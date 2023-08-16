Best Pool Pump Timer for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best pool pump timer? Look no further. Our exhaustive research has resulted in a list of top-performing products on the market. A pool pump timer is essential for regulating your filtration system and keeping the pool water clean and clear. Our team analyzed key criteria such as the pump size, maintenance needs, and customer reviews to determine the most reliable products. Opting for a high-quality timer can save time, money, and headaches in the long run. We offer expert insights and tips to help you choose the right timer, considering factors such as compatibility, user-friendliness, and programming. Stay tuned for our top picks.

1 Suraielec Pool Timer Switch Suraielec Pool Timer Switch View on Amazon 9.7 The Suraielec Pool Timer is a powerful and reliable 7-day programmable digital box timer switch perfect for controlling heavy-duty pool equipment such as pool pumps and water heaters. With a capacity of up to 40 AMP and 2HP, it can handle 120, 240, and 277 VAC for both outdoor and indoor use. Its heavy-duty design ensures durability and longevity, making it an excellent investment for pool owners looking for a high-quality pool controller timer box. Pros 7-day programmable timer, Can handle heavy duty appliances, Suitable for outdoor and indoor use Cons May be complicated to set up

2 DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer Box Outdoor DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer Box Outdoor View on Amazon 9.5 DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a heavy-duty, programmable timer switch. This mechanical timer box is designed for outdoor use and can handle up to 2HP and 40A, making it perfect for water heaters and pool pumps. With a 24-hour programmable ON/OFF timer, this switch is both versatile and easy to use. Additionally, it is ETL listed and comes in a sleek gray color. If you're in the market for a reliable and durable pool pump timer, DEWENWILS is definitely worth checking out. Pros Heavy duty, ETL listed, 24-hour programmable Cons Mechanical timer can be less precise

3 DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer View on Amazon 9.2 DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer is a versatile programmable timer switch suitable for a variety of outdoor and indoor applications such as water heaters, pool pumps, spas, and motors. With 7-day and 20 ON/OFF programmable settings, this UL listed timer switch provides convenience, energy savings, and security to homeowners. It has a 2HP 40A 120-277 VAC capacity and is weatherproof for outdoor use. Its compact size and easy-to-use interface make it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly timer switch. Pros Easy to program, Perfect for outdoor use, UL listed for safety Cons May not work with all pumps

4 DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer Switch DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer Switch View on Amazon 9 The DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer is an ETL listed digital timer box that boasts a 2HP 40A 120-277 VAC power rating. This 7-day 20 ON/Off programmable timer switch is designed for water heaters, pool pumps, spas, motors, and other similar appliances. It's easy to install and operate, and it offers convenience and energy savings by allowing users to schedule their appliances to turn on and off automatically. The gray finish is sleek and modern, making it a great addition to any home. Pros 7-day programmable timer, Suitable for various devices, ETL Listed for safety Cons May require some technical knowledge

5 SURAIELEC Pool Timer Switch SURAIELEC Pool Timer Switch View on Amazon 8.5 The Suraielec Pool Timer is a must-have for any pool owner. This 7-day digital timer switch can handle heavy-duty tasks with a 40 AMP, 2HP capacity, and supports various voltage levels. It's also programmable for up to 24 hours, making it easy to schedule when your pool pump, hot water heater, or lights turn on and off. This indoor/outdoor swimming pool timer box is durable and weather-resistant, ensuring it can withstand any harsh conditions. Save energy and maintain a clean pool with the Suraielec Pool Timer. Pros 7-day programmable, Heavy duty 40 AMP, Suitable for outdoor use Cons Limited instructions

6 DEWENWILS WiFi Pool Pump Timer - Gray DEWENWILS WiFi Pool Pump Timer - Gray View on Amazon 8.2 The DEWENWILS Pool Timer is a heavy-duty 40A 120-277 VAC 2HP wireless controller timer that is perfect for pool and water heater usage. It works seamlessly with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Smart Life, making it easy to control and customize. This ETL listed gray timer is built to last, with durable materials that ensure it can handle even the toughest conditions. Its size and weight make it easy to install, and its technical specifications make it a highly efficient and reliable choice for anyone looking for a pool timer. Pros WiFi enabled, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, Heavy duty Cons May require some setup

7 Suraielec WiFi Pool Timer Suraielec WiFi Pool Timer View on Amazon 8 The Suraielec WiFi Pool Timer is a heavy-duty smart switch that can be used both indoors and outdoors. With a capacity of 40 AMP and 2HP, this pool controller light timer box is perfect for controlling powerful electrical appliances such as pool pumps, water heaters, and spas. It can handle voltages of 120, 240, and 277 VAC. The timer is easy to set up and can be controlled remotely via WiFi using a mobile app. With this pool timer, you can save energy and money by scheduling your pool equipment to turn on and off automatically. Its durable construction ensures that it can withstand harsh weather conditions. Pros WiFi connectivity, Heavy duty design, Controls powerful appliances Cons May require professional installation

8 SURAIELEC Pool Timer SURAIELEC Pool Timer View on Amazon 7.6 The SURAIELEC Pool Timer is a WiFi-enabled smart timer designed for pools, spas, water heaters, and lights. With its heavy-duty metal casing and wireless electric timer switch box, it can handle up to 40 amps and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. This pool timer is compatible with 120, 240, and 277 VAC, making it suitable for a wide range of pool setups. With the SURAIELEC Pool Timer, you can easily control your pool's equipment remotely, saving you time and money while ensuring that your pool is always in top condition. Pros WiFi control, Heavy duty, Compatible with various devices Cons Setup can be complicated

9 DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer Wi-Fi Box DEWENWILS Pool Pump Timer Wi-Fi Box View on Amazon 7.4 The DEWENWILS pool pump timer is a versatile and reliable outdoor smart Wi-Fi box that is perfect for controlling pool pumps, water heaters, and other heavy-duty appliances. With its heavy-duty 40A 120-277 VAC 2HP wireless controller timer, this device is compatible with both smart phones and voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. UL listed, this device is safe and easy to use, providing users with a convenient way to control their appliances remotely. Whether you're looking to save energy or simply want more control over your pool pump or water heater, the DEWENWILS pool pump timer is an excellent choice. Pros Smartphone compatible, Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, UL Listed Cons Limited to 2HP

10 Intermatic P1131 Pool Pump Timer Intermatic P1131 Pool Pump Timer View on Amazon 7.1 The Intermatic P1131 Heavy Duty Weatherproof Above Ground Pool Pump Timer is a reliable and durable option for those who want to automate their outdoor electrical devices. With a twist lock plug and receptacle, this timer is easy to install and use. The timer features 2 on/off settings, making it ideal for a variety of applications, including water fountains, aerators, landscape lighting, and pool filter pumps. Its weatherproof design ensures that it can withstand harsh outdoor conditions, and its heavy-duty construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Overall, the Intermatic P1131 is a versatile and practical choice for those who want to save time and energy by automating their outdoor electrical devices. Pros Weatherproof design, Twist lock plug, Ideal for different devices Cons Manual programming only

FAQ

Q: What is a pool pump timer?

A: A pool pump timer is a device that automatically controls the operation of your pool pump. It allows you to set the time when your pool pump turns on and off, which helps to keep your pool water clean and clear while saving energy.

Q: Why do I need a pool pump timer?

A: A pool pump timer is essential for maintaining a healthy and clean pool. It ensures that your pool pump runs at the most efficient times of the day, which allows the water to circulate properly, prevents the growth of algae, and reduces energy costs.

Q: How do I install a pool pump timer?

A: Installing a pool pump timer is a relatively simple process that involves turning off the power to your pool pump, removing the cover of your existing timer, disconnecting the wires, and attaching them to the new timer. It's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully and to ensure that the timer is compatible with your pool pump before purchasing. If you're not comfortable with electrical work, it's best to hire a professional to install the timer for you.

Conclusions

In conclusion, Pool Pump Timers are an essential tool for maintaining a healthy and efficient pool system. After reviewing several popular options, it's clear that there are a variety of choices available to suit different needs and budgets. Whether you opt for a smart Wi-Fi enabled timer or a simple mechanical switch, the convenience of automatically controlling your pool pump is hard to beat. No matter which product you choose, a pool pump timer can save you time, energy, and money, making it a worthwhile investment for any pool owner.