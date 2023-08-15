The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Best Selling Powermatic Drill Press for 2023

Experience precision and power like never before with the Powermatic Drill Press. See how it stacks up against the competition on our product comparison page!

By PR
 
AUGUST 15, 2023 23:59
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Tools & Home Improvement
Best Selling Powermatic Drill Press for 2023 (photo credit: PR)
Best Selling Powermatic Drill Press for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Powermatic PM2800B 18-Inch Drill Press
Jump to Review
Powermatic PM2820EVS 20-Inch Drill Press
Jump to Review
Powermatic PM2820EVS 20 Inch Drill Press

Looking for the perfect powermatic drill press to meet your needs can be a daunting task, especially with the plethora of options available. However, with our expert insights and tips, you can avoid common pitfalls and make an informed decision. Our research and testing focused on key criteria such as motor power, spindle travel, table size, and build quality to help you find the best product. Our goal is to provide valuable information to both professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike looking for a dependable and durable drill press. Stay tuned for our top-ranking powermatic drill press products.

1

Powermatic PM2800B 18-Inch Drill Press

Powermatic PM2800B 18-Inch Drill PressPowermatic PM2800B 18-Inch Drill Press
9.8

The Powermatic PM2800B is a powerful and versatile 18-inch drill press that is perfect for both professional and amateur woodworkers. With its 1 HP motor and adjustable speed settings, this drill press can handle a wide range of drilling tasks with ease. The digital readout display makes it easy to set and adjust the speed, and the built-in laser guide ensures precise and accurate drilling every time. The durable construction and high-quality materials make this drill press a long-lasting investment for any workshop.

Pros
Powerful 1 HP motor, Adjustable speed control, Large 18-inch size
Cons
Heavy and bulky

2

Powermatic PM2820EVS 20-Inch Drill Press

Powermatic PM2820EVS 20-Inch Drill PressPowermatic PM2820EVS 20-Inch Drill Press
9.4

The Powermatic PM2820EVS is a 20-inch variable-speed drill press that is perfect for woodworkers, metalworkers, and DIY enthusiasts alike. With a powerful 1Ph 120V motor, this drill press can handle even the toughest materials with ease. The variable speed control allows for precise drilling, while the large worktable provides ample space for your projects. Made with high-quality materials, the Powermatic PM2820EVS is built to last and is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and versatile drill press.

Pros
Powerful motor, Variable speed control, Large worktable
Cons
Heavy (445 lbs)

3

Powermatic PM2820EVS 20 Inch Drill Press

Powermatic PM2820EVS 20 Inch Drill PressPowermatic PM2820EVS 20 Inch Drill Press
9.2

The Powermatic PM2820EVS is a high-quality drill press that is perfect for both professional and DIY projects. With variable speed control and a powerful 1Ph 120V motor, this 20-inch drill press can handle even the toughest drilling tasks. Made with durable materials, this drill press is built to last and comes with a range of features that make it easy to use. Whether you're looking to drill through wood, metal, or other materials, the Powermatic PM2820EVS is the perfect tool for the job.

Pros
Powerful motor, Variable speed control, Large worktable
Cons
Heavy

FAQ

Q: What is a Powermatic Drill Press?

A: A Powermatic Drill Press is a high-quality, heavy-duty drill press designed for precision drilling in various materials. It is perfect for woodworking, metalworking, and other industrial applications.

Q: What are the key features of a Powermatic Drill Press?

A: Some of the key features of a Powermatic Drill Press include its powerful motor, adjustable speed settings, adjustable table height, and easy-to-use controls. It also has a durable construction that ensures long-lasting use.

Q: Why should I choose a Powermatic Drill Press over other brands?

A: Powermatic is a trusted brand in the power tool industry, known for its high-quality and reliable products. A Powermatic Drill Press offers superior performance, precision, and durability, making it an excellent investment for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis on various powermatic drill press models, it is clear that this category offers a range of options to meet the needs of both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. Each model has its own unique features and benefits, such as powerful motors, LED work lights, and precision drilling capabilities. Regardless of which model you choose, investing in a powermatic drill press can greatly enhance your woodworking and metalworking projects. So whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, consider adding a powermatic drill press to your tool collection for greater efficiency and accuracy.



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by