Best Cordless Leaf Blower for 2023

Our Top Picks

Cordless leaf blowers are becoming increasingly popular among homeowners for their portability and ease of use in maintaining outdoor spaces. In this article, we'll share our research on the best cordless leaf blowers available, considering factors such as battery life, power, weight, and noise level. Homeowners face a challenge finding a balance between power and portability, making expert insights and tips valuable for choosing the right product. Our findings can help you make an informed decision and choose the best cordless leaf blower for your specific needs and requirements. Scroll down to see our top-ranking products.

1 DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower DCBL722B DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower DCBL722B View on Amazon 9.9 The DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Leaf Blower is a powerful, cordless handheld tool that can deliver air speeds of up to 125-MPH and air volume of up to 450-CFM. It is perfect for clearing leaves and debris from your yard, patio, or driveway. With its brushless motor technology, it ensures longer motor life and more efficient performance. The tool is lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it ideal for extended use without fatigue. As a bonus, it is also compatible with other DEWALT 20V MAX* tools. Please note that this product is sold as a tool only, and the battery and charger must be purchased separately. Pros Cordless for easy mobility, Powerful air speed and volume, Brushless motor for efficiency Cons Battery and charger sold separately

2 RUALION Cordless Leaf Blower 20V Battery RUALION Cordless Leaf Blower 20V Battery View on Amazon 9.4 The RUALION Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful tool for anyone looking to keep their lawn, patio, or garage clean and tidy. With a 280 CFM output and 132 MPH airspeed, this leaf blower is capable of handling even the toughest debris. The 20V battery provides plenty of power, and the 4.0 Ah capacity means you can work for longer without needing to recharge. The lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it comfortable to use, and the included charger ensures you can always keep the battery topped up. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional landscaper, the RUALION Cordless Leaf Blower is a great choice for maintaining your outdoor spaces. Pros Cordless convenience, Powerful airflow, Lightweight and easy to handle Cons May not be suitable for large yards

3 SnapFresh Cordless Leaf Blower Kit with 2Ah Battery SnapFresh Cordless Leaf Blower Kit with 2Ah Battery View on Amazon 9.2 The Cordless Leaf Blower is a great tool for anyone looking to keep their lawn or driveway free of debris. With a 20V battery and charger included, this electric leaf blower is both lightweight and powerful, making it perfect for snow blowing as well. The Cordless Leaf Blower is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their outdoor spaces clean and tidy without the hassle of cords or gas. It's easy to use and comes with a 2Ah battery for extended use. Overall, the Cordless Leaf Blower is a great investment for anyone who wants to keep their outdoor spaces looking great. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Comes with battery and charger, Suitable for snow blowing Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks

4 SHINTYOOL Cordless Leaf Blower 2-in-1 Portable Blower SHINTYOOL Cordless Leaf Blower 2-in-1 Portable Blower View on Amazon 9 The SHINTYOOL Cordless Leaf Blower is a versatile and portable tool that can easily tackle a variety of outdoor and indoor cleaning tasks. With a powerful 21V lithium battery and two different speed settings, this blower is perfect for blowing leaves, clearing dust and small debris, and reaching hard-to-clean corners. It's also lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it a great choice for cleaning cars, computer hosts, and other delicate surfaces. Overall, the SHINTYOOL Cordless Leaf Blower is a reliable and convenient tool for anyone looking to keep their space clean and tidy. Pros Portable and cordless, Multifunctional, Lithium battery Cons May not be very powerful

5 Leisch Life Cordless Leaf Blower 20V Leisch Life Cordless Leaf Blower 20V View on Amazon 8.5 The Cordless Leaf Blower is a game changer for outdoor enthusiasts. This lightweight and easy-to-use blower is perfect for clearing patios, yards, and sidewalks of leaves and debris. With two speed modes and a 2.0Ah battery, this blower can handle any job, big or small. Plus, the fast charger ensures that you won't have to wait long to get back to work. Say goodbye to messy, time-consuming leaf cleanup and hello to the convenience of the Cordless Leaf Blower. Pros Cordless for easy mobility, Lightweight for comfortable use, Fast charging battery Cons May not be powerful enough

6 Aoetree Cordless Leaf Blower 20V with 2 Batteries Aoetree Cordless Leaf Blower 20V with 2 Batteries View on Amazon 8.2 The Cordless Leaf Blower is a game-changer for anyone who wants to keep their lawn looking neat and tidy. With 2 batteries and a charger included, this lightweight electric blower is perfect for small jobs around the yard. The 20V battery-powered blower is easy to use and maneuver, making it ideal for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and other debris from your driveway, patio, or lawn. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional landscaper, this small handheld blower is a must-have tool in your arsenal. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Comes with 2 batteries, Easy to use Cons May not be powerful enough

7 BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Sweeper with Power Boost LSW321 BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Sweeper with Power Boost LSW321 View on Amazon 8 The BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* Cordless Sweeper with Power Boost (LSW321) is a versatile and efficient tool for keeping your outdoor spaces clean. With a powerful 20V MAX* Lithium-Ion battery and POWERCOMMAND, this sweeper can tackle tough debris and leaves with ease. Its lightweight design and low noise level make it perfect for quick cleanups, while the Power Boost feature provides extra power when needed. Ideal for yards, driveways, and sidewalks, the LSW321 is a must-have for any homeowner looking to simplify their outdoor cleaning routine. Pros Cordless convenience, Powerful motor, Lightweight and easy to maneuver Cons May not work well on heavier debris

8 BLACK+DECKER Cordless Leaf Blower Sweeper LSW221 BLACK+DECKER Cordless Leaf Blower Sweeper LSW221 View on Amazon 7.6 The BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Leaf Blower is an excellent choice for those who want a lightweight and easy-to-use leaf blower. With a 130 mph air speed, it's powerful enough to handle most outdoor cleaning tasks. The battery and charger are included, so you can get started right away. Plus, the cordless design means you don't have to worry about cords getting in your way. This leaf blower is perfect for keeping your lawn and outdoor spaces clean and tidy. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Easy to operate, Includes battery and charger Cons May not be as powerful

9 LAZYBOI Cordless Leaf Blower with 2 Batteries LAZYBOI Cordless Leaf Blower with 2 Batteries View on Amazon 7.5 The Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for any outdoor cleaning needs. With 2 speed modes and 2 rechargeable batteries, this 21V battery powered leaf blower is perfect for lawn care, patio cleaning, and blowing away leaves and snow. Its lightweight design and easy to use controls make it a great option for anyone who wants to get their outdoor cleaning done quickly and easily. Plus, the included charger ensures that your blower is always ready to go when you need it. Pros Cordless and electric, Comes with 2 batteries, 2 speed modes Cons May not handle heavy debris

10 Lazyboi Cordless Leaf Blower with Batteries and Charger Lazyboi Cordless Leaf Blower with Batteries and Charger View on Amazon 7.1 The Leaf Blower Cordless with 2 Batteries and Charger is a versatile and efficient tool for lawn care, patio cleaning, and snow removal. With a powerful motor, two-speed modes, and a lightweight design, this cordless leaf blower makes easy work of clearing leaves and debris. The 2.0Ah battery provides ample run time, and the included charger ensures you always have a fully charged battery ready to go. Overall, this cordless leaf blower is a reliable and convenient choice for homeowners looking to maintain their outdoor spaces. Pros Cordless and portable, Comes with 2 batteries, 2 speed modes for versatility Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks

FAQ

Q: How long does the battery last on a cordless leaf blower?

A: The battery life on a cordless leaf blower can vary depending on the model and usage. Some can last up to an hour, while others may only last 20-30 minutes. It's important to check the specifications of the specific model you're interested in to get an accurate estimate of battery life.

Q: Can cordless leaf blowers handle wet leaves?

A: Yes, cordless leaf blowers can handle wet leaves, but it may take a bit more time and effort. Wet leaves are heavier and stickier than dry leaves, so it may take more power to move them. It's also important to note that wet leaves can clog the blower's tube, so it's essential to clear any blockages regularly to maintain maximum efficiency.

Q: Are cordless leaf blowers quieter than gas-powered ones?

A: Yes, cordless leaf blowers are generally quieter than gas-powered ones. They don't have the same loud, rumbling noise that gas-powered blowers do, making them ideal for use in residential areas where noise pollution may be a concern. However, it's still important to wear ear protection when using any type of leaf blower to protect your hearing.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we've found that cordless leaf blowers are an excellent tool for maintaining your lawn and keeping it free of debris. They are lightweight, easy to use, and environmentally friendly. Our top picks for the best cordless leaf blowers include models with various features and capabilities, such as two-speed modes, advanced turbo, and brushless motors. Whether you need to clean your lawn, yard, patio, or garage, there's a cordless leaf blower that's perfect for your needs. We encourage you to consider our recommendations and take action to keep your outdoor space clean and beautiful.