings. Its lightweight and compact build make it easy to maneuver, and the long power cord allows for extended reach without the need for frequent outlet changes. Plus, the low profile design allows for easy cleaning under furniture. Overall, the Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a top-notch option for those in need of a professional-grade cleaning solution.

Pros Powerful suction, Durable construction, Suitable for carpets and hard floors Cons Heavy to carry

The Hoover Commercial TaskVac Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a professional-grade cleaning machine that is perfect for home and office use. With its lightweight design and HEPA filtration system, this vacuum is able to easily clean carpets, hardwood floors, and furniture. The long-lasting 35-foot cord allows for easy maneuverability around large spaces, while the furniture guard protects against accidental bumps and scratches. Weighing in at only 15 pounds, this vacuum is easy to carry and store, making it a must-have for anyone in need of a reliable and efficient cleaning solution.

Pros Lightweight, HEPA filtered, Long cord Cons Not versatile

The Hoover Commercial Lightweight Backpack Bagged Vacuum Cleaner, C2401, is a versatile and efficient cleaning tool that is ideal for both carpet and hard floors. Its lightweight design makes it comfortable to wear and easy to maneuver, while the powerful motor ensures a thorough cleaning. With its HEPA filtration system, it effectively captures dust and allergens, making it perfect for those with allergies or asthma. The long power cord and adjustable shoulder straps make it perfect for large cleaning jobs. Overall, the Hoover Commercial Lightweight Backpack Bagged Vacuum Cleaner is a great investment for any business or home.

Pros Lightweight, Great for hard floors, Efficient cleaning Cons May be uncomfortable for long use

The Hoover Commercial HushTone Upright Vacuum Cleaner is a reliable and efficient cleaning tool perfect for both carpet and hard floors. With its 15-inch cleaning path and Intellibelt technology, it can easily navigate and clean large spaces. The HushTone technology also makes it quieter than other vacuums, making it ideal for use in noise-sensitive areas. Its user-friendly design and easy-to-change bags make it a great option for commercial cleaning services.

Pros Quiet operation, Effective on carpets and floors, Intellibelt technology Cons Heavy to lift

The Sanitaire Professional Bagless Upright Commercial Vacuum with Tools, SL4410A, is the perfect cleaning solution for commercial spaces. With powerful suction and a large dustbin capacity, this vacuum can handle even the toughest messes. The included tools, such as the crevice tool and dusting brush, make it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas. Its lightweight design and easy maneuverability make it a breeze to use, while its durable construction ensures it can withstand frequent use. Overall, the Sanitaire Professional Bagless Upright Commercial Vacuum with Tools, SL4410A, is a reliable and efficient choice for any commercial cleaning needs.

Pros Powerful suction, Bagless design, Comes with tools Cons Loud motor

The Oreck Commercial Upright Bagged Vacuum Cleaner is a lightweight and powerful tool for cleaning both carpets and hard floors. With a 40ft power cord, you can easily move around large areas without having to switch outlets. The high-speed brush roll helps to remove dirt and debris from carpets while the non-marring bumper protects furniture and walls. The vacuum comes with a top-fill bag that holds more debris and allows for fewer interruptions during cleaning. Perfect for both residential and commercial use, the Oreck Commercial Upright Bagged Vacuum Cleaner is a reliable and efficient choice for any cleaning task.

Pros Lightweight, Long power cord, Bagged for easy disposal Cons May be too loud

The Bissell Commercial Pro Upright Dirt Cup Vacuum, Green Upright Vacuum is a powerful and efficient cleaning machine that is perfect for commercial use. With its large dirt cup and powerful motor, this vacuum is able to clean even the toughest messes with ease. Its lightweight design and adjustable height make it easy to maneuver and use in a variety of settings. Whether you need to clean carpets, hardwood floors, or other surfaces, this vacuum is up to the task. Plus, its durable construction and long-lasting design make it a reliable choice for any business or organization.

Pros Powerful suction, Large dirt cup, Easy to maneuver Cons Can be heavy

The Sanitaire Tradition Upright Bagged Commercial Vacuum, SC886G is a powerful cleaning machine designed for commercial use. With its 7-amp motor, it can handle tough cleaning jobs with ease. Its 12-inch cleaning path and six-position height adjustment make it ideal for cleaning carpets of various thicknesses. The large-capacity dust bag and 50-foot power cord ensure uninterrupted cleaning for longer periods. Its sturdy construction and ergonomic design make it a reliable and comfortable choice for commercial cleaning.

Pros Powerful suction, Durable construction, Large dust bag capacity Cons May be heavy to maneuver

The Sanitaire SC679K Tradition Upright Commercial Bagged Vacuum is a powerful and reliable cleaning tool designed for commercial use. With its 5 amp motor and 12" cleaning path, this vacuum can easily tackle large areas of carpet and hard floors. The bagged design ensures easy and mess-free disposal, while the adjustable height settings allow for customized cleaning on various surfaces. Its lightweight design and comfortable handle make it easy to maneuver and use for extended periods of time. Overall, the Sanitaire SC679K is a great choice for any commercial cleaning needs.

Pros Powerful suction, Durable construction, Large capacity bag Cons Heavy to carry

FAQ

Q: What are the benefits of using a commercial vacuum cleaner?

A: Commercial vacuum cleaners are designed for heavy-duty cleaning tasks and can handle high-traffic areas with ease. They are also built to last longer and have better suction power compared to residential vacuum cleaners. Additionally, they come with larger dustbins, better filtration systems, and improved maneuverability, making them a highly efficient cleaning tool for commercial spaces.

Q: What type of commercial vacuum cleaner is best for my business?

A: The type of commercial vacuum cleaner you choose depends on the specific cleaning needs of your business. For example, if you need to clean large carpeted areas, an upright vacuum cleaner with a powerful motor and adjustable height settings may be the best option. For hard surfaces, a canister vacuum cleaner with a variety of attachments may be more suitable. It's important to consider factors such as cleaning frequency, surface type, and the level of foot traffic in your space when choosing a commercial vacuum cleaner.

Q: How often should I replace my commercial vacuum cleaner?

A: The lifespan of a commercial vacuum cleaner varies depending on usage, maintenance, and quality of the product. However, most commercial vacuum cleaners can last anywhere from 5 to 10 years with proper care. It's important to regularly check and replace the filters, bags, and belts to ensure optimal performance. Additionally, if your vacuum cleaner starts to show signs of wear and tear, such as decreased suction power or excessive noise, it may be time to invest in a new one.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we have found that commercial vacuum cleaners are essential for maintaining a clean and hygienic environment in various industries. The Hoover Commercial PORTAPOWER, ORECK XL COMMERCIAL, Hoover Commercial TaskVac, Hoover Commercial Backpack, Hoover Commercial HushTone, and Sanitaire Professional are all excellent options to consider depending on your specific needs. These vacuums offer powerful suction, durable construction, and user-friendly features that make cleaning large spaces a breeze. We encourage you to invest in a commercial vacuum cleaner to keep your workspace clean and safe for employees and customers alike.