10 Best Electric Leaf Blowers for 2023

Our Top Picks

This article provides a comprehensive review of the best electric leaf blowers available in the market. The article highlights the convenience and eco-friendliness of electric leaf blowers, and explains the features that make them stand out. The analysis focuses on the power of the machine, its weight, design, durability, reliability, and customer reviews. The article concludes that electric leaf blowers are a worthwhile investment, and proceeds to discuss the top options available.

1 Sun Joe Electric Leaf Blower Grey SBJ597E-GRY Sun Joe Electric Leaf Blower Grey SBJ597E-GRY View on Amazon 9.7 The Sun Joe SBJ597E-GRY Electric Leaf Blower is a 6-amp, 155 MPH tool that is perfect for clearing debris and leaves from your lawn, garden, or patio. This one-size, grey leaf blower is lightweight and easy to handle, making it a great option for both homeowners and professionals. With its adjustable speed settings and powerful motor, this blower can handle even the toughest of jobs. Made with durable materials, this electric leaf blower is built to last and will help keep your outdoor spaces clean and pristine. Pros Lightweight, Easy to use, Powerful motor Cons Corded (not cordless)

2 BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower LB700 BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower LB700 View on Amazon 9.4 The BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower, 7-Amp (LB700) Blower Only is a powerful tool designed for quick and easy yard cleanup. With a 7-amp motor and a lightweight design, this blower is perfect for clearing leaves, debris, and grass clippings from hard surfaces such as driveways, sidewalks, and patios. The LB700 offers a two-speed control, allowing you to choose between more powerful or quieter operation depending on the task at hand. Its compact size makes it easy to store in a garage or shed when not in use. Overall, the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower is an excellent choice for homeowners who want a reliable and efficient blower for their yard work needs. Pros Lightweight and easy to use, Powerful blowing capability, Affordable and great value Cons Can be noisy

3 Sun Joe Electric Blower Green 215MPH Sun Joe Electric Blower Green 215MPH View on Amazon 9.2 The Sun Joe SBJ601E 10 Amp 215 Max MPH All-Purpose 2-Speed Electric Blower in Green is the perfect tool for outdoor cleaning. With a maximum airspeed of 215 MPH, this blower can tackle even the toughest debris. Its 2-speed control allows for customized use, while its lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver. Whether you need to clear leaves from your lawn or debris from your driveway, the Sun Joe SBJ601E has got you covered. Pros Powerful up to 215MPH, 10 Amp motor, 2-speed settings Cons Can be loud

4 SnapFresh 20V Cordless Leaf Blower Kit SnapFresh 20V Cordless Leaf Blower Kit View on Amazon 8.8 The Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for clearing leaves and debris from your lawn. With a 20V battery and lightweight design, this electric leaf blower makes lawn care a breeze. It's perfect for snow blowing and other outdoor tasks, and the included battery and charger make it easy to use right out of the box. Whether you're a professional landscaper or a homeowner looking to keep your lawn looking its best, the Cordless Leaf Blower is an excellent choice. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Comes with battery and charger, Suitable for both lawn care and snow blowing Cons May not have enough power for heavy-duty tasks

5 WISETOOL Cordless Leaf Blower - Orange WISETOOL Cordless Leaf Blower - Orange View on Amazon 8.5 The WISETOOL 20V Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful, battery-operated tool that is perfect for clearing leaves and snow from patios and driveways. With variable speed control and two different tubes, this leaf blower is versatile and easy to use. It comes with a rechargeable battery and charger, making it convenient and cost-effective. Whether you're a homeowner or professional landscaper, the WISETOOL 20V Cordless Leaf Blower is a must-have tool for keeping your outdoor spaces clean and tidy. Pros Cordless and rechargeable, Variable speed control, Comes with battery and charger Cons May not be powerful enough

6 Somorei Cordless Leaf Blower with 2 Batteries Somorei Cordless Leaf Blower with 2 Batteries View on Amazon 8.2 The Electric Handheld Cordless Leaf Blower is a must-have for anyone looking for a lightweight and efficient way to clean up their patio or yard. With two powerful batteries, this blower can reach up to 140 CFM, making it perfect for clearing away leaves and debris. It's easy to use and maneuver, making it ideal for both small and large areas. Plus, its battery-powered design means you won't have to worry about tangled cords or running out of gas. Overall, this leaf blower is a great investment for anyone looking for a hassle-free way to keep their outdoor space clean and tidy. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Comes with 2 batteries, Easy to use Cons May not be as powerful

7 NINOUKO Cordless Leaf Blower 20V NINOUKO Cordless Leaf Blower 20V View on Amazon 7.9 The NINOUKO Leaf Blower is a powerful, cordless leaf blower that can help to keep your lawn and patio looking clean and well-maintained. With its 4.0Ah battery and charger, this 20V electric leaf blower can provide up to 150MPH of air speed, making it perfect for clearing leaves and debris from your yard or patio. Lightweight and easy to use, the NINOUKO Leaf Blower is a great choice for anyone looking for an efficient and convenient way to keep their outdoor spaces looking their best. Pros Cordless & lightweight, Powerful 150MPH air speed, Long-lasting battery Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks

8 BLACK+DECKER Leaf Blower and Leaf Vacuum 3-in-1. BLACK+DECKER Leaf Blower and Leaf Vacuum 3-in-1. View on Amazon 7.8 The BLACK+DECKER Leaf Blower & Leaf Vacuum, 3-in-1, 12-Amp, 250-MPH, 400-CFM (BV6000) is the perfect tool for those who want to keep their yards clean and tidy. With its powerful motor, this leaf blower and vacuum can easily handle even the toughest of yard debris. It also features a mulching function which can help reduce the volume of the debris by up to 16 times, making it easier to dispose of. The BV6000 is lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it a great choice for those with smaller yards or who need to clean up tight spaces. With its three functions, this tool is versatile and can be used for a variety of tasks, including blowing leaves, vacuuming debris, and mulching. Overall, the BLACK+DECKER Leaf Blower & Leaf Vacuum, 3-in-1, 12-Amp, 250-MPH, 400-CFM (BV6000) is a reliable and effective tool for anyone who wants to keep their yard looking great. Pros 3-in-1 functionality, Powerful 12-Amp motor, Adjustable speed settings Cons Can be heavy to carry

9 LAZYBOI Cordless Leaf Blower 21V Battery Powered LAZYBOI Cordless Leaf Blower 21V Battery Powered View on Amazon 7.5 The Cordless Leaf Blower is a versatile and powerful tool for all your lawn care needs. With 2 speed modes and 2 batteries included, this 21V battery powered blower can easily handle blowing leaves and even snow. Its lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver and its ergonomic handle ensures comfortable use. Say goodbye to tangled cords and hello to easy, efficient lawn care with the Cordless Leaf Blower. Pros Cordless and electric, Comes with 2 batteries, 2 speed modes Cons May not be powerful enough for heavy-duty tasks

10 SEYVUM Cordless Leaf Blower 580CFM 20V MAX SEYVUM Cordless Leaf Blower 580CFM 20V MAX View on Amazon 7.1 The SEYVUM Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient cordless leaf blower that can handle all your lawn care needs. With a 580CFM motor and a 20V MAX battery, this leaf blower can quickly clear leaves, debris, and snow from your yard, patio, and driveway. The 3-speed dial allows you to adjust the airspeed to your specific needs, while the lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver and use for extended periods. The fast charger ensures that your battery is always ready for use, and the durable construction guarantees a long lifespan. Overall, the SEYVUM Leaf Blower is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient cordless leaf blower. Pros High CFM, Lightweight, Fast Charger Cons Loud

FAQ

Q: How loud are electric leaf blowers?

A: Electric leaf blowers are generally quieter than gas-powered models, with most models producing noise levels between 60-70 decibels. Some models even feature noise-reducing technology, making them even quieter.

Q: Can electric leaf blowers be used for more than just leaves?

A: Yes, electric leaf blowers can also be used for clearing debris like grass clippings, dirt, and small twigs from your lawn, driveway, or patio. Some models even come with attachments for cleaning gutters or inflating pool toys.

Q: Are electric leaf blowers environmentally friendly?

A: Compared to gas-powered models, electric leaf blowers produce fewer emissions and are generally considered more environmentally friendly. Additionally, electric leaf blowers don't require gas or oil, which reduces the risk of spills and pollution.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing of several electric leaf blowers, we can confidently say that the electric leaf blower category has come a long way in terms of convenience and efficiency. From corded to cordless options, there is a leaf blower for every type of user. Whether you're clearing leaves from your lawn or cleaning your patio or garage, there is an electric leaf blower that can get the job done quickly and with ease. We encourage our readers to consider investing in an electric leaf blower for their outdoor cleaning needs, and to explore the various options available on the market.