9 Best Makita Leaf Blowers for 2023

Looking for a high-quality, reliable, and efficient leaf blower? Look no further than Makita. We've researched and tested many Makita leaf blower products to bring you the best options available. These leaf blowers are perfect for making yard work easier and more efficient, so you can spend more time enjoying your outdoor space. Our expert insights and tips can help you navigate the challenges of finding the right balance between power and weight, as well as considering noise levels. With our help, you can find the best Makita leaf blower for your needs and take your yard work to the next level.

Makita XBU02PT Blower Kit with Batteries Makita XBU02PT Blower Kit with Batteries Rated 4.95 /5 based on 1385 customer reviews Product description: The Makita XBU02PT 36V (18V X2) LXT® Brushless Blower Kit is a powerful and efficient tool that is perfect for anyone looking to quickly clean up their outdoor space. With two 5.0Ah batteries included, this cordless blower provides up to 28 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. The brushless motor delivers a maximum air velocity of 120 mph and an air volume of 473 CFM, making it ideal for clearing debris from lawns, driveways, and sidewalks. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, the Makita XBU02PT is a must-have for any homeowner or landscaper looking to simplify their yard work. Pros Powerful blower, Long battery life, Quiet operation Cons No vacuum function

Makita XBU02PT1 Blower Kit with 4 Batteries Makita XBU02PT1 Blower Kit with 4 Batteries Rated 4.7 /5 based on 2138 customer reviews Product description: The Makita XBU02PT1 36V (18V X2) LXT® Brushless Blower Kit with 4 Batteries (5.0Ah) is a powerful and efficient blower that is perfect for clearing debris and leaves in your yard. With its brushless motor and four included batteries, this blower provides extended run time and increased power. The lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it easy to use for long periods of time without causing fatigue. Its variable speed control allows for customized performance and the included vacuum kit makes it easy to switch between blowing and vacuuming. Overall, this blower kit is a great investment for anyone in need of a reliable and efficient outdoor cleaning tool. Pros Powerful air flow, Long battery life, Lightweight and easy to use Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks

Makita Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower DUB185Z Makita Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower DUB185Z Rated 4.65 /5 based on 2444 customer reviews Product description: The Makita DUB185Z Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower is a powerful tool that can make yard work a breeze. Powered by an 18V LXT Li-Ion battery, this leaf blower is lightweight and easy to maneuver. It is designed to be quiet, so you can use it without disturbing your neighbors. With a maximum air velocity of 116 mph and a maximum air volume of 459 CFM, this leaf blower is perfect for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and other debris from your yard. Additionally, the Makita DUB185Z is equipped with a variable speed control dial, so you can adjust the airflow to suit your needs. Overall, if you're looking for a reliable and powerful leaf blower, the Makita DUB185Z is definitely worth considering. Pros Cordless and handheld, Powered by LXT Li-Ion Battery, Lightweight and easy to use Cons Battery and charger not included

Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower Rated 4.5 /5 based on 2814 customer reviews Product description: The Makita XBU03Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower is a powerful tool that can easily handle any outdoor debris. With a lightweight design and ergonomic grip, this blower is comfortable to use for extended periods of time. The brushless motor provides longer run time and increased power, while the variable speed control allows for precise adjustments to suit any task. The tool-only option allows for the use of compatible batteries from other Makita tools, making it a great addition to any Makita collection. Pros Powerful air flow, Lightweight and easy to handle, Brushless motor for longer life Cons Battery not included

Makita UB1103 Blower Makita UB1103 Blower Rated 4.3 /5 based on 693 customer reviews Product description: The Makita UB1103 Blower is a powerful and efficient tool that can handle a variety of tasks. With a maximum air velocity of 203 mph and an easy-to-use design, this blower is perfect for clearing debris from yards, driveways, and sidewalks. Its compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to maneuver and store, while its ergonomic handle and built-in fan provide added comfort during extended use. Whether you're a professional landscaper or a homeowner looking to keep your property clean and tidy, the Makita UB1103 Blower is a reliable and effective choice. Pros Powerful motor, Lightweight design, Easy to use Cons Can be loud

Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower Rated 4.2 /5 based on 1378 customer reviews Product description: The Makita XBU05Z 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower is a powerful and efficient tool that can quickly and easily clear debris from your yard, driveway, or sidewalk. With a maximum air velocity of 120 MPH and a maximum air volume of 473 CFM, this blower can handle even the toughest jobs. The lightweight and compact design make it easy to maneuver, and the cordless feature means you can use it anywhere without being tethered to an outlet. Whether you're a homeowner looking to keep your property clean or a professional landscaper in need of a reliable tool, the Makita XBU05Z is a great choice. Pros Cordless and portable, Powerful and efficient, Easy to use and handle Cons No battery or charger included

Makita 18V X2 LXT Cordless Blower Makita 18V X2 LXT Cordless Blower Rated 4.05 /5 based on 429 customer reviews Product description: The MAKITA XBU02Z 18V X2 (36V) LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower is a powerful tool that can quickly and easily clear leaves, debris, and other messes from your yard. The cordless design makes it convenient to use, and the brushless motor provides efficient and quiet operation. With a maximum air velocity of 120 mph and a runtime of up to 30 minutes on a single charge, this blower is perfect for small to medium-sized yards. The tool-only option allows you to use your existing MAKITA batteries and chargers, making it a cost-effective choice for homeowners and professionals alike. Pros Powerful and efficient, Lightweight and easy to maneuver, Low noise and vibration Cons Limited battery life

Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower Kit. Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower Kit. Rated 3.8 /5 based on 846 customer reviews Product description: The Makita XBU03SM1 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower Kit (4.0Ah) is a powerful and efficient tool that can handle any job. With a brushless motor and long-lasting battery, this blower can easily clear away debris and leaves from your yard or job site. The kit includes a 4.0Ah battery and charger, making it easy to get started right out of the box. The lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it comfortable to use for extended periods of time, while the variable speed control allows you to adjust the power to suit your needs. Whether you're a professional landscaper or just need to clean up your yard, the Makita XBU03SM1 is an excellent choice. Pros Powerful blower, Lightweight and ergonomic, Brushless motor for longer life Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks

Makita EB5300WH Backpack Blower with Hip Throttle Makita EB5300WH Backpack Blower with Hip Throttle Rated 3.75 /5 based on 83 customer reviews Product description: The Makita EB5300WH 52.5 cc MM4® 4-Stroke Engine Hip Throttle Backpack Blower is a powerful and efficient tool designed for both residential and commercial use. With its ergonomic design and comfortable hip throttle, this backpack blower is easy to maneuver and control for extended periods of time. Its 4-stroke engine technology ensures low emissions and efficient fuel consumption, while its large air filter provides longer life and easier maintenance. This backpack blower is perfect for clearing leaves, debris, and other materials from lawns, gardens, and other outdoor spaces. Pros Powerful 52.5cc engine, Low noise level, Comfortable hip throttle Cons Heavy to carry

FAQ

Q: How long can I use the Makita leaf blower on a single charge?

A: The battery life of the Makita leaf blower depends on the model and the power setting used. However, on average, you can expect to use the leaf blower for 20-30 minutes on a single charge.

Q: Is the Makita leaf blower easy to use?

A: Yes, the Makita leaf blower is designed for ease of use. It is lightweight and ergonomically designed with a comfortable grip. Additionally, it has a variable speed control for better control and a cruise control lever for continuous operation.

Q: Can the Makita leaf blower be used for wet leaves?

A: Yes, the Makita leaf blower is powerful enough to handle wet leaves. However, it is recommended to use a lower power setting to avoid damaging the blower or clogging the nozzle. It is also important to be cautious when using the leaf blower on wet surfaces to avoid slipping.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing, we can confidently say that the Makita leaf blower category offers a range of reliable and powerful options for all of your outdoor cleaning needs. Whether you're looking for a cordless handheld blower or a more heavy-duty option, Makita has you covered. With features such as brushless motors, variable speed settings, and long-lasting batteries, these leaf blowers are sure to make your yard work a breeze. So if you're in the market for a new leaf blower, we highly recommend checking out the Makita line of products.