Best Pool Drain Pump Review

Say goodbye to the hassle of draining your pool! Check out our top-rated pool drain pumps and find the perfect one for your needs. Dive in now!

By PR
 
AUGUST 17, 2023 19:50
Our Top Picks

Bestway Flowclear Pool and Drain Pump
FLUENTPOWER Utility Pump 1500GPH Submersible Sump Pump
DEKOPRO Sump Pump Submersible Clean/Dirty Water Pump
Wassermann Utility Pump 61303

If you're a pool owner or professional cleaner, then having a reliable pool drain pump is essential for maintaining a clean and safe swimming environment. After researching and testing various products, we've identified the top-ranking pool drain pumps on the market for you to consider. When choosing a pump, it's important to consider factors such as compatibility with your pool's size and type, flow rate, horsepower, and construction materials. Customer reviews are also a valuable resource to consider. The selected products have proven to be efficient and effective in draining pools of all sizes and types. Stay tuned for more information on each product and why they made our list.

1

Bestway Flowclear Pool and Drain Pump

9.9

The Flowclear Pool & Drain Pump is a must-have for pool owners. This pump is designed to make pool maintenance a breeze. With a powerful motor, it can quickly drain water from your pool, saving you time and effort. It also comes with a variety of accessories, including hoses and adapters, making it easy to connect to your pool. Made with high-quality materials, this pump is built to last and can handle even the toughest pool maintenance tasks. If you want to keep your pool clean and well-maintained, the Flowclear Pool & Drain Pump is the perfect tool for the job.

Pros
Easy to use, Efficient draining, Versatile
Cons
May not work for larger pools

2

FLUENTPOWER Utility Pump 1500GPH Submersible Sump Pump

9.6

The FLUENTPOWER 1/4HP Utility Pump 1500GPH is a versatile and efficient submersible sump pump perfect for draining clean water in various settings. With a powerful 1/4HP motor, this pump can move up to 1500 gallons per hour, making it great for use in basements, cellars, pools, gardens, ponds, and hot tubs. It is easy to transport and operate, and its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Whether you need to remove water after a flood or keep your garden pond clean, the FLUENTPOWER 1/4HP Utility Pump 1500GPH is a reliable and convenient choice.

Pros
Powerful 1/4HP motor, Can handle up to 1500GPH, Suitable for various water sources
Cons
May be noisy

3

9.3
Pros
Powerful 1/3 HP motor, 2450GPH pumping capacity, 10-foot long power cord
Cons
May not fit in smaller areas

4

DEKOPRO Sump Pump Submersible Clean/Dirty Water Pump

9

The DEKOPRO 400W 1/2HP Sump Pump is a powerful and versatile submersible pump that can handle both clean and dirty water, making it perfect for a variety of uses such as draining swimming pools, ponds, flood water, and garden tubs. With a 1981GPH flow rate and a long 16ft cable, this sump pump is easy to use and efficient, ensuring that your water removal needs are met quickly and effectively. The included float switch also helps to automatically turn the pump on and off as needed, providing you with peace of mind and convenience. Made with high-quality materials and designed for durability, this sump pump is a reliable and practical choice for any water removal task.

Pros
Powerful 400W motor, 1981GPH high flow rate, Long 16ft cable
Cons
May not fit all spaces

5

Wassermann Utility Pump 61303

8.7

The WASSERMANN 1/3HP Utility Pump is a versatile and reliable option for clean water removal in a variety of settings. With a powerful 2900GPH capacity and a 25 FT power cord, this submersible pump is perfect for draining swimming pools, gardens, basements, and more. The oil-free design and thermoplastic construction make it durable and easy to maintain. Overall, the WASSERMANN 1/3HP Utility Pump is a great investment for anyone in need of a portable and efficient transfer pump.

Pros
Oil-free design, 25ft power cord, Portable and submersible
Cons
Noisy operation

6

8.4

The FOTING Sump Pump Submersible 1HP Clean/Dirty Water Pump is a reliable and powerful tool for removing water from swimming pools, ponds, basements, and other areas. With a 3960 GPH flow rate and a 25ft long power cord, this portable utility pump is perfect for both clean and dirty water. Its durable construction and easy-to-use design make it a great choice for anyone in need of a high-quality sump pump.

Pros
1HP power, 3960 GPH, 25ft long cord
Cons
Noisy

7

6699 Handy Utility Submersible Water Pump.

8

The 6699 1.5HP Handy Utility Pump is a versatile submersible water pump that can remove clean or dirty water at an impressive flow rate of 4500GPH. Whether you're dealing with a flooded house, swimming pool, hot tub, or rain barrel, this pump is up to the task. Equipped with a convenient float switch, you can set it to work automatically or manually, making it a reliable and efficient tool for any water removal job. Its durable construction and powerful motor ensure it can handle even the toughest tasks.

Pros
High flow rate, Auto/manual switch, Float switch included
Cons
May not fit all applications

8

G Green Expert Electric Water Pump Submersible 1/2HP

7.6
Pros
High flow rate, Adjustable float switch, Suitable for various applications
Cons
May not be durable

FAQ

Q: What is a pool drain pump used for?

A: A pool drain pump is primarily used for cleaning and draining swimming pools. It is a powerful device that helps remove water and debris from the pool, making it easier to clean and maintain.

Q: How do I choose the right pool drain pump for my pool?

A: When choosing a pool drain pump, consider the size of your pool, the amount of debris that accumulates, and the frequency of use. It is also important to choose a pump with a reliable motor and durable construction.

Q: Is it safe to use a pool drain pump?

A: Yes, it is safe to use a pool drain pump as long as it is used properly and according to the manufacturer's instructions. It is important to ensure that the pump is properly grounded and that all electrical connections are secure before use. Additionally, never operate the pump while standing in the water or with wet hands.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing on various pool drain pumps, we can confidently say that these pumps are essential for maintaining the cleanliness and safety of your pool or spa. The pumps we reviewed vary in their design, power, and features, but they all serve the same purpose of efficiently removing water from your pool cover or draining your pool. So whether you're looking for a compact and portable pump or a powerful and durable one, there's a pool drain pump out there that meets your needs. We highly recommend investing in a pool drain pump to make your pool maintenance tasks easier and more efficient.



