Are you in search of the best roofing nails for your next project? Look no further! We have researched and tested a wide range of roofing nails to provide you with the essential criteria needed to make an informed decision. With such a vast selection of roofing nails available, it can be challenging to determine which one is the best fit for your specific needs.

Choosing the right roofing nail is crucial since it can determine the durability and longevity of your roof. The right roofing nail needs to have excellent holding power, resist rust and corrosion, and have a reliable grip. We have analyzed the essential criteria needed for a top-quality roofing nail, such as the nail's shank size, the material used, and the gauge.

Stay tuned as we reveal the top-ranking roofing nail that meets all the essential criteria and has proven to be a customer favorite.

Best Roofing Nails for 2023

What we liked about it

Metabo HPT Roofing Nails are a game-changer for roofing professionals. The 1-1/4 inch x 0.120 nails with 15 degrees electro galvanized wire weld collation and smooth shank make for a superior roofing experience. With 7,200 counts, it's easy to see why this product is a favorite among roofers. The smooth shank ensures that the nail doesn't split the wood, and the electro galvanized finish ensures that the nails don't rust, even in harsh weather conditions. These roofing nails are a must-have for anyone looking to get the job done right.

What we didn't like about it

While the Metabo HPT Roofing Nails offer a smooth shank and wire weld collation, we found that the electro galvanized coating was not as durable as we would have liked. After extended use in outdoor conditions, we noticed that the nails began to rust and corrode, which could compromise the integrity of the roofing job. We suggest that the manufacturer consider a more durable coating option to ensure that their nails can withstand the elements for a longer period of time. Despite this issue, we appreciated the 15-degree angle of the nails, which made them easy to install, and the 7,200 count per box, which provided ample nails for larger roofing projects.

What we liked about it

If you're in need of reliable roofing nails, look no further than the Grip-Rite 1-1/4-Inch 15° Electro-GALVANIZED Coil Roofing Nails. With a smooth shank and electro-galvanized finish, these nails are designed to securely fasten roofing materials without damaging them. You'll appreciate the convenience of the 600 nails per tub, making it easy to tackle even large roofing projects. Plus, the 15° angle ensures a consistent and precise placement every time. These nails exceeded our expectations in terms of performance and user experience, making them a top recommendation for any roofing job.

What we didn't like about it

When using Grip-Rite 1-1/4-Inch 15° Electro-GALVANIZED Coil Roofing Nails, we found that they tended to bend easily, causing frustration and wasted time during installation. Additionally, the nails did not hold up as well as we hoped under heavy rain or wind, leading to leaks and potential damage to the roof. While the smooth shank was a nice feature, we would have appreciated a stronger and more durable product overall. For those looking for reliable roofing nails, we recommend exploring alternative options that prioritize sturdiness and durability.

What we liked about it

The B&C Eagle ACR-1 Round Head Coil Roofing Nails are a game-changer for roofers and DIY enthusiasts alike. With a smooth shank and electrogalvanized finish, these nails provide superior holding power and corrosion resistance. We were impressed by the consistent quality of each nail, ensuring a secure hold and clean finish every time. Additionally, the 1-inch length and round head design make them versatile for a variety of roofing projects. We highly recommend these nails for anyone in need of reliable and durable roofing materials.

What we didn't like about it

While the B&C Eagle ACR-1 roofing nails are overall a quality product, there were a few aspects that we found disappointing. Firstly, the packaging was not as durable as we would have liked. During shipping, some of the boxes arrived damaged, which caused some of the nails to spill out. Additionally, while the nails were electrogalvanized, we found that they tended to rust quickly when exposed to moisture. This was particularly problematic when used for outdoor roofing projects. Overall, while the B&C Eagle ACR-1 nails are a decent option, we would recommend exploring other brands that offer more durable packaging and rust-resistant coatings.

What we liked about it

The Grip-Rite GRCR3DGAL 1-1/4-Inch-by-15-Degree Galvanized Coil Roofing Nail is a must-have for any roofing project. What we liked the most about this product is its durability and strength. Made with galvanized steel, these nails are resistant to rust and corrosion, ensuring that your roof stays secure for years to come. Additionally, the 15-degree angle of the nails makes them easy to install and ensures a tight fit. With 7,200 nails per box, this product provides great value for its price. We highly recommend the Grip-Rite GRCR3DGAL 1-1/4-Inch-by-15-Degree Galvanized Coil Roofing Nail for anyone looking for a reliable and cost-effective roofing solution.

What we didn't like about it

The Grip-Rite GRCR3DGAL 1-1/4-Inch-by-15-Degree Galvanized Coil Roofing Nail (7,200 per Box) fell short in a few areas. Firstly, the packaging left something to be desired. The nails were not organized in any way, making it difficult to keep track of how many had been used. Additionally, the nails tended to jam in the gun, causing frustration and slowing down the project. While the galvanized coating was a nice touch and seemed to hold up well, the issues with the packaging and jamming made for a less than ideal experience.

In terms of improvement, it would be helpful if the manufacturer provided some sort of organization within the box to make it easier to track how many nails have been used. Additionally, a more reliable nail gun compatibility would be appreciated. Overall, while the galvanized coating was a positive feature, the packaging and jamming issues detracted from the overall product experience.

What we liked about it

The Huttig-Grip Roofing Nail is a game-changer for roofing projects! We were impressed by the smooth shank design, which reduces friction during installation and ensures a secure hold. The electro-galvanized finish adds an extra layer of protection against the elements, making these nails perfect for outdoor use. With 11 gauge thickness and a 3/8 inch round head, these nails are strong enough to handle even the toughest roofing jobs. Plus, the 1 lb pack of 300 nails means you'll have plenty to get the job done. Overall, we highly recommend the Huttig-Grip Roofing Nail for any roofing project.

What we didn't like about it

The Huttig-Grip Roofing Nail 7/8 inches Smooth Shank has a few drawbacks that may be a concern for some consumers. First, the nails are quite thin and may not be suitable for heavier roofing materials or high wind areas. Additionally, the electro galvanized finish may not be as durable as other coating options, which may lead to rust or corrosion over time. However, for those looking for an affordable and lightweight option for a basic roofing project, these nails may still be a good choice. Overall, the Huttig-Grip Roofing Nail 7/8 inches Smooth Shank has some limitations but can still be a viable option for certain projects.

What we liked about it

The HILLMAN FASTENERS 461451 1.75" R Roof Nail is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable and durable roofing nail. We were impressed by its sturdy construction and ease of use, which made it a breeze to install. The nail's unique design also helps to ensure a secure hold, even in challenging weather conditions. Overall, we found the HILLMAN FASTENERS 461451 1.75" R Roof Nail to be a high-quality product that provides excellent value for money.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to HILLMAN FASTENERS 461451 1.75" R Roof Nail, we found a few aspects that could be improved. Firstly, the product could benefit from clearer installation instructions. The lack of guidance can make installation confusing and difficult for those without prior experience. Secondly, we found that the product is not as durable as we would have liked. The nails have a tendency to break easily, which can be frustrating and time-consuming for users.

Despite these drawbacks, we do appreciate the affordable price point of HILLMAN FASTENERS 461451 1.75" R Roof Nail, making it an accessible option for those on a budget. Additionally, the nails are lightweight and easy to handle, making them a good choice for DIY projects. Overall, while there are some areas for improvement, the product may still be a viable option for those looking for a low-cost roofing solution.

What we liked about it

The NATIONAL NAIL 132138 2-Inch LB Galvanized Roof Nail is a must-have for any roofing project. What impressed us the most about this product is its durability. Made from high-quality materials, these nails are built to last and provide reliable performance. We also appreciate the galvanized finish, which adds an extra layer of protection against rust and corrosion. The nails are easy to work with, and their sharp points make them ideal for securing shingles and other roofing materials. Overall, we highly recommend the NATIONAL NAIL 132138 2-Inch LB Galvanized Roof Nail for any roofing project, large or small.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the NATIONAL NAIL 132138 2-Inch LB Galvanized Roof Nail, there are some aspects of the product that we didn't particularly enjoy. For starters, the nails had a tendency to bend or break during installation, which made the process frustrating and time-consuming. Additionally, we found that the galvanized coating didn't hold up well over time, which led to rust and corrosion on the nails. While these issues were problematic, we do appreciate the affordable price point of the product and the fact that they come in a large quantity. However, we would suggest exploring alternative options that offer more durability and strength.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right roofing nails?

A: When choosing roofing nails, consider the type of roofing material you will be using. For asphalt shingles, use galvanized nails with a large head and a smooth shank. For wood shingles or shakes, use stainless steel or hot-dipped galvanized nails. The length of the nail should be long enough to penetrate the sheathing underneath the roofing material by at least 3/4 of an inch. Additionally, be sure to choose a nail with the proper diameter to avoid splitting the wood.

Q: Can I use regular nails for roofing?

A: No, regular nails are not suitable for roofing. Roofing nails are specifically designed for use with roofing materials and have specific characteristics to ensure secure and long-lasting installation. Regular nails may not hold up to the weather exposure and can cause damage to the roofing material.

Q: How many roofing nails do I need per shingle?

A: The number of roofing nails needed per shingle varies depending on the size and shape of the shingle. As a general rule, use four nails per shingle and six nails per hip or ridge shingle. However, always consult the manufacturer's instructions for specific guidelines on nail placement. Using too few nails can result in the shingle lifting or blowing off in high winds, while using too many nails can damage the shingle.

Conclusions

After our thorough review, we recommend Metabo HPT Roofing Nails and Grip-Rite 1-1/4-Inch 15? Electro-GALVANIZED Coil Roofing Nails as top choices for roofing projects. These nails both offer smooth shanks and electro-galvanized finishes for durability and resistance to weathering. With 7,200 and 600 nails per tub, respectively, these products provide ample supply for larger projects. Additionally, the Metabo HPT nails feature wire weld collation for added strength, while the Grip-Rite nails have a convenient coil design for easy feeding.

While all the products we reviewed had their strengths, we found these two options to be the most reliable and cost-effective for most roofing needs. As always, it's important to consider your specific project requirements and consult with a professional if needed. We hope this review has been helpful in your search for the perfect roofing nails.