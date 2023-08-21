9 Best Makita Leaf Blowers for 2023

Our Top Picks
Looking for a high-quality, reliable, and efficient leaf blower? Look no further than Makita. We've researched and tested many Makita leaf blower products to bring you the best options available. These leaf blowers are perfect for making yard work easier and more efficient, so you can spend more time enjoying your outdoor space. Our expert insights and tips can help you navigate the challenges of finding the right balance between power and weight, as well as considering noise levels. With our help, you can find the best Makita leaf blower for your needs and take your yard work to the next level.
1
Makita XBU02PT Blower Kit with Batteries
The Makita XBU02PT 36V (18V X2) LXT® Brushless Blower Kit is a powerful and efficient tool that is perfect for anyone looking to quickly clean up their outdoor space. With two 5.0Ah batteries included, this cordless blower provides up to 28 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. The brushless motor delivers a maximum air velocity of 120 mph and an air volume of 473 CFM, making it ideal for clearing debris from lawns, driveways, and sidewalks. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, the Makita XBU02PT is a must-have for any homeowner or landscaper looking to simplify their yard work.
2
Makita XBU02PT1 Blower Kit with 4 Batteries
The Makita XBU02PT1 36V (18V X2) LXT® Brushless Blower Kit with 4 Batteries (5.0Ah) is a powerful and efficient blower that is perfect for clearing debris and leaves in your yard. With its brushless motor and four included batteries, this blower provides extended run time and increased power. The lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it easy to use for long periods of time without causing fatigue. Its variable speed control allows for customized performance and the included vacuum kit makes it easy to switch between blowing and vacuuming. Overall, this blower kit is a great investment for anyone in need of a reliable and efficient outdoor cleaning tool.
3
Makita Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower DUB185Z
The Makita DUB185Z Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower is a powerful tool that can make yard work a breeze. Powered by an 18V LXT Li-Ion battery, this leaf blower is lightweight and easy to maneuver. It is designed to be quiet, so you can use it without disturbing your neighbors. With a maximum air velocity of 116 mph and a maximum air volume of 459 CFM, this leaf blower is perfect for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and other debris from your yard. Additionally, the Makita DUB185Z is equipped with a variable speed control dial, so you can adjust the airflow to suit your needs. Overall, if you're looking for a reliable and powerful leaf blower, the Makita DUB185Z is definitely worth considering.
4
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower
The Makita XBU03Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower is a powerful tool that can easily handle any outdoor debris. With a lightweight design and ergonomic grip, this blower is comfortable to use for extended periods of time. The brushless motor provides longer run time and increased power, while the variable speed control allows for precise adjustments to suit any task. The tool-only option allows for the use of compatible batteries from other Makita tools, making it a great addition to any Makita collection.
5
Makita UB1103 Blower
The Makita UB1103 Blower is a powerful and efficient tool that can handle a variety of tasks. With a maximum air velocity of 203 mph and an easy-to-use design, this blower is perfect for clearing debris from yards, driveways, and sidewalks. Its compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to maneuver and store, while its ergonomic handle and built-in fan provide added comfort during extended use. Whether you're a professional landscaper or a homeowner looking to keep your property clean and tidy, the Makita UB1103 Blower is a reliable and effective choice.
6
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower
The Makita XBU05Z 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower is a powerful and efficient tool that can quickly and easily clear debris from your yard, driveway, or sidewalk. With a maximum air velocity of 120 MPH and a maximum air volume of 473 CFM, this blower can handle even the toughest jobs. The lightweight and compact design make it easy to maneuver, and the cordless feature means you can use it anywhere without being tethered to an outlet. Whether you're a homeowner looking to keep your property clean or a professional landscaper in need of a reliable tool, the Makita XBU05Z is a great choice.
7
Makita 18V X2 LXT Cordless Blower
The MAKITA XBU02Z 18V X2 (36V) LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower is a powerful tool that can quickly and easily clear leaves, debris, and other messes from your yard. The cordless design makes it convenient to use, and the brushless motor provides efficient and quiet operation. With a maximum air velocity of 120 mph and a runtime of up to 30 minutes on a single charge, this blower is perfect for small to medium-sized yards. The tool-only option allows you to use your existing MAKITA batteries and chargers, making it a cost-effective choice for homeowners and professionals alike.
8
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower Kit.
The Makita XBU03SM1 18V LXT® Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Blower Kit (4.0Ah) is a powerful and efficient tool that can handle any job. With a brushless motor and long-lasting battery, this blower can easily clear away debris and leaves from your yard or job site. The kit includes a 4.0Ah battery and charger, making it easy to get started right out of the box. The lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it comfortable to use for extended periods of time, while the variable speed control allows you to adjust the power to suit your needs. Whether you're a professional landscaper or just need to clean up your yard, the Makita XBU03SM1 is an excellent choice.
9
Makita EB5300WH Backpack Blower with Hip Throttle
The Makita EB5300WH 52.5 cc MM4® 4-Stroke Engine Hip Throttle Backpack Blower is a powerful and efficient tool designed for both residential and commercial use. With its ergonomic design and comfortable hip throttle, this backpack blower is easy to maneuver and control for extended periods of time. Its 4-stroke engine technology ensures low emissions and efficient fuel consumption, while its large air filter provides longer life and easier maintenance. This backpack blower is perfect for clearing leaves, debris, and other materials from lawns, gardens, and other outdoor spaces.
FAQ
Q: How long can I use the Makita leaf blower on a single charge?
A: The battery life of the Makita leaf blower depends on the model and the power setting used. However, on average, you can expect to use the leaf blower for 20-30 minutes on a single charge.
Q: Is the Makita leaf blower easy to use?
A: Yes, the Makita leaf blower is designed for ease of use. It is lightweight and ergonomically designed with a comfortable grip. Additionally, it has a variable speed control for better control and a cruise control lever for continuous operation.
Q: Can the Makita leaf blower be used for wet leaves?
A: Yes, the Makita leaf blower is powerful enough to handle wet leaves. However, it is recommended to use a lower power setting to avoid damaging the blower or clogging the nozzle. It is also important to be cautious when using the leaf blower on wet surfaces to avoid slipping.
Conclusions
After conducting thorough research and testing, we can confidently say that the Makita leaf blower category offers a range of reliable and powerful options for all of your outdoor cleaning needs. Whether you're looking for a cordless handheld blower or a more heavy-duty option, Makita has you covered. With features such as brushless motors, variable speed settings, and long-lasting batteries, these leaf blowers are sure to make your yard work a breeze. So if you're in the market for a new leaf blower, we highly recommend checking out the Makita line of products.