Best Timing Gears for 2023

When it comes to engine performance, timing gears play a crucial role in ensuring that your vehicle runs smoothly and efficiently. With so many options available on the market, it can be challenging to determine which timing gear is the best for your needs. That's why we researched and tested various timing gears to provide you with the essential criteria for selecting the best one for your vehicle.

Choosing the right timing gear is important because it can significantly impact the performance of your engine. A properly functioning timing gear ensures that the camshaft and crankshaft are synchronized, which allows for precise valve timing and optimal combustion. On the other hand, a faulty timing gear can cause engine misfires, reduced power, and even engine failure.

The AP Products 0213.1886 014-191072 Venture Gear Set is a great choice for anyone looking for reliable and durable gear for their outdoor adventures. Made with high-quality materials, this gear set is designed to withstand even the toughest conditions. Whether you're hiking, camping, or just exploring the great outdoors, this gear set is sure to meet all of your needs. With its lightweight design, it's easy to carry around, making it perfect for those who are always on the go. Overall, the AP Products 0213.1886 014-191072 Venture Gear Set is a great investment for anyone looking for high-quality gear that is sure to last.

Pros Durable material Easy to install Smooth operation Reasonable price Cons May require adjustments Not compatible with all models Noisy operation

The AP Products 0213.1886 014-191072 Venture Gear Set is a durable and reliable choice for your RV or trailer.

The Dorman 917-251 Engine Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Sprocket is a reliable replacement for select Honda models. Made from high-quality materials, this sprocket ensures smooth engine performance and reduces noise. Its precise design allows for easy installation and perfect fitment. This VVT sprocket is vital for maintaining engine power and fuel efficiency, and it's a great solution for those experiencing engine issues. With its durability and affordable price, the Dorman 917-251 is a must-have for any Honda owner looking to replace their VVT sprocket.

Pros Durable Easy installation Affordable Improves engine performance Cons May not fit all models Noisy operation Limited compatibility

The Dorman 917-251 VVT sprocket is a reliable replacement for select Honda models, ensuring proper engine performance and timing.

The Intake Camshaft Timing Gear Assembly 06H109021G/K Replacement For VW Beetle Tiguan A4 A5 2.0TFSI is a high-quality replacement part for your Volkswagen vehicle. Made with durable materials, this assembly is designed to last and provide reliable performance. This gear assembly is compatible with the Beetle, Tiguan, A4, and A5 models with a 2.0TFSI engine. It is easy to install and will ensure that your vehicle runs smoothly. This gear assembly is perfect for those who want an affordable and reliable replacement part for their Volkswagen vehicle.

Pros Easy replacement Fits multiple models Improves engine performance Reasonable price Cons May require professional installation Limited compatibility No warranty mentioned

A reliable replacement for VW Beetle Tiguan A4 A5 2.0TFSI.

The GM Genuine Parts 25195245 Camshaft Position Actuator Solenoid Valve Solenoid is a high-quality replacement part for your vehicle. Made with durable materials, this solenoid valve is designed to ensure proper engine timing, resulting in improved performance and fuel efficiency. One of the most common uses of this product is to replace a faulty solenoid valve in GM vehicles. It is easy to install and comes with the necessary hardware for a hassle-free installation. This solenoid valve is also backed by a limited warranty, giving you peace of mind knowing that you are investing in a reliable product.

Pros Genuine GM part Original equipment quality Easy installation Improves engine performance Cons May not fit all models Relatively expensive Limited warranty

The GM Genuine Parts Camshaft Position Actuator Solenoid Valve is a reliable replacement for your vehicle's original equipment.

The Dorman 917-250XD Camshaft Phaser is a variable timing camshaft gear that is perfect for select Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury models. Made with precision and high-quality materials, this camshaft gear is designed to give your engine the optimal performance it needs. With its OE FIX feature, it eliminates the need for costly replacements and ensures long-lasting durability. This product is perfect for those who want to enhance their engine's performance and reduce maintenance costs. Its easy installation process and impressive performance make it a top choice for car enthusiasts and mechanics.

Whether you're looking to improve your vehicle's fuel efficiency or increase horsepower, the Dorman 917-250XD Camshaft Phaser can help you achieve your goals. Its compatibility with a wide range of models and its high-quality construction make it a reliable and practical choice for anyone looking to upgrade their vehicle's performance. So if you're looking for a cost-effective solution for your engine's timing issues, look no further than the Dorman 917-250XD Camshaft Phaser.

Pros OE FIX High quality Easy installation Improved engine performance Cons May not fit all models Expensive Limited warranty

Dorman 917-250XD is a reliable camshaft phaser for select Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury models. Its OE FIX feature ensures a long-lasting performance.

The Broan S97017707 SRV Motor ASSY F/8814R is a powerful and reliable motor assembly designed to fit the Broan 8814R model. Made with high-quality materials, this motor is built to last and deliver optimal performance. Whether you're looking to replace a faulty motor or upgrade your existing one, the Broan S97017707 SRV Motor ASSY F/8814R is an excellent choice. With its easy-to-install design and efficient operation, this motor is perfect for a variety of applications, from residential to commercial. Trust Broan to deliver the best in motor technology and performance.

Pros Genuine Broan replacement part Easy to install Improves fan performance Reasonable price Cons May not fit all models Limited compatibility info Noisy at high speed

Genuine replacement motor for Broan 8814R ventilation fan.

The KARPAL Intake and Exhaust Variable Valve Timing VVT Sprocket Compatible With Buick Chevy GMC is an essential component for your vehicle's engine. Made with high-quality materials, it ensures durability and longevity. This sprocket is easy to install and reliable, providing optimal performance for your engine. It is compatible with Buick, Chevy, and GMC vehicles. The VVT system helps regulate the timing of your engine's intake and exhaust valves, optimizing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. This sprocket is designed to improve your engine's overall performance, making it a must-have for any vehicle owner.

Pros Improves performance Easy to install Compatible with multiple models Affordable price Cons May require additional parts Not compatible with all models Limited warranty

Affordable and compatible VVT sprocket for Buick, Chevy, and GMC.

The Tomei Adjustable Cam Gear Intake and Exhaust Set Compatible with 1JZ-GTE / 2JZ-GTE is a must-have for any car enthusiast. Made from high-quality materials, this product is built to last. The adjustable cam gears allow for precise tuning, resulting in optimal engine performance. The set is easy to install and comes with all necessary hardware. Compatible with both 1JZ-GTE and 2JZ-GTE engines, this product is versatile and perfect for those looking to upgrade their engine. The Tomei Adjustable Cam Gear Intake and Exhaust Set is a great investment for anyone looking to improve their car's performance.

Pros High-quality materials Easy to install Improves engine performance Adjustable for tuning Cons Expensive May require professional installation May not be street legal

High-quality adjustable cam gear set for 1JZ-GTE / 2JZ-GTE engines.

The Koauto Crank Crankshaft Gear Sensors Blade And Spacer Kit For Mitsubishi Montero is a must-have for anyone who needs to replace their old or worn-out crankshaft gear sensors. This kit includes everything you need to get the job done quickly and easily, including the blade, spacer, and sensors themselves. Made from high-quality materials, this kit is designed to last and withstand even the toughest conditions. Whether you're a professional mechanic or just someone who likes to tinker with their car, this kit is perfect for you. So why wait? Order your Koauto Crank Crankshaft Gear Sensors Blade And Spacer Kit today and get back to enjoying your ride!

Pros Affordable price Complete kit High-quality materials Easy installation Cons Not compatible with all models May require professional installation Limited warranty

Affordable kit for Mitsubishi Montero owners.

The GM Performance Timing Gear 4X Reluctor GM LS-Series P/N 12586481 is a top-of-the-line timing gear that is perfect for enhancing the performance of your vehicle. Made from high-quality materials, this timing gear is designed to withstand extreme conditions and provide reliable timing for your engine. The 4X reluctor provides precise timing, which is essential for achieving maximum horsepower and torque. This timing gear is compatible with GM LS-Series engines and is easy to install. It is an essential upgrade for anyone looking to improve the performance of their vehicle.

Pros Genuine GM part LS-series compatible High-quality materials Easy to install Cons May not fit all engines Relatively expensive May require additional parts

This timing gear is a genuine GM part that provides reliable performance and compatibility with LS-series engines.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right timing gears for my engine?

A: Choosing the right timing gears for your engine depends on several factors, such as the engine’s size, intended use, and desired performance. It is important to consider the materials used in the timing gears, as well as the gear teeth pitch and tooth count. It is also recommended to consult with a knowledgeable mechanic or engine builder to ensure the proper fit and compatibility with your engine.

Q: What benefits do high-performance timing gears offer?

A: High-performance timing gears can offer several benefits, such as improved engine performance, increased horsepower and torque, and better overall reliability. They are designed to withstand higher RPMs and provide more precise timing, resulting in better fuel efficiency and overall engine performance. Additionally, high-performance timing gears are often made from stronger materials, such as billet steel or aluminum, which can improve durability and withstand the stresses of high-performance driving.

Q: How often should I replace my timing gears?

A: The lifespan of timing gears can vary depending on several factors, such as engine usage, maintenance, and driving conditions. It is recommended to inspect your timing gears regularly for any signs of wear or damage, such as chipped or missing teeth. In general, timing gears should be replaced every 60,000-100,000 miles as part of routine maintenance. However, if you notice any issues with your engine’s timing or performance, it may be necessary to replace the timing gears sooner.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after thorough research and analysis, we can confidently recommend two standout products for your timing gear needs. Our top pick is the AP Products 0213.1886 014-191072 Venture Gear Set for its durability and compatibility with a wide range of vehicles. Our second choice is the Dorman 917-250XD Camshaft Phaser, which offers an OE FIX for select Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury models and is known for its reliability. Both products are made with high-quality materials and have received positive reviews from customers. As with any automotive replacement part, it is important to consult with a professional mechanic to ensure proper installation and performance. We hope this review has been helpful in your search for the perfect timing gear for your vehicle. Thank you for reading, and happy shopping!