Best Dewalt Table Saw Review

1 DEWALT Jobsite Compact Table Saw DEWALT Jobsite Compact Table Saw DWE7485 View on Amazon 9.7 The DEWALT Table Saw for Jobsites is a compact and powerful 8-1/4 inch saw that is perfect for cutting through a variety of materials. With its 15 Amp motor, this saw can handle tough jobs and provides accurate and clean cuts every time. It's lightweight and portable design make it easy to transport to different job sites, while its rack and pinion fence system ensures precision and safety. Whether you're a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, the DEWALT Table Saw for Jobsites is a reliable tool that can make your job easier and more efficient. Pros Powerful 15 Amp motor, Compact and lightweight design, Durable and sturdy construction Cons May produce some vibrations

2 DEWALT Table Saw with Stand DEWALT Table Saw with Stand View on Amazon 9.4 The DEWALT Table Saw for Jobsite, Compact, 8-1/4-Inch with Table Saw Stand, Mobile/Rolling (DWE7485 & DW7440RS) w/ 8-1/4 Table Saw is a must-have for any DIY enthusiast or professional woodworker. With its compact design and powerful motor, it can easily handle any job, big or small. The included table saw stand makes it easy to move around and set up, while the 8-1/4 inch blade ensures clean and precise cuts every time. Whether you're working on a construction site or in your garage, this table saw is sure to impress with its durability, ease of use, and exceptional performance. Pros Compact size, Mobile and rolling stand, Powerful and efficient Cons May require additional accessories

3 DEWALT 60V MAX Table Saw DEWALT FLEXVOLT 60V MAX Table Saw View on Amazon 9.2 The DEWALT FLEXVOLT 60V MAX* Table Saw, 8-1/4-Inch (DCS7485T1) is an excellent choice for those in the construction and woodworking industries. This powerful table saw offers the flexibility of both corded and cordless operation, allowing you to work with or without a power source. The 8-1/4-inch blade is perfect for cutting through a variety of materials, including hardwoods and softwoods. With a maximum rip capacity of 24-1/2 inches, this table saw is ideal for larger projects. Additionally, the saw's compact design makes it easy to transport to job sites. Pros Powerful 60V motor, Portable and lightweight, Durable construction Cons May require additional blade

4 DEWALT Table Saw with Rolling Stand and Saw Blade Combo Pack DEWALT Table Saw with Rolling Stand and Saw Blade Combo Pack View on Amazon 8.8 The DEWALT DWE7491RS 10-Inch Jobsite Table Saw with 32-1/2-Inch Rip Capacity and Rolling Stand w/ DW3106P5 60-Tooth Crosscutting and 32-Tooth General Purpose 10-Inch Saw Blade Combo Pack is the perfect tool for any woodworking enthusiast. With a powerful motor and 32-1/2-inch rip capacity, this table saw can handle any project, big or small. The included rolling stand makes it easy to move from job to job, while the combo pack of saw blades ensures you have the right blade for any application. Plus, the durable construction and easy-to-use features make it a must-have for any workshop. Pros Portable with rolling stand, High rip capacity, Comes with saw blade combo Cons Heavy to move

5 DEWALT Table Saw DEWALT Table Saw DWE7491RS View on Amazon 8.7 The DEWALT 10-Inch Tablesaw w/Stand is a powerful and versatile tool perfect for woodworking enthusiasts. With a 15 Amp motor and 32-1/2 inch rip capacity, this saw can handle large and small projects alike. The rolling/collapsible stand makes it easy to move the saw to your desired location, and the sturdy construction ensures stability during use. Plus, the rack and pinion fence system allows for accurate and smooth cuts every time. Whether you're a professional or a hobbyist, the DEWALT Tablesaw is a great investment for your woodworking needs. Pros Powerful 15 Amp motor, Large rip capacity, Rolling/collapsible stand included Cons Bulky and heavy

6 DEWALT 10-Inch Table Saw with Stand DEWALT 10-Inch Table Saw with Stand View on Amazon 8.2 The DEWALT Table Saw is a powerful and reliable tool that is perfect for both DIY enthusiasts and professional contractors. With a 15 Amp motor and a 32-1/2 inch rip capacity, this 10-inch table saw can handle even the toughest materials with ease. The rolling/collapsible stand makes it easy to transport and store, while the durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Whether you're building a new deck, remodeling your kitchen, or just need to make some quick cuts, the DEWALT Table Saw is the perfect tool for the job. Pros Large rip capacity, Powerful motor, Collapsible stand Cons Heavy to move

7 DEWALT 10-Inch Table Saw with Stand DEWALT 10-Inch Table Saw with Stand View on Amazon 8 The DEWALT Table Saw with Rolling/Collapsible Stand (DWE7491RS) is a powerful and versatile tool that is perfect for both professional contractors and DIY enthusiasts. With a 15 Amp Motor and a 32-1/2 inch rip capacity, this 10-inch table saw can handle even the toughest materials with ease. The rolling/collapsible stand makes it easy to transport and store, while the adjustable fence system and dust collection port add to its convenience. Whether you're cutting through hardwood, plywood, or MDF, the DEWALT Table Saw is a reliable and efficient choice for all your woodworking needs. Pros 32-1/2 inch rip capacity, powerful 15 amp motor, collapsible stand for portability Cons loud motor

8 DEWALT Table Saw DWE7491X DEWALT Table Saw DWE7491X View on Amazon 7.6 Pros Powerful 15 Amp motor, Large 32 ½-Inch rip capacity, Dust collector for clean workspace Cons Heavy to move

Q: What is the maximum ripping capacity of the Dewalt Table Saw?

A: The maximum ripping capacity of the Dewalt Table Saw is 32 1/2 inches, which makes it perfect for cutting large sheets of plywood.

Q: Is the Dewalt Table Saw portable?

A: Yes, the Dewalt Table Saw is portable. It comes with a compact and lightweight design, and it can be easily transported from one job site to another.

Q: What is the warranty on the Dewalt Table Saw?

A: The Dewalt Table Saw comes with a three-year limited warranty, which covers any defects in materials or workmanship. Additionally, Dewalt offers a one-year free service contract and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

In conclusion, the DEWALT table saw category offers a wide range of options for jobsite and compact use, each with their own unique features and benefits. Our review process involved thorough testing and research to ensure that our readers receive helpful and informative content. Whether you're a professional contractor or a DIY enthusiast, the DEWALT table saws and accessories we reviewed provide reliable and high-quality performance that will meet your needs. We encourage our readers to take action based on our review, whether that means purchasing one of these products or exploring alternatives within the category.