Best Selling Above Ground Pool Pump for 2023

Looking for a reliable and efficient above ground pool pump? Look no further! We've done the research and testing for you, and are excited to share our findings. When purchasing a pool pump, factors such as size, energy efficiency, installation and maintenance requirements must be considered. Our top-ranking products have been evaluated based on these criteria, as well as customer reviews. Many customers have praised the durability, reliability and ease of use of these pumps. Investing in a high-quality pump not only keeps your pool clean, but also saves you money on energy costs in the long run. Check out our top-ranking products below and find the perfect above ground pool pump for you.

1 JLeisure Avenli Clean Plus Pool Filter Pump JLeisure Avenli Clean Plus Pool Filter Pump View on Amazon 9.8 The JLeisure Avenli Clean Plus 530 GPH GFCI Above Ground Swimming Pool Filter Cartridge Pump with 32 mm Hoses is the perfect addition to make your 10 or 12-foot Easy Set Pool sparkling clean. With a flow rate of 530 gallons per hour, this pump is designed to efficiently filter out dirt and debris, ensuring crystal clear water for you and your family to enjoy. The GFCI safety feature provides an added layer of protection, while the easy-to-install 32 mm hoses make setup a breeze. Made with high-quality materials, this pump is durable and built to last. Upgrade your pool maintenance game with the JLeisure Avenli Clean Plus 530 GPH GFCI pump. Pros Easy to install, Effective filtration, Suitable for small pools Cons May not work for larger pools

2 Intex C1500 Krystal Clear Filter Pump Intex C1500 Krystal Clear Filter Pump View on Amazon 9.6 The INTEX C1500 Krystal Clear Cartridge Filter Pump is a powerful and efficient option for above ground pools. With a flow rate of 1500 GPH, this pump improves circulation and filtration, leading to better water clarity. The pump is easy to install and comes with a 1,500 gallons per hour filter pump. It is also easy to clean, making maintenance a breeze. If you're looking for a reliable and effective filter pump for your above ground pool, the INTEX C1500 Krystal Clear Cartridge Filter Pump is an excellent choice. Pros Improved circulation, Easy installation, Improved water clarity Cons May not fit all pools

3 Blue Wave Tidal Wave 2-Speed Replacement Pump Blue Wave Tidal Wave 2-Speed Replacement Pump View on Amazon 9.1 The Blue Wave NE6183 Tidal Wave 2-Speed Replacement Pump for Above Ground Pool, 1.5 HP, Black is a reliable and efficient option for those in need of a new pump for their above ground pool. With its two-speed function, this pump provides the necessary power to keep your pool clean and clear. It is also easy to install and made with durable materials for long-lasting use. Whether you're a seasoned pool owner or a first-time buyer, the Blue Wave NE6183 Tidal Wave pump is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality pool pump. Pros Powerful 1.5 HP motor, 2-speed options for efficiency, Easy to install and use Cons May be loud during operation

4 XtremepowerUS Above Ground Pool Pump with Strainer Basket XtremepowerUS Above Ground Pool Pump with Strainer Basket View on Amazon 9 The XtremepowerUS 3/4HP 2400GPH Pond DIY Self Primming Above Ground Swimming Pool Pump w/Strainer Basket 1.5" NPT is a powerful and efficient pump that is perfect for above ground swimming pools and ponds. With a 2400GPH flow rate, this pump quickly and effectively circulates water to keep your pool or pond clean and clear. The self-priming feature makes it easy to get started, and the strainer basket ensures that debris is filtered out before it can damage the pump. Made from high-quality materials, this pump is built to last and provide reliable performance season after season. Pros High flow rate, Self-priming, Suitable for different uses Cons May be noisy

5 Bestway Flowclear 1500 GPH Filter Pump Bestway Flowclear 1500 GPH Filter Pump View on Amazon 8.6 The Bestway 58390E Flowclear 1500 GPH Filter Pump is a powerful and efficient option for above ground swimming pools ranging from 300 to 8,400 gallons. With adaptors and an energy-saving plug, this grey 1500gal pump is easy to use and helps keep your pool water clean and clear. Its durable construction and technical specifications make it a reliable choice for any pool owner. Whether you're using it for daily use or to prepare for a pool party, this pump is sure to meet your needs. Pros Efficient filtration, Energy-saving plug, Easy to install Cons May not fit all pools

6 Towallmark Pool Pump Single Speed 1.1HP Towallmark Pool Pump Single Speed 1.1HP View on Amazon 8.3 The 1.1HP Pool Pump is a powerful and efficient option for both in-ground and above-ground pools. With a single speed and 800W/115V motor, this pump can circulate up to 3962GPH, ensuring that your pool water stays clean and clear. It also features a filter basket to easily remove debris and keep your pool sparkling. Despite its high flow and power, this pump operates with low noise, making it a great choice for families who want to enjoy their pool without any distractions. Pros Powerful motor, High flow rate, Low noise level Cons May not fit all pools

7 Intex Swimming Pool Filter Pump and Replacement Cartridge. Intex Swimming Pool Filter Pump and Replacement Cartridge. View on Amazon 8.1 The Intex 2500 GPH Swimming Pool Filter Pump & Type B Replacement Filter Cartridge is an essential tool for keeping your pool clean and clear. With a powerful flow rate of 2,500 gallons per hour, this pump is capable of circulating and filtering large volumes of water quickly and efficiently. The included Type B filter cartridge is easy to install and replace, ensuring that your pool stays crystal clear all season long. Made from durable materials and designed to withstand the elements, this pump and filter combination is a must-have for any pool owner. Pros Easy to install, Efficient filtration, Durable construction Cons May be noisy

8 Anbull Pool Sand Filter with Pump. Anbull Pool Sand Filter with Pump. View on Amazon 7.6 The Anbull 13" Pool Sand Filter with 3/4HP Pool Pump and 5 Way Valve is an upgraded version that offers exceptional filtration for above ground swimming pools of up to 10,000 gallons. With a powerful pump flow rate of 3648 GPH, it effectively removes dirt and debris from your pool water, leaving it crystal clear. Made with high-quality materials, this sand filter is durable and long-lasting. It is also easy to install and operate, making pool maintenance a breeze. Whether you're a pool owner or a professional pool cleaner, the Anbull 13" Pool Sand Filter is a great investment for keeping your pool clean and healthy. Pros Upgraded version, 5 way valve, Suitable for large pools Cons May be noisy

9 CIPU Sand Filter Pump System for Pools CIPU Sand Filter Pump System for Pools View on Amazon 7.4 The CIPU 12-inch Sand Filter Pump System is a must-have for above ground swimming pool owners. With a prefilter pool pump and 4-way valve, this system makes it easy to keep your pool clean and clear. Its 6-foot cord makes installation a breeze, and it is perfect for pools up to 18ft. The high-quality materials and efficient design ensure that this pump will last for years to come. Say goodbye to cloudy pool water and hello to crystal clear swimming with the CIPU 12-inch Sand Filter Pump System. Pros Easy installation, 4-way valve, Prefilter included Cons May not work for larger pools

10 Intex Krystal Clear Sand Filter Pump Intex Krystal Clear Sand Filter Pump View on Amazon 7.1 The INTEX SX2800 Krystal Clear Sand Filter Pump is a must-have for above-ground pool owners. With a pump flow rate of 2800 GPH, it provides improved circulation and filtration for crystal clear water. The 14in sand filter pump is easy to install and clean, making maintenance a breeze. This high-quality pump is made with durable materials, ensuring it will last for summers to come. Upgrade your pool experience with the INTEX SX2800 Krystal Clear Sand Filter Pump. Pros Improved circulation and filtration, Easy installation, Improved water clarity Cons May require frequent cleaning

FAQ

Q: How do I know what size above ground pool pump I need?

A: The size of your above ground pool pump will depend on the size of your pool. Generally, you will need a pump that can circulate all the water in your pool in eight hours or less. To determine the appropriate pump size, calculate your pool's volume and match it with a pump that meets the recommended flow rate for your pool size.

Q: How often should I run my above ground pool pump?

A: It is recommended to run your above ground pool pump for at least 8 hours a day, preferably during the daytime. However, the frequency of pump operation may depend on factors such as pool size, usage, and environmental conditions. Consult your pump's manual or a pool professional for specific recommendations.

Q: How do I maintain my above ground pool pump?

A: Regular maintenance is crucial to keep your above ground pool pump running efficiently. This includes cleaning and replacing the filter, checking for leaks or damage, and monitoring the pump's pressure and flow rate. It is also important to winterize your pump properly if you live in an area with cold temperatures. Consult your pump's manual or a pool professional for specific maintenance instructions.

Conclusions

After conducting an extensive review of above ground pool pumps, it is clear that there are many high-quality options available on the market. Each pump offers unique features and benefits, such as energy-saving plugs, updated motors, and convenient installation processes. No matter the size of your pool, there is a pump available to meet your needs. Overall, investing in a high-quality above ground pool pump is a smart decision that will help keep your pool clean and maintained for years to come. Don't hesitate to take action and upgrade your pool pump today!