The article discusses the importance of having the right tools for any job and introduces the topic of the best Craftsman tools. The author emphasizes the significance of considering factors such as durability, versatility, ease of use, and customer reviews when analyzing the essential criteria of these tools. The article also highlights the challenge of choosing the best product from the vast number of options available in the market. The author provides expert tips to help readers select the right Craftsman tool according to their specific needs and projects. Additionally, the article takes into account the feedback and ratings of current customers to provide a comprehensive review of the best Craftsman tools available.

Our Top Picks

Best Craftsman Tools for 2023

The CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set is a comprehensive 57-piece kit perfect for any home project. It includes a hammer, screwdrivers, drill bits, sockets, ratchet, hex keys, tape measure, pliers, and more. This kit is made of durable materials and is built to last. It's perfect for DIY enthusiasts who want to tackle any project around the house. The set comes with a convenient carrying case for easy storage and transport. Whether you need to fix a leaky faucet, hang a picture frame, or repair your bike, this tool kit has you covered. It's a must-have for any homeowner or renter.

Pros Diverse tool selection Sturdy carrying case Includes pliers and hammer Good value for money Cons Limited to basic repairs Ratchet may not be durable May not include all needed tools

A comprehensive set of tools for home DIY projects.

The CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Impact Driver is a powerful tool that delivers high performance and precision. This bare tool is perfect for DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike, as it can easily handle tough jobs with ease. With its 1/4 inch quick release hex, you can quickly and easily change out bits, making it perfect for a variety of uses. The compact design and lightweight construction make it easy to handle and maneuver, even in tight spaces. The brushless motor provides longer runtime and more power, so you can get more work done with less downtime. The variable speed trigger allows you to control the speed for precise applications.

Pros Powerful impact Variable speed control Compact size Easy to use Cons Battery not included May require additional tools Limited torque settings

Powerful and durable impact driver for heavy-duty tasks. Bare tool only.

The CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Circular Saw is a versatile and powerful tool that can handle a wide range of cutting tasks. With its 6-1/2 inch blade, this saw is perfect for cutting through a variety of materials, including wood, metal, and plastic. The bare tool design allows you to use your existing V20 battery and charger, saving you money and reducing waste. Plus, the lightweight and ergonomic design make it easy to handle and maneuver, even in tight spaces. Whether you're a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, the CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Circular Saw is a must-have tool for any workshop.

Pros Lightweight and compact Easy to maneuver Battery lasts long Compatible with V20 batteries Cons Bare tool only No blade included May not be powerful enough

The CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Circular Saw is a powerful bare tool that can cut through a variety of materials with ease. It is ideal for both professional and DIY use.

The CRAFTSMAN V20* Angle Grinder is a powerful and versatile tool that is perfect for any DIY project. With a 4-1/2 inch small size, this angle grinder is easy to handle and maneuver, making it perfect for work in tight spaces. The tool only design allows you to use your existing battery and charger, saving you money in the long run.

This angle grinder is made with high-quality materials and features a comfortable grip for extended use. It's perfect for cutting, grinding, and sanding a variety of materials, including metal, concrete, and tile. Whether you're a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, the CRAFTSMAN V20* Angle Grinder is an excellent addition to your tool collection.

Pros Powerful motor Compact size Tool-only option Affordable price Cons No battery included No accessories included Not suitable for heavy-duty tasks

Great tool for grinding and cutting metal.

The CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set is a comprehensive kit that includes 135 pieces of SAE and Metric tools. This set is perfect for anyone who needs a reliable tool kit for their automotive or mechanical work. The tools are made from high-quality materials and are designed to last a long time. The set includes a variety of sockets, ratchets, and wrenches in various sizes to fit most bolts and nuts.

This tool set is perfect for DIY mechanics, as well as professionals who need a reliable set of tools for their work. The tools are organized in a sturdy case, making it easy to find and access the right tool for the job. The set is also lightweight and easy to carry, making it perfect for on-the-go repairs. Overall, the CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set is a great investment for anyone who needs a reliable and comprehensive set of tools for their work.

Pros 135 Pieces SAE/MM Durable Organized Cons Expensive Limited sizes Not professional grade

A comprehensive tool set for mechanics, with both SAE and Metric sizes. Comes with a durable case for easy storage and transport.

The Craftsman CMMT98348 CRFT Flexible Mag Pickup Tool is a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of purposes. With its flexible shaft, it can easily reach into tight spaces and pick up small metal objects. The tool is lightweight and easy to handle, making it perfect for both professional and DIY use. It is made of high-quality materials that ensure durability and long-lasting use. The magnetic end of the tool is strong enough to hold onto small screws and bolts, making it an essential tool for any mechanic or repairman. Overall, the Craftsman CMMT98348 CRFT Flexible Mag Pickup Tool is an excellent tool that is both practical and efficient.

Pros Flexible Magnetic Durable Easy to Use Cons May be too short May not hold heavy objects May not be strong enough

The Craftsman flexible magnetic pickup tool is a great addition to any toolbox, with its strong magnet and flexible shaft making it easy to retrieve lost items in tight spaces.

The CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK Mechanic Tool Set is a 71-piece set that includes 1/4-in and 3/8-in drive ratchets, sockets, hex keys, adaptors, and more. The set comes with both SAE and metric sizes and features a polished chrome finish. This tool set is perfect for both professional mechanics and DIY enthusiasts.

The tools are made with high-quality materials and are built to last. The set is also designed to be easily stackable with other VERSASTACK products, making it easy to store and transport. Whether you're working on your car or tackling a DIY project, the CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK Mechanic Tool Set has everything you need to get the job done right.

Pros Versatile Durable Easy to organize Polish chrome finish Cons Limited socket sizes Expensive No case included

The CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK Mechanic Tool Set is a comprehensive and high-quality set that is perfect for DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The CRAFTSMAN V20 MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is a must-have for anyone in need of reliable power tools. This kit comes with two batteries and a charger, ensuring that you'll always have a charged battery on hand. The cordless design allows for maximum portability and flexibility, making it perfect for a wide range of applications.

The drill and impact driver are both lightweight and easy to handle, making them ideal for extended use. The drill has a 1/2-inch chuck and can deliver up to 280 UWO of power, while the impact driver can deliver up to 1,450 in-lbs of torque. These tools are perfect for drilling into wood, metal, and plastic, as well as driving screws and bolts.

Whether you're a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, the CRAFTSMAN V20 MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is an excellent investment. With its high-quality construction, reliable performance, and versatile functionality, this kit is sure to meet all of your power tool needs.

Pros Cordless and convenient Includes 2 batteries Both drill and impact driver Durable and reliable Cons May not be as powerful as corded models Limited accessories included May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks

Great value for a powerful and versatile tool kit.

The CRAFTSMAN V20 LED Work Light is a cordless handheld light that provides 140 lumens of brightness. This bare tool is perfect for a variety of tasks, from working in dimly lit areas to camping trips. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry and maneuver. The LED technology ensures a long-lasting and energy-efficient performance. The versatile design allows you to use it as a handheld light or attach it to a tripod for hands-free use. Overall, the CRAFTSMAN V20 LED Work Light is a reliable and practical tool for anyone in need of a portable and bright light source.

Pros Bright 140 lumens Cordless and handheld Compact and easy to carry Energy-efficient LED technology Cons Bare tool only Battery not included Not suitable for large workspaces

The CRAFTSMAN V20 LED Work Light is a versatile and portable tool for any job site. With 140 lumens and a cordless design, it's perfect for illuminating dark spaces.

The CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Hand Vacuum is an essential tool for any homeowner. With 45 CFM of suction power, this vacuum is capable of cleaning up messes big or small. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that even the smallest dust particles are captured, leaving your space clean and fresh. The bare tool design allows for customization with other V20 tools, making it a versatile addition to your toolkit. This vacuum is perfect for cleaning car interiors, stairs, or any hard-to-reach areas. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to maneuver and use for extended periods of time.

Pros Cordless convenience Powerful suction Easy to clean Compact and lightweight Cons Battery not included Small dustbin capacity Limited attachments

The CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Hand Vacuum is a powerful and convenient tool for quick cleanups around the house or in the car. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that dust and debris are captured and trapped, while the bare tool design allows for maximum flexibility and customization.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right Craftsman tools for my needs?

A: To choose the right Craftsman tools, you should consider the tasks you need to complete. Look for tools that are designed for the job you're doing, such as a wrench for plumbing or a saw for carpentry. You should also assess the quality of the tools, as Craftsman is known for its durability. Consider the size, weight, and grip of the tool as well, as it should be comfortable to use. Lastly, look for reviews from other users to ensure you're making the right choice.

Q: What are some of the most popular Craftsman tools?

A: Craftsman offers a wide range of tools, but some of their most popular products include their socket sets, wrenches, and power drills. These tools are essential for any DIY enthusiast or professional contractor, and Craftsman is known for its quality and durability.

Q: Are Craftsman tools expensive?

A: Craftsman tools are reasonably priced, especially considering their quality and durability. While they may cost more than some other brands, they are a smart investment for anyone who wants tools that will last for years. Plus, Craftsman often offers discounts and promotions, making their tools even more affordable.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing and testing multiple Craftsman tools, we can confidently recommend two standout products. First, the CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set, 57-Piece, offers everything you need in a compact and organized set, including a hammer, screwdrivers, sockets, and more. It's a great starter kit for any DIY enthusiast or homeowner. Second, the CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Impact Driver is a powerful and versatile tool that can handle any job with ease. Its brushless motor provides longer run time and increased power, making it a must-have for any professional or serious DIYer. No matter which tool you choose, you can trust in the quality and durability of Craftsman products. Keep your tool collection organized and efficient with Craftsman.