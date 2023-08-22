Best Selling Worx Leaf Blower for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for an efficient and user-friendly leaf blower? Look no further than Worx, whose products have gained popularity in recent years due to their ease of use and effectiveness. With various models on offer, it's essential to consider factors such as power, weight, and noise level when deciding which one to purchase. While maintenance can be a bit of a hassle, Worx leaf blowers are lightweight and easy to maneuver, making them a great choice for homeowners who want to keep their lawns looking neat and tidy. Stay tuned for our top-ranking recommended products!

1 WORX 20V Work Air Multi-Purpose Blower/Sweeper/Cleaner WORX 20V Work Air Multi-Purpose Blower/Sweeper/Cleaner View on Amazon 9.8 The WORX WG545.9 20V Work Air Lithium Multi-Purpose Blower/Sweeper/Cleaner Tool is a versatile and powerful tool that can be used for a variety of tasks around the house and garden. With its lightweight design and easy-to-use controls, this blower is perfect for clearing leaves and debris from your yard, cleaning out gutters, and even drying off your car after a wash. The 20V lithium-ion battery provides long-lasting power, and the blower comes with a range of attachments to help you tackle any task with ease. Whether you're a professional landscaper or just looking for a reliable tool to keep your yard looking its best, the WORX WG545.9 is a great choice. Pros Multi-purpose, 20V power, Lightweight Cons Battery sold separately

2 WORX 12 Amp TRIVAC 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower Mulcher Yard Vacuum WORX 12 Amp TRIVAC 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower Mulcher Yard Vacuum View on Amazon 9.6 The WORX 12 Amp TRIVAC 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Yard Vacuum - WG512 is a versatile tool that can help you keep your yard clean and beautiful all year round. With its powerful motor and three different functions, this leaf blower can easily blow away leaves and debris, mulch them into nutrient-rich compost, or vacuum them up for easy disposal. Whether you need to clear a large area or just tidy up your patio, the WORX TRIVAC is the perfect tool for the job. Its lightweight design and easy-to-use controls make it a breeze to operate, even for beginners. Plus, with its durable construction and long-lasting performance, this leaf blower is sure to become a favorite tool in your arsenal. Pros 3-in-1 functionality, 12 amp power, Easy to switch modes Cons Can be heavy

3 WORX 20V Turbine Cordless Leaf Blower WG547.9 WORX 20V Turbine Cordless Leaf Blower WG547.9 View on Amazon 9.2 The WORX 20V Turbine Cordless Two-Speed Leaf Blower is a powerful and lightweight tool that makes yard work a breeze. With speeds up to 75 mph and a maximum air volume of 360 cfm, this blower is perfect for clearing leaves, debris, and grass clippings from your lawn, patio, or driveway. The ergonomic design ensures comfortable use, while the cordless feature allows for easy maneuverability without the hassle of cords or gas. The 20V battery and charger are sold separately, making it easy to add to your tool collection without breaking the bank. Overall, the WORX 20V Turbine Cordless Two-Speed Leaf Blower is a great addition to any homeowner's toolkit. Pros Cordless convenience, Powerful turbine technology, Two-speed settings Cons Battery and charger sold separately

4 WORX WG509 Electric Leaf Blower with Mulching System. WORX WG509 Electric Leaf Blower with Mulching System. View on Amazon 8.8 The WORX WG509 12 Amp TRIVAC 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower is the perfect tool for anyone who wants to keep their yard looking pristine year-round. With its powerful 12 amp motor, this leaf blower is capable of blowing away even the toughest debris. But that's not all - it also features an all-metal mulching system that can reduce leaves and other yard waste to 1/18th of their original size, making them easy to dispose of. And with its debris collection bag, you won't have to worry about making a mess. This versatile tool is perfect for cleaning up your driveway, patio, and lawn, and it's sure to become a staple in your yard maintenance arsenal. Pros 3-in-1 design, All-metal mulching system, Comes with debris collection bag Cons May be heavy to carry

5 WORX WG505 TRIVAC Blower Mulcher Vacuum WORX WG505 TRIVAC Blower Mulcher Vacuum View on Amazon 8.6 The WORX WG505 TRIVAC 12 Amp 3-In-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum is a versatile tool that can be used for multiple purposes. As a blower, it can move debris and leaves with ease. As a mulcher, it can turn the debris into mulch for your garden. As a vacuum, it can suck up the debris and leaves, making it easy to dispose of. With its 12 Amp motor, this tool has the power to handle all your outdoor cleaning needs. The compact design and lightweight construction make it easy to maneuver and store. If you're looking for a tool that can do it all, the WORX WG505 TRIVAC 12 Amp 3-In-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum is an excellent choice. Pros 3-in-1 functionality, Easy to switch modes, Lightweight and portable Cons May clog easily

6 WORX 20V Cordless Shop Blower Power Share WORX 20V Cordless Shop Blower Power Share View on Amazon 8.4 The Worx 20V Cordless Shop Blower Power Share (Tool Only) - WX094L.9 is a versatile and powerful tool that can tackle a variety of outdoor cleaning tasks. With its lightweight design and cordless operation, this blower makes it easy to clean up leaves, grass clippings, and other debris around your yard. It's also great for blowing dust and debris off patios, driveways, and other hard surfaces. The 20V battery provides plenty of power, and the variable speed control allows you to adjust the air flow to suit your needs. Overall, this is a great tool for anyone who wants to keep their outdoor spaces clean and tidy with minimal effort. Pros Cordless convenience, Lightweight and easy to maneuver, Great for small jobs Cons No battery or charger included

7 WORX 20V Cordless Leaf Blower WG545.6 WORX 20V Cordless Leaf Blower WG545.6 View on Amazon 8.1 The WORX 20V Cordless Leaf Blower WG545.6 DC Blower Vacuum is a powerful and versatile tool that can be used for a variety of outdoor cleaning tasks. With a 20V battery and charger included, this blower delivers exceptional power and performance, allowing you to quickly and easily clear leaves, debris, and other unwanted materials from your yard. It also features a vacuum mode that can be used to clean up small debris and leaves, making it a great tool for keeping your outdoor spaces clean and tidy. Lightweight and easy to use, the WORX 20V Cordless Leaf Blower is a must-have tool for any homeowner or gardener looking to keep their outdoor spaces looking their best. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Easy to assemble and use, Can switch between blower and vacuum Cons Battery life could be longer

8 WORX 20V LeafJet Cordless Leaf Blower WORX 20V LeafJet Cordless Leaf Blower View on Amazon 7.7 The WORX 20V LEAFJET Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful and easy-to-use tool that is perfect for anyone looking to quickly and efficiently clear leaves and debris from their yard. With its lightweight design and brushless motor, this leaf blower is both easy to maneuver and incredibly powerful, making it ideal for a variety of different tasks. Whether you're looking to clear your driveway or patio, or you need to clean up your yard after a storm, the WORX 20V LEAFJET Cordless Leaf Blower is the perfect tool for the job. And with its included 4.0Ah battery and charger, you can get started right away without having to worry about purchasing any additional accessories. Pros Cordless convenience, Powerful brushless motor, Lightweight and easy to handle Cons May not have enough power for heavy-duty tasks

9 WORX 20V String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit WORX 20V String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit View on Amazon 7.5 The WORX 20V String Trimmer Cordless & Edger 3.0 + Leaf Blower Cordless with Battery and Charger Turbine String Trimmer Blower Combo Kit is a powerful and versatile set of outdoor tools that can be used for a variety of tasks around the yard. With its cordless design and lightweight construction, this kit is easy to use and maneuver, making it ideal for trimming and edging around flower beds, sidewalks, and driveways, as well as cleaning up leaves and debris from patios, decks, and other outdoor areas. The included battery and charger ensure that the tools are always ready to go when you need them, and the Turbine technology provides plenty of power and performance to tackle even the toughest jobs. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional landscaper, the WORX 20V String Trimmer Cordless & Edger 3.0 + Leaf Blower Cordless with Battery and Charger Turbine String Trimmer Blower Combo Kit is a must-have addition to your outdoor tool collection. Pros Cordless for easy use, 2-in-1 trimmer and blower, 20V battery for power Cons May not be suitable for large yards

10 WORX 40V Turbine Cordless Leaf Blower WG584 WORX 40V Turbine Cordless Leaf Blower WG584 View on Amazon 7.1 The WORX 40V Turbine Cordless Leaf Blower Power Share with Brushless Motor is a powerful and efficient tool for outdoor cleaning. With a brushless motor, it can deliver up to 430 CFM and 2 speeds, making it perfect for clearing leaves, debris, and even light snow. The blower is also lightweight and portable, weighing only 7.3 lbs, and comes with 2 20V batteries and a charger included. This makes it a perfect choice for homeowners who want a reliable and easy-to-use tool for maintaining their outdoor spaces. Pros Powerful, Cordless, Lightweight Cons Battery life

FAQ

Q: How powerful is the Worx leaf blower?

A: The Worx leaf blower is a powerful tool that can help you clear leaves and debris from your yard. With a top speed of up to 110 mph and an air volume of up to 600 CFM, this leaf blower is more than capable of handling any job you throw at it.

Q: Is the Worx leaf blower easy to use?

A: Yes, the Worx leaf blower is designed with ease of use in mind. It features a lightweight design that makes it easy to maneuver, and it comes with a comfortable grip that allows you to hold it for long periods without experiencing any fatigue.

Q: What is the battery life of the Worx leaf blower?

A: The battery life of the Worx leaf blower depends on the model you choose. However, most models come with a lithium-ion battery that can last for up to 20-30 minutes of continuous use. If you need more time, you can always purchase additional batteries and swap them out as needed.

Conclusions

In our review process, we tested a variety of Worx leaf blowers, including cordless and corded options with different motor types and speeds. After extensive testing and research, we found that Worx offers a range of high-quality leaf blowers that cater to different needs and preferences. The Worx leaf blower category is a great choice for those looking for a reliable and efficient tool to handle their yard work. Whether you need a powerful corded blower or a lightweight cordless option, Worx has something to offer. Overall, we highly recommend considering Worx leaf blowers for your next yard cleaning task.