Best Thickness Planer for 2023

Our Top Picks

Our team has tested and researched various Thickness Planer products to provide you with the best options for your woodworking needs. Whether you're a professional or a DIY enthusiast, a Thickness Planer is an essential tool to have in your workshop. It allows you to quickly and accurately plane boards to your desired thickness, making your projects more efficient.

It's crucial to choose the right Thickness Planer to save time and money in the long run. We've analyzed essential criteria such as accuracy, durability, ease of use, and safety features to assist you in making an informed decision. We've also sorted through customer reviews and expert insights to give you comprehensive and unbiased information, so you don't have to.

Our expertise doesn't end with product recommendations. We provide tips and insights from experts in the field to help you use your Thickness Planer correctly and safely. If you're ready to take your woodworking projects to the next level, scroll down to see our top-ranking products and make an informed decision today.

1 VEVOR 13 Thickness Planer with Two-Blade VEVOR 13 Thickness Planer with Two-Blade View on Amazon 9.7 The VEVOR Thickness Planer is a powerful and efficient tool for both hard and soft wood material removal. With a 13" width worktable benchtop planer, two-blade system, and a 15-Amp 1800W powerful motor, this planer can handle even the toughest jobs. It also boasts a 12" extended infeeding table and low noise for a smooth and quiet operation. Perfect for woodworking enthusiasts and professionals alike, the VEVOR Thickness Planer is a must-have for any workshop. Pros Powerful motor, Low noise, Extended infeeding table Cons Heavy

2 POWERTC PL1252V Thickness Planer POWERTC PL1252V Thickness Planer View on Amazon 9.5 The POWERTEC PL1252V 15 Amp 2-Blade Benchtop Thickness Planer is an excellent choice for woodworking enthusiasts. With a 12-1/2 inch width capacity, it can handle larger pieces of wood and the 15 amp motor provides enough power for smooth and precise cuts. The portable design makes it easy to move around the workshop, and the 2-blade cutterhead ensures a smooth finish on all types of wood. Whether you're a professional woodworker or a hobbyist, the POWERTEC PL1252V is a reliable and efficient tool for achieving your woodworking goals. Pros Powerful 15 amp motor, Easy to adjust depth, Portable and lightweight Cons Loud operation

3 Mophorn Thickness Planer 12.5 Inch Woodworking Mophorn Thickness Planer 12.5 Inch Woodworking View on Amazon 9.1 The Mophorn Thickness Planer is a heavy-duty woodworking tool designed to make your woodworking projects more efficient. With a powerful 2000W motor, this planer can handle even the toughest materials with ease. The double cutter design ensures a smooth and even finish every time, while the dust exhaust system keeps your workspace clean and safe. The benchtop design is perfect for small workshops or DIY projects at home, and the included stand provides stability during use. Whether you're a professional woodworker or a DIY enthusiast, the Mophorn Thickness Planer is a must-have tool for your workshop. Pros Powerful 2000W motor, Double cutter for smooth finish, Heavy duty dust exhaust Cons Can be noisy

4 VEVOR 12.5 Inch Foldable Wood Planer VEVOR 12.5 Inch Foldable Wood Planer View on Amazon 8.8 The VEVOR Thickness Planer is a powerful and versatile tool for woodworking enthusiasts. With a 12.5 inch cutting width and a 1800W motor, it can handle even the toughest hardwoods. The double cutter design ensures a smooth and precise finish, while the foldable design and included stand make it easy to store and use in any workspace. With a 236"/min feed rate and a dust exhaust interface, this benchtop thickness planer is perfect for both professional woodworkers and DIY hobbyists. Pros Foldable for easy storage, High feed rate for efficiency, Double cutter for smooth finish Cons May produce loud noise

5 WEN Benchtop Thickness Planer PL1303. WEN Benchtop Thickness Planer PL1303. View on Amazon 8.7 The WEN PL1303 15-Amp 13-Inch Three-Blade Benchtop Thickness Planer is a powerful and efficient tool that makes woodworking a breeze. This black benchtop planer is designed to handle even the toughest materials, thanks to its 15-amp motor and three-blade cutting system. With a maximum cutting depth of 3/32 inch and a feed rate of 26 feet per minute, this planer is perfect for smoothing rough lumber, flattening warped boards, and creating clean and precise cuts. The planer also features a fan-assisted dust port that helps keep your workspace clean and safe. Lightweight and easy to transport, the WEN PL1303 is a must-have for any serious woodworker or DIY enthusiast. Pros Three-blade system, Powerful 15-amp motor, Easy to adjust cutting depth Cons Heavy and bulky

6 Delta Power Tools 13 Inch Portable Thickness Planer Delta Power Tools 13 Inch Portable Thickness Planer View on Amazon 8.4 The Delta Power Tools 22-555 13 In Portable Thickness Planer is an excellent choice for woodworkers who need to plane boards quickly and efficiently. With a powerful motor and a high-quality cutter head, this planer can handle boards up to 13 inches wide and 6 inches thick. The adjustable infeed and outfeed tables make it easy to get a smooth, even finish on your boards, while the easy-to-read depth gauge ensures that you get the exact thickness you need. Overall, this is a top-quality planer that will help you take your woodworking to the next level. Pros Portable and easy to move, Cuts wood precisely and smoothly, Durable and long-lasting Cons Loud noise during operation

7 RIDGID R4330 Planer 13-Inch Thickness RIDGID R4330 Planer 13-Inch Thickness View on Amazon 7.9 The Ridgid R4330 Planer is a 13-inch thickness tool that is perfect for those who need a reliable and efficient planer for their woodworking projects. Made with high-quality materials, this planer is built to last and can handle even the toughest of jobs. With its powerful motor and easy-to-use design, the Ridgid R4330 Planer is a must-have for any serious woodworker. Whether you're looking to plane large pieces of wood or just need a tool to help you get the job done quickly and efficiently, this planer is the perfect choice. Pros Powerful motor, Easy to adjust blades, Durable build quality Cons No dust collector included

8 DEWALT Thickness Planer DW735X. DEWALT Thickness Planer DW735X. View on Amazon 7.8 The DEWALT Thickness Planer is a powerful and efficient tool for woodworkers who need larger cuts. With its 13-inch 3 knife design and 20,000 RPM motor, this planer can handle even the toughest materials. Its two-speed option allows for flexibility in the cutting process, while the included feed tables and extra blades make it a complete package. Whether you're a professional or a hobbyist, the DEWALT Thickness Planer will help you achieve smooth and precise cuts every time. Pros Powerful 20, 000 RPM motor, 3 knife cutter head for smoother cuts, Comes with feed tables and extra blades Cons May be too heavy for some users

FAQ

Q: What is a thickness planer used for?

A: A thickness planer is used to create smooth and even boards or pieces of wood of a specific thickness. It can also be used to remove imperfections or inconsistencies in the wood surface.

Q: How do I properly maintain my thickness planer?

A: It is important to keep the blades sharp and clean, as well as regularly checking for any debris or sawdust build-up that may cause damage or malfunction. Additionally, following the manufacturer's instructions for proper use and storage can help prolong the lifespan of the machine.

Q: Can a thickness planer handle all types of wood?

A: While a thickness planer can handle most types of wood, it is important to consider the hardness and density of the wood before use. Hardwoods such as oak or maple may require multiple passes or adjustments to achieve the desired thickness, while softer woods like pine may be more easily planed. It is recommended to test a small section of the wood before proceeding with the entire piece.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various thickness planers, it's clear that this category of equipment is a must-have for any woodworking enthusiast. These planers come in different sizes, shapes, and capabilities, so it's essential to identify your specific needs before making a purchase. Ensuring that the chosen thickness planer is durable, efficient, and user-friendly is paramount. With so many options available in the market, we encourage readers to take the time to research and understand the features of each product before making a purchase decision. With a quality thickness planer, woodworkers can achieve precise cuts and smooth finishes, making their projects stand out.