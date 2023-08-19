Best Selling Craftsman Leaf Blower for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the right Craftsman leaf blower can be a daunting task. That's why we've done extensive research and testing to find the best options on the market. Our top picks are highly rated by customers and meet essential criteria for power, ease of use, and durability. We've analyzed factors such as weight, power, ease of use, and customer reviews to bring you our top picks. Our expert insights and tips will help you make an informed decision and find the right leaf blower for your needs. So, if you're in the market for a Craftsman leaf blower, sit back, relax, and let us do the work for you.

1 Craftsman Backpack Leaf Blower 220MPH 51cc Craftsman Backpack Leaf Blower 220MPH 51cc View on Amazon 9.8 The CRAFTSMAN Gas Powered Backpack Leaf Blower is a reliable and efficient tool for keeping your yard free of leaves and debris. With a powerful 51cc engine and a maximum air speed of 220MPH, this lightweight backpack blower makes quick work of even the toughest jobs. Its ergonomic design and adjustable straps ensure comfortable use for extended periods of time. Made with high-quality materials, this blower is built to last and offers excellent value for its price. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional landscaper, the CRAFTSMAN Gas Powered Backpack Leaf Blower is a must-have tool for keeping your outdoor space clean and tidy. Pros Lightweight, Powerful 220MPH, Comfortable Backpack Cons Can be loud

2 Craftsman Corded Axial Blower Red CMEBL710. Craftsman Corded Axial Blower Red CMEBL710. View on Amazon 9.6 The CRAFTSMAN CMEBL710 9 Amp Corded Axial Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for clearing leaves and debris from your yard. With a 9 amp motor, this blower provides ample power to get the job done quickly and easily. The axial fan design provides increased airflow, making it easier to move heavier debris. The blower is also lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it ideal for use in tight spaces or on uneven terrain. Additionally, the blower features a variable speed control, allowing you to adjust the power to fit the task at hand. Overall, the CRAFTSMAN CMEBL710 is a reliable and effective tool for keeping your yard looking neat and tidy. Pros Powerful 9 Amp motor, Variable speed control, Lightweight and easy to handle Cons Corded power source

3 Craftsman CMCBL710B V20 Blower Cordless Tool Only Craftsman CMCBL710B V20 Blower Cordless Tool Only View on Amazon 9.2 The CRAFTSMAN CMCBL710B V20* Blower is a powerful and cordless tool that is perfect for keeping your outdoor spaces clean and tidy. With a lightweight design and easy-to-use controls, this blower is ideal for clearing leaves, debris, and dirt from driveways, patios, and sidewalks. The V20* battery provides long-lasting power, while the ergonomic handle ensures comfortable use even during extended periods of operation. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional landscaper, the CRAFTSMAN CMCBL710B V20* Blower is an excellent choice for all your outdoor cleaning needs. Pros Cordless convenience, Lightweight and easy to handle, Powerful air flow Cons Battery and charger not included

4 Craftsman V20 Cordless Leaf Blower Bare Tool Craftsman V20 Cordless Leaf Blower Bare Tool View on Amazon 8.8 The CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for outdoor cleaning. With a maximum speed of 125 mph, this blower can easily clear leaves, dirt, and debris from your lawn, driveway, or patio. It is also lightweight and easy to handle, making it perfect for homeowners who want to keep their outdoor spaces tidy without the hassle of cords or gasoline. This bare tool only version allows you to use your existing V20 battery and charger. Pros Cordless for easy maneuvering, Lightweight for less fatigue, 125 mph air speed Cons Battery and charger not included

5 Craftsman Cordless Leaf Blower Kit with Battery & Charger and Starter Kit Blower. Craftsman Cordless Leaf Blower Kit with Battery & Charger and Starter Kit Blower. View on Amazon 8.5 The CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Cordless Leaf Blower Kit with Battery & Charger Included (CMCBL710D1) w/ Cordless Starter Kit Blower is a powerful tool that can help you keep your outdoor space clean and free of debris. With a 20V MAX lithium-ion battery, this leaf blower provides up to 300 CFM and 100 MPH of air flow, making it perfect for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and other debris from your lawn, driveway, or patio. The blower is lightweight and easy to use, and comes with a battery and charger included. Additionally, the cordless starter kit blower is a great accessory for this kit, providing additional versatility to your outdoor cleaning tasks. Overall, this is a great product for anyone looking for an efficient and reliable leaf blower kit. Pros Cordless and portable, Easy to assemble, Lightweight and compact Cons Not very powerful

6 Craftsman 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower Vacuum Mulcher Craftsman 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower Vacuum Mulcher View on Amazon 8.3 The CRAFTSMAN 3-in-1 Leaf Blower, Leaf Vacuum and Mulcher is a high-quality, versatile tool that is perfect for anyone looking to keep their lawn clean and tidy. With a powerful 12 Amp motor, this corded electric tool can blow leaves at speeds of up to 260 MPH, making quick work of even the largest piles. The vacuum function is perfect for collecting leaves and debris, while the mulcher reduces the volume of the material by up to 16:1, making it easier to dispose of. The ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use for extended periods of time, and the adjustable speed control allows you to customize the power to suit your needs. Overall, this is a great tool for anyone who wants to keep their yard looking great without breaking the bank. Pros 3-in-1 functionality, Powerful 12 Amp motor, Up to 260 MPH velocity Cons May be heavy to carry

7 Craftsman Electric Leaf Blower CMEBL700 Craftsman Electric Leaf Blower CMEBL700 View on Amazon 8.1 The CRAFTSMAN Leaf Blower, Electric, 12-Amp (CMEBL700) is a powerful and efficient tool for clearing leaves and debris from your yard. With a 12-amp motor, this blower can reach speeds up to 230 mph and move up to 450 cfm of air. It's lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it perfect for homeowners who want to maintain their lawns without breaking a sweat. The blower also features a built-in cord lock to prevent accidental disconnections and a two-speed switch to adjust the airflow to your specific needs. Overall, the CRAFTSMAN Leaf Blower is a reliable and effective tool for keeping your yard clean and tidy. Pros Powerful 12-Amp motor, Lightweight and easy to maneuver, Variable speed control Cons Can be noisy during use

8 Craftsman Axial Leaf Blower Kit CMCBL700D1 Craftsman Axial Leaf Blower Kit CMCBL700D1 View on Amazon 7.6 The CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX* Axial Leaf Blower Kit (CMCBL700D1) w/ Cordless Starter Kit is a powerful and efficient tool for clearing leaves and debris from your yard. With a maximum air volume of 410 CFM and air speed of 100 MPH, this leaf blower makes quick work of even the toughest jobs. The axial fan design provides consistent airflow, and the included cordless starter kit makes it easy to get started right out of the box. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, the CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX* Axial Leaf Blower Kit is a must-have for any homeowner looking to keep their yard looking its best. Pros Powerful blower, Cordless convenience, Lightweight and easy to use Cons Battery life could be better

9 Craftsman Cordless Leaf Blower with Battery and Charger, 20V MAX (CMCBL720M1) Craftsman Cordless Leaf Blower with Battery and Charger, 20V MAX (CMCBL720M1) View on Amazon 7.5 The CRAFTSMAN 20V MAX Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful and lightweight tool that makes yard work a breeze. With a 4Ah battery and charger included, you can easily clear leaves and debris from your lawn without worrying about cords or gas. The blower is designed for comfortable use, with a soft-grip handle and variable speed trigger. Plus, it's perfect for a variety of outdoor tasks, from clearing gutters to sweeping driveways. Overall, this leaf blower is a great investment for any homeowner looking to make yard work faster and easier. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Easy to maneuver, Includes battery and charger Cons May not be as powerful as gas blowers

10 Craftsman V20 String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit Cordless CMCK297M1 Craftsman V20 String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit Cordless CMCK297M1 View on Amazon 7.1 The CRAFTSMAN V20 String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit is a cordless and powerful duo that will make yard work a breeze. With the ability to trim and blow leaves with ease, this kit is perfect for homeowners looking for an efficient solution to maintain their lawn. The trimmer has a 13-inch cutting swath and a high/low speed control, while the leaf blower produces up to 100 mph of airspeed and 300 cfm of air volume. The kit comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger, ensuring that your tools are always ready to go. Lightweight and easy to use, the CRAFTSMAN V20 String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit is a must-have for any homeowner looking to keep their yard looking pristine. Pros Cordless convenience, Lightweight and easy to handle, Powerful and efficient Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty jobs

FAQ

Q: What kind of fuel does a Craftsman leaf blower use?

A: Craftsman leaf blowers typically use either gas or electric power. Gas-powered models require a mixture of gasoline and oil, while electric models require a power outlet or battery.

Q: Can I use a Craftsman leaf blower to clean up wet leaves?

A: Yes, Craftsman leaf blowers are designed to handle wet leaves and other debris. However, it is important to note that wet leaves may be heavier and more difficult to move, so you may need to adjust the blower's settings or use a higher-powered model.

Q: How do I maintain my Craftsman leaf blower?

A: Regular maintenance is important to keep your Craftsman leaf blower running smoothly. This includes checking the air filter, cleaning the spark plug, and ensuring that the fuel mixture is correct (if applicable). It is also a good idea to store the blower in a dry, protected area when not in use. Consult the user manual for specific maintenance instructions.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we have found that the Craftsman Leaf Blower category offers a variety of options to fit any need. From cordless to gas-powered, these leaf blowers pack powerful performance into a compact and easy-to-use design. Whether you're a homeowner looking for a quick clean-up solution or a professional landscaper in need of a reliable tool, Craftsman Leaf Blowers have you covered. With a range of features and price points, there's a Craftsman Leaf Blower for every budget and application. So, if you're in the market for a leaf blower, we encourage you to consider the Craftsman brand and explore their range of products to find the perfect fit for you.