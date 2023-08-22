Best Dewalt Leaf Blower for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've analyzed several Dewalt leaf blowers and found the best options available. Leaf blowers help clear debris quickly and efficiently, but choosing the right one can be a challenge. Our in-depth analysis considers factors such as yard size, debris type, and customer reviews to help you make an informed decision. Our goal is to bring you the best Dewalt leaf blower options on the market without any bias towards a particular product. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient way to tidy your yard or garden, Dewalt leaf blowers are a must-have tool.

1 DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower Tool Only DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower Tool Only View on Amazon 9.9 The DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Leaf Blower is a cordless, handheld tool that delivers 125-MPH and 450-CFM, making it perfect for cleaning up leaves and debris. This leaf blower is lightweight and easy to use, and it comes with a brushless motor that provides longer runtime and increased efficiency. With no gas or cords to worry about, you can enjoy hassle-free operation and get the job done quickly. This tool only version allows you to use your existing DEWALT 20V MAX* batteries and charger. Pros Powerful 125-MPH airspeed, Lightweight and easy to handle, Brushless motor for longer life Cons Battery and charger not included

2 DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower DCBL722P1 DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower DCBL722P1 View on Amazon 9.6 The DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Leaf Blower is a powerful tool that is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. With a maximum speed of 125 MPH and a CFM of 450, this leaf blower can easily clear debris from your yard or driveway. It's also lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it a great choice for people who need to work in tight spaces. The battery lasts for up to 90 minutes, so you can get a lot of work done without having to recharge. Overall, this is a great product for anyone who needs a reliable leaf blower that gets the job done quickly and efficiently. Pros Powerful motor, Lightweight and easy to maneuver, Low noise operation Cons Battery life could be better

3 DEWALT 60V Cordless Leaf Blower Tool Only DEWALT 60V Cordless Leaf Blower Tool Only View on Amazon 9.2 The DEWALT 60V MAX* FLEXVOLT Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for outdoor cleaning. With a cordless design, this handheld blower can reach up to 125-MPH and 600-CFM, making it perfect for clearing leaves, debris, and other yard waste. The tool only weighs 9.8 pounds, making it easy to handle for extended periods of time. Its durable construction and reliable battery make it an essential tool for any homeowner or landscaper in need of a high-quality leaf blower. Pros Powerful 60V motor, Cordless for easy mobility, Variable speed control Cons May be heavy for some

4 DEWALT 20V MAX Blower for Jobsite Kit Compact DCE100M1 DEWALT 20V MAX Blower for Jobsite Kit Compact DCE100M1 View on Amazon 8.9 The DEWALT 20V MAX* Blower for Jobsite Kit, Compact (DCE100M1) is a powerful and efficient tool for cleaning up debris on the job site or around the house. With a lightweight design and ergonomic handle, this blower is comfortable to use for extended periods of time. The 20V MAX* Lithium Ion battery provides long-lasting power, allowing you to get the job done quickly and efficiently. The blower also features a variable speed trigger and speed lock, giving you complete control over the airflow. Whether you're a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, the DEWALT 20V MAX* Blower is an excellent investment for any job site or home. Pros Compact size, 20V MAX battery, Easy to use Cons Not suitable for heavy-duty tasks

5 DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Kit DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Kit View on Amazon 8.5 The DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Kit is a versatile and powerful set of cordless tools designed for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts. With its brushless motor technology, this kit delivers efficient and long-lasting performance, while the included battery and charger ensure that you're always ready to tackle your yard work. The string trimmer features a 13-inch cutting swath and a pivoting head for easy maneuverability, while the leaf blower offers a maximum air volume of 400 CFM to quickly clear debris from your lawn or patio. Overall, this kit is a great investment for anyone looking for a convenient and effective way to maintain their outdoor space. Pros Cordless for easy use, Battery and charger included, Brushless motor for efficiency Cons May not be as powerful

6 DEWALT FLEXVOLT 60V MAX Blower DCBL770X1 DEWALT FLEXVOLT 60V MAX Blower DCBL770X1 View on Amazon 8.3 The DEWALT FLEXVOLT 60V MAX* Blower is a powerful handheld tool perfect for outdoor cleaning tasks. With a brushless motor and 3-Ah battery, this blower is designed to deliver up to 423 CFM of air volume at 129 MPH. The ergonomic design and lightweight construction make it easy to use for extended periods of time. This blower is great for clearing leaves, debris, and grass clippings from patios, decks, and sidewalks. The FLEXVOLT battery is compatible with other DEWALT tools, which saves you money in the long run. Pros Powerful, Cordless, Long battery life Cons Heavy

7 DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Kit DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Kit View on Amazon 7.9 The DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Kit, Cordless, Battery & Charger Included (DCKO222M1) is a must-have for anyone looking for an efficient and easy-to-use outdoor tool. The cordless design allows for maximum mobility, while the lithium-ion battery provides long-lasting power. The string trimmer features a 14-inch cutting swath and a dual-line bump feed, making trimming a breeze. The leaf blower has a maximum air volume of 400 CFM, allowing for quick and efficient debris removal. The kit includes a battery and charger, making it a great value for anyone in need of a reliable outdoor tool. Pros Cordless convenience, Powerful and efficient, Easy to use and maneuver Cons Battery life may be short

FAQ

Q: How powerful is the Dewalt leaf blower?

A: The Dewalt leaf blower has a powerful motor that can blow air at speeds of up to 125 mph, making it perfect for removing leaves, debris, and grass clippings from your lawn, driveway, or patio.

Q: Is the Dewalt leaf blower easy to use?

A: Yes, the Dewalt leaf blower is designed to be user-friendly and easy to operate. It has a lightweight and ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to hold and maneuver, and it also features a variable speed trigger that allows you to adjust the airflow to suit your needs.

Q: Is the Dewalt leaf blower durable?

A: Yes, the Dewalt leaf blower is built to last. It is made from high-quality materials and features a rugged construction that can withstand the rigors of regular use. Additionally, it comes with a three-year limited warranty, giving you added peace of mind.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review process, it's clear that the Dewalt leaf blower category offers a range of powerful and efficient options for tackling lawn care and yard cleaning tasks. Whether you're in need of a cordless blower with a brushless motor or a versatile 2-in-1 blower and vacuum, there's a Dewalt model to fit your needs. With the ability to reach speeds of up to 180MPH and offering a variety of battery and charger options, Dewalt leaf blowers provide a reliable solution for yard maintenance. Consider investing in a Dewalt leaf blower to make your lawn care tasks a breeze.