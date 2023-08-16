Best Variable Speed Pool Pump for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're a pool owner, a variable speed pool pump is a must-have piece of equipment that can save you money on energy bills while keeping your pool clean and clear. In this article, we'll guide you on the best products available by analyzing the essential criteria such as energy efficiency, flow rate, customer reviews, and product features. It's important to consider your pool's size and type, its filtration system and plumbing, and the pump's compatibility. Our guide will help you choose the best variable speed pool pump for your needs. Stay tuned for the next section, where we'll reveal the top-ranking products that have passed our rigorous standards.

1 XtremepowerUS Pool Pump Variable Speed 1.5HP XtremepowerUS Pool Pump Variable Speed 1.5HP View on Amazon 9.8 The XtremepowerUS High-Flo Swimming Pool Pump is an Energy Star Certified pump that is perfect for inground pools. With a powerful 1.5HP motor and variable speed capabilities, this pump can handle all of your pool's needs. The pump comes with 1.5" and 2" fittings, making installation a breeze. Made with high-quality materials, this pump is durable and built to last. It's a must-have for any pool owner looking for an efficient and reliable pump. Pros Energy Star Certified, Variable Speed, 1.5" / 2" Fitting Included Cons May be noisy

2 Pentair WhisperFlo VST Variable Speed Pool Pump Pentair WhisperFlo VST Variable Speed Pool Pump View on Amazon 9.6 The Pentair 011533 WhisperFlo VST Variable Speed Pool Pump is a powerful and efficient option for keeping your pool clean and clear. With a 2.6 THP motor, this pump can handle even the largest of pools while saving you money on energy costs. Its variable speed technology allows you to customize the flow rate to fit your specific needs, and its durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Whether you're looking to upgrade your current pool pump or install a new one, the WhisperFlo VST is a great choice for any pool owner. Pros Energy efficient, Quiet operation, Versatile speed options Cons May require professional installation

3 BLACK+DECKER Variable Speed Pool Pump Inground 1.5 HP BLACK+DECKER Variable Speed Pool Pump Inground 1.5 HP View on Amazon 9.2 The BLACK+DECKER Variable Speed Pool Pump Inground with Filter Basket, 1.5 HP is a powerful and efficient pump designed for in-ground pools. With its variable speed motor, it allows for customizable water flow and energy savings. The built-in filter basket ensures easy maintenance and clean water, while the durable construction promises long-lasting performance. Whether you're looking to save on energy costs or improve your pool's water quality, the BLACK+DECKER Variable Speed Pool Pump is a reliable option for any pool owner. Pros Variable speed, Inground compatible, Filter basket included Cons May require professional installation

4 Pentair SuperFlo VS Variable Speed Pool Pump Pentair SuperFlo VS Variable Speed Pool Pump View on Amazon 8.9 The Pentair SuperFlo® VS Variable Speed Pool Pump, 342001, is a high-performance pump designed for pool owners who want to save energy and reduce operating costs. With its powerful motor and variable speed control, this pump can deliver the perfect flow rate for any pool size or configuration. Its durable construction and easy-to-use interface make it a great choice for homeowners who want to enjoy their pool without the hassle and expense of traditional pumps. Whether you're looking for a reliable and efficient pump for your new pool or an upgrade for your existing system, the Pentair SuperFlo® VS Variable Speed Pool Pump, 342001, is definitely worth considering. Pros Energy efficient, Quiet operation, Easy to install Cons May require professional installation

5 XtremepowerUS Pool Pump Variable Speed 2HP XtremepowerUS Pool Pump Variable Speed 2HP View on Amazon 8.5 The XtremepowerUS 2HP In-Ground Swimming Pool Pump is a powerful and efficient pump that is perfect for keeping your pool clean and clear. With a variable speed motor and a 2" inlet, this pump is capable of delivering high flow rates while minimizing energy consumption. The slip-on fitting makes installation a breeze, and the 230V motor ensures reliable performance. Whether you're using it for a residential or commercial pool, the XtremepowerUS pump is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable and reliable pool pump. Pros Variable speed, High flow rate, Easy installation Cons May require professional installation

6 Hayward MaxFlo VS Variable-Speed Pool Pump Hayward MaxFlo VS Variable-Speed Pool Pump View on Amazon 8.2 The Hayward W3SP2303VSP MaxFlo VS Variable-Speed Pool Pump is a powerful and energy-efficient option for in-ground pool owners. With a 1.65 HP motor, it can handle large pools with ease while saving on energy costs. Its variable-speed technology allows for customizable flow rates and quieter operation. Made with high-quality materials, this pump is built to last and withstand harsh pool environments. Whether you're looking to upgrade your current pump or install a new one, the Hayward W3SP2303VSP will meet all of your pool needs. Pros Energy efficient, Variable speed options, Suitable for in-ground pools Cons May require professional installation

7 CHLORWORKS Pool Pump with Filter Basket CHLORWORKS Pool Pump with Filter Basket View on Amazon 8.1 The CHLORWORKS Variable Speed Pool Pump is an Energy Star certified product that is perfect for inground pools. With its 1HP motor and filter basket, this pump can save you money on energy bills while keeping your pool clean and clear. It operates on 220-240V and comes with a 2-year USA warranty. The pump is easy to install and use, and its variable speed feature allows you to adjust the flow rate to match your pool's needs. Its durable construction ensures that it will last for many pool seasons to come. Pros Energy Star Certified, Variable speed for energy savings, 2 years USA warranty Cons May not fit all pool setups

FAQ

Q: What is a variable speed pool pump?

A: A variable speed pool pump is a type of pool pump that allows you to adjust the speed of the pump motor. It is an energy-efficient solution for pool owners who want to reduce their energy costs and make their pool more eco-friendly.

Q: How does a variable speed pool pump work?

A: Unlike a single-speed pool pump, which runs at a constant speed, a variable speed pool pump allows you to adjust the speed of the pump motor. This means you can run the pump at a lower speed when you don't need as much water flow, which can save you money on your energy bills.

Q: What are the benefits of a variable speed pool pump?

A: A variable speed pool pump can save you money on your energy bills, reduce noise, and extend the life of your pool equipment. It is also more eco-friendly than a single-speed pool pump, as it uses less energy to operate. Investing in a variable speed pool pump can be a smart choice for any pool owner looking to save money and reduce their environmental impact.

Conclusions

In conclusion, our review process has analyzed several variable speed pool pumps that are available on the market. Variable speed pool pumps are a great investment for anyone looking to save energy and reduce their electricity bill. These pumps come in different sizes, capacities, and features that cater to different pool sizes and types. With the increasing trend towards energy efficiency, variable speed pool pumps are an excellent choice for homeowners who want to reduce their carbon footprint. We encourage you to consider the reviewed products and take action based on our recommendations.