Best Selling Husqvarna Leaf Blower for 2023

Looking for the best Husqvarna leaf blower on the market? Look no further, as we've researched and tested several options to bring you the top contenders. Our analysis considered factors such as power, weight, noise level, ease of use, and durability, as well as customer reviews to understand each product's popularity. While leaf blowers can be noisy and heavy, the benefits of owning a Husqvarna leaf blower outweigh these challenges, as they make yard work more manageable and save you time and effort. Read on for expert insights and our top picks, complete with detailed information on each model's features and benefits.

1 Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB Cordless Blower Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB Cordless Blower View on Amazon 9.9 The Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB Battery Powered Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool that makes yard work a breeze. With a 200-MPH air speed and 800-CFM air volume, this leaf blower effortlessly clears leaves and debris from your lawn. Its brushless motor is both powerful and quiet, making operation a pleasant experience. The battery and charger are sold separately, but with a long run time, you won't need to recharge frequently. This leaf blower is perfect for homeowners looking for a reliable and effective tool to keep their lawns looking pristine. Pros Cordless convenience, Powerful motor, Quiet operation Cons Battery and charger not included

2 Husqvarna 125BVx Handheld Leaf Blower/Vacuum Husqvarna 125BVx Handheld Leaf Blower/Vacuum View on Amazon 9.4 The Husqvarna 125BVx is a powerful and versatile leaf blower/vacuum that can handle any yard clean-up task. With a 28cc 2-cycle gas engine, it generates air speeds of up to 170 MPH and air volume of up to 425 CFM, making it perfect for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and debris. The vacuum function is easy to switch to and allows for quick clean-up of hard-to-reach areas. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, the 125BVx is a must-have tool for any homeowner or landscaper looking to keep their property clean and tidy. Pros Powerful 28cc engine, Dual function blower/vacuum, Variable speed control Cons Heavy for extended use

3 Husqvarna 230iB Cordless Leaf Blower Husqvarna 230iB Cordless Leaf Blower View on Amazon 9.3 The Husqvarna 230iB Battery Powered Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for clearing away leaves and debris in your yard. Its brushless motor allows for quiet operation, while the 40V Lithium-Ion battery provides long-lasting power. With a speed of 136-MPH and a CFM of 650, this electric leaf blower is perfect for tackling both small and large areas. The lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it comfortable to use for extended periods of time. The package includes the battery and charger, so you can start using it right away. Overall, the Husqvarna 230iB is a great investment for anyone in need of a reliable and effective leaf blower. Pros Cordless convenience, Quiet operation, Powerful air flow Cons Battery life could be improved

4 Husqvarna 150BT Backpack Leaf Blower Husqvarna 150BT Backpack Leaf Blower View on Amazon 9 The Husqvarna 150BT Backpack Leaf Blower is a gas-powered, 2-cycle backpack blower with a powerful 51-cc engine that produces 2.16 horsepower. With a maximum air volume of 765 cubic feet per minute and airspeed of 270 miles per hour, this blower provides excellent clearing performance, making it perfect for large yards and commercial properties. The ergonomic harness system ensures comfort during extended use. Overall, the Husqvarna 150BT Backpack Leaf Blower is a reliable and powerful tool for any outdoor enthusiast or professional landscaper. Pros Powerful clearing performance, Ergonomic harness system, Gas powered for mobility Cons May be heavy to carry

6 Husqvarna 360BT Backpack Leaf Blower Husqvarna 360BT Backpack Leaf Blower View on Amazon 8.4 The Husqvarna 360BT 65.6cc 2-Cycle Gas 890 CFM 232 MPH Backpack Leaf Blower is a powerful tool for anyone looking to clear their yard of leaves and debris quickly and efficiently. With a 65.6cc engine and airspeeds of up to 232 MPH, this backpack leaf blower can easily tackle even the toughest jobs. Its ergonomic design and adjustable harness make it comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, and its X-Torq engine reduces emissions and increases fuel efficiency. Whether you're a professional landscaper or just someone with a large yard, the Husqvarna 360BT is a reliable and effective choice for all your leaf-blowing needs. Pros Powerful 65.6cc engine, High air volume and speed, Comfortable backpack design Cons Can be heavy when full

Q: How do I start my Husqvarna leaf blower?

A: Starting your Husqvarna leaf blower is a simple process. First, make sure the fuel tank is filled and the choke is on. Then, press the primer bulb several times until fuel is visible in the bulb. Next, ensure that the blower is on a flat surface and the throttle lock is engaged. Finally, pull the cord firmly to start the engine.

Q: How do I maintain my Husqvarna leaf blower?

A: Proper maintenance is crucial to keep your Husqvarna leaf blower running smoothly. Regularly check and change the air filter and spark plug, and keep the fuel tank clean and free of debris. Also, make sure to use the appropriate fuel mixture and store the blower in a dry, safe place when not in use.

Q: Is the Husqvarna leaf blower suitable for large properties?

A: Yes, the Husqvarna leaf blower is an excellent choice for large properties. Its powerful engine and high airspeed make it easy to clear large areas quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the adjustable tube length and handle allow for comfortable use over extended periods of time.

In conclusion, the Husqvarna leaf blower category provides a variety of options that offer powerful clearing performance and ergonomic designs. Our review process found these products to be reliable and effective for clearing leaves and debris. Whether you prefer a gas-powered backpack blower like the Husqvarna 150BT or 360BT, a battery-powered cordless blower like the Husqvarna 230iB, or accessories like the Husqvarna gutter kit or flat flare nozzle, there is a Husqvarna product that will fit your needs. Overall, we recommend considering Husqvarna leaf blowers as a top choice for anyone in need of a powerful and reliable leaf blower.