Router templates are an essential tool for woodworkers and DIY enthusiasts looking to achieve precision in their work. We conducted extensive research and testing to find the best router templates available on the market. Our analysis looked at the material, number, and variety of templates included in each set, as well as compatibility with various router models. High-quality templates made from durable materials like aluminum or steel proved to be the most reliable and long-lasting. Customer reviews can also be helpful in choosing the right template for your needs. Stay tuned for our top-ranking router templates products, where we'll provide more insights and tips to help you make an informed decision.

Our Top Picks

Best Router Templates for 2023

The Milescraft 2202 Horizontal Character Template Set 1.5in is a comprehensive router template set designed for sign making. With 42 pieces, this set includes a variety of letters, numbers, and symbols in a clear and easy-to-read font. The templates are made of durable plastic and come in a compact storage case for easy organization. Whether you're a professional sign maker or a DIY enthusiast, this template set is a useful tool for creating personalized and professional-looking signs.

Pros 42 piece set, Easy to use, Durable material Cons Limited font choices

The 3 Pcs Router Templates for Woodworking Large Charcuterie Board Handle Template Cutting Board Template Clear Acrylic Templates Angled Curvy Tracing Stencils Guide Tools for Kitchen (Basic Style) is an essential tool for any woodworking enthusiast. The templates are made from high-quality, clear acrylic and provide precise measurements and angles for creating beautiful charcuterie boards and cutting boards. The set includes angled and curvy tracing stencils that can be used to create unique designs. These templates are easy to use and perfect for both beginners and professionals. They are also lightweight and easy to store, making them a convenient addition to any woodworking tool collection.

Pros 3 templates in set, Clear acrylic material, Angled and curvy shapes Cons May not fit all boards

The UPTTHOW Charcuterie Template is a must-have tool for anyone looking to create beautiful and unique charcuterie boards. Made with an acrylic handle and an angled curvy tracing stencil, this cutting board router template makes it easy to create perfect cuts every time. Whether you're a professional chef or just someone who loves to entertain, this tool is perfect for creating impressive and delicious appetizers. With a size of 8 * 10'', it's easy to use and store. Don't settle for a boring and ordinary charcuterie board, take your presentation to the next level with the UPTTHOW Charcuterie Template.

Pros Acrylic handle for easy grip, Angled and curvy stencils, Durable cutting board material Cons Stencils may not fit all sizes

The Radius Jig Router Templates are a must-have for woodworkers and DIY enthusiasts. Made from high-hardness ABS+CNC processed glue, these templates are durable and can withstand heavy use. With a variety of sizes ranging from R5 to R40, you can achieve perfectly rounded corners every time. Whether you're creating furniture or adding finishing touches to a home project, these templates make routing easy and precise. Plus, the set includes four packs, giving you even more versatility in your woodworking projects.

Pros High hardness processing glue, Multiple radius options, Accurate routing templates Cons May not fit all routers

The 8 in 1 Router Templates for Woodworking, Router Jig Templates, Butterfly Key Inlay Template Decorative 1 Pack Butterfly is an essential tool for any woodworking enthusiast. With its versatility and ease of use, this product is perfect for creating beautiful butterfly key inlays in your woodworking projects. Made from high-quality materials, this template is durable and long-lasting. Its compact size makes it easy to use in any workshop or on any job site. Whether you're a professional woodworker or a DIY enthusiast, this template is sure to make your woodworking projects stand out.

Pros 8 different router templates, Easy to use, Great for decorative inlay Cons Limited to butterfly design

The 9 in 1 Router Jig Template is a must-have tool for any woodworking enthusiast. Made from 1/4" thick material, this heart inlay template is durable and easy to use. With 9 different templates included, you can create various decorative designs and patterns on your projects. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned woodworker, this router template set is perfect for adding that extra touch of creativity to your woodworking projects.

Pros 9 templates in 1, Easy to use, Durable material Cons Limited to 1/4 inch

The Serving Board Handle Woodworking Router Template (Small Handle Pack 1) is a must-have for anyone looking to create beautiful serving boards with ease. Made from high-quality materials, this template ensures precise and consistent cuts every time. Its compact size makes it perfect for smaller serving boards, while its easy-to-use design means even beginners can achieve professional-looking results. Whether you're a seasoned woodworker or just starting out, this template is a valuable addition to any workshop.

Pros Easy to use, Durable material, Versatile for various handles Cons May require additional tools

The POWERTEC 71051 Router Template Guide Set is a must-have for any DIY enthusiast or professional woodworker. This 10-piece set includes solid brass guides that fit Porter Cable Style Router Sub Bases, making it easy to create accurate cuts and intricate designs. The set comes with a molded carrying case, ensuring that your guides stay organized and protected when not in use. With its high-quality materials and precision engineering, the POWERTEC 71051 Router Template Guide Set is perfect for a wide range of routing applications.

Pros 10pc solid brass guides, fits porter cable style, molded carrying case Cons may not fit all routers

The O'SKOOL 10 pcs Brass Router Template Bushing Guides Sets are a versatile and durable option for any router sub-base in the Porter Cable style. These guides are made of high-quality brass, ensuring a long lifespan and precise cuts. They come in a variety of sizes to fit any project and are easy to install, making them a great choice for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. Whether you're working on cabinetry, furniture, or any other woodworking project, the O'SKOOL Router Template Bushing Guides will help you achieve accurate and consistent results every time.

Pros Fits any router sub-base, Made of brass for durability, Comes with 10 different sizes Cons May not fit all routers

The Router Jig Template Templates for Woodworking Router Tool Butterfly Key Inlay Template Decorative 1/4" Thick Butterfly is a must-have for any woodworking enthusiast. This template allows for precise and easy creation of butterfly inlays, adding a decorative touch to any project. Made from durable materials, this template is built to last and can be used time and time again. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced woodworker, this template is a valuable addition to your tool collection.

Pros Easy to use, Durable material, Versatile design Cons May require some adjustments

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right router templates?

A: Choosing the right router templates can be overwhelming, but there are a few things to consider to make the process easier. First, think about the type of project you will be working on. Different templates are designed for specific projects, so it's important to choose one that is compatible with your project. Second, consider the size of the template. Make sure it is the right size for the project you have in mind. Finally, check the quality of the template. Look for templates made from high-quality materials that will last for years to come.

Q: What are some common router template shapes?

A: There are a variety of router template shapes available, but some of the most common include circles, squares, rectangles, ovals, and triangles. These basic shapes can be used to create a wide range of designs and patterns, and can be combined with other templates to create more complex shapes.

Q: Can router templates be used with different types of routers?

A: Yes, router templates are designed to be used with a variety of routers, including plunge routers, fixed-base routers, and trim routers. However, it's important to make sure that the template you choose is compatible with your specific router model. Be sure to check the manufacturer's specifications to ensure a proper fit.

Conclusions

In conclusion, router templates are an essential tool for any woodworking enthusiast or professional. Our review process involved thorough research and testing to ensure that we provide informative and helpful content to our readers. Whether you're looking for butterfly key inlay templates, charcuterie board handle templates, or corner radius routing templates, there is a wide range of options available on the market to suit your needs. We encourage you to take action based on our review, whether that means purchasing the product or considering alternatives. With the right router template, you can take your woodworking projects to the next level.