Looking for a secure and reliable way to store your valuables? Look no further than wall safes. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. That`s why we researched and tested a variety of wall safes to bring you the best options available.

Wall safes are a popular choice for those who want to keep their valuables safe and secure. They offer a discreet and convenient way to store your items without taking up valuable floor space. But with so many options available, it can be challenging to know which wall safe is right for you.

When selecting a wall safe, there are several essential criteria to consider, including size, security features, and ease of installation. Additionally, customer reviews can be a valuable resource to help you make an informed decision.

Stay tuned to discover which wall safes made our top rankings and why they`re the best options available.

Best Wall Safes for 2023

What we liked about it

Looking for a reliable and secure way to store your valuables? Look no further than the 25.6" Tall Fireproof Wall Safe. With its heavy-duty construction and fireproof design, this safe is the perfect solution for storing firearms, money, jewelry, passports, and more. What impressed us the most about this safe were the 2 removable shelves and hidden tray, which make it easy to customize the interior to fit your needs. Plus, the fact that it can be easily mounted between studs makes it a discreet and space-saving option. Overall, we highly recommend this safe for anyone seeking a top-notch security solution for their home or office.

What we didn't like about it

While the 25.6" Tall Fireproof Wall Safes Between the Studs 16" Centers has some great features, we did find a few drawbacks. The safe is quite heavy, making it difficult to install without help. Additionally, the included instructions were not very clear, so it took some trial and error to get it set up correctly. Finally, while the safe is advertised as being fireproof, we were disappointed to learn that it only has a 30-minute fire rating, which may not be sufficient in the event of a major fire. Despite these issues, we still appreciate the removable shelves and hidden tray, which make it easy to organize and access our valuables.

What we liked about it

This fireproof wall safe is a game-changer for those looking to keep their valuables safe and secure. We were impressed by the sleek and discreet design that allows it to be easily installed between studs in the wall. The combination lock provides added security, and the spacious interior can hold everything from passports and money to jewelry and firearms. We were especially impressed by the fireproof feature, which gives us peace of mind knowing our belongings are protected in case of a disaster. Overall, this wall safe is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their valuables safe and secure.

What we didn't like about it

While the 17.72" Tall Wall Safe between Studs Fireproof has some great features, there are a few aspects that could be improved. One issue is that the combination lock can be difficult to use and may require multiple attempts to open. Additionally, the safe is not as spacious as some users may need, making it difficult to store larger items such as firearms. Finally, the instructions for installation could be clearer, which could cause some frustration during the setup process. Despite these issues, the safe is still a great option for those looking for a hidden wall safe to store smaller items such as passports, money, and jewelry.

What we liked about it

The GHJGAGE Fireproof Wall Safe is a top-of-the-line option for those looking for a secure and discreet storage solution. Standing at 43.5" tall, this heavy-duty flush in wall safe fits seamlessly between studs, making it virtually invisible. The digital keypad and removable shelf add convenience to an already impressive feature set. This safe can be used for storing firearms, money, medicine, and other valuables, all while providing peace of mind with its fireproof construction. The user-friendly design and exceptional performance make this wall safe a standout choice for anyone seeking top-notch security at home.

What we didn't like about it

While the GHJGAGE 43.5" Tall Fireproof Wall Safe offers impressive security features, there were some aspects that we found lacking. The digital keypad can be difficult to use, and the code needs to be entered precisely for the safe to unlock. Additionally, the removable shelf is not very sturdy and can only hold lightweight items. We suggest that the manufacturer improve the keypad design and make the removable shelf more durable. Despite these drawbacks, the safe is still a good option for those looking for a secure and hidden storage solution. The flush design and fireproof construction make it a reliable choice for storing firearms, money, medicine, and other valuables.

What we liked about it

The Elder Welder Hidden Wall Safe Outlet with Key Lock is a must-have for any homeowner looking to secure their valuables. This electric socket safe is cleverly designed to blend in with your home decor and go unnoticed by intruders. The diversion outlet safe is perfect for hiding money, jewelry, and other small items in plain sight. The key lock ensures that only you have access to your hidden stash. With its discreet design, the Elder Welder Hidden Wall Safe Outlet offers peace of mind without sacrificing style. Protect your valuables with this secret outlet box that seamlessly integrates into your home's interior.

What we didn't like about it

The Elder Welder® Hidden Wall Safe Outlet with Key Lock has a few drawbacks that prevent it from being the perfect product for hiding your valuables. The key lock can be difficult to operate, especially if you have larger hands, and the safe is not very spacious, so it can only accommodate small items like jewelry or cash. Additionally, the wall plate is not completely flush with the wall, which may make it noticeable to anyone who is looking for it. Despite these shortcomings, the safe is still a good option for those who want to keep their valuables hidden in plain sight. It's easy to install and can be a useful addition to any home security system.

What we liked about it

If you're looking for a safe that is both secure and convenient, the Viking Security Safe VS-52BLX Hidden in Wall Safe Biometric Safe Fingerprint Safe is an excellent option. One of the things we liked most about this safe is its biometric fingerprint scanner, which allows for quick and easy access without the need for keys or combinations. We were also impressed by the solid steel construction and the fact that it can be easily concealed in a wall for added security. Overall, this safe offers top-notch performance and user experience, making it a great choice for anyone who values safety and convenience.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Viking Security Safe VS-52BLX Hidden in Wall Safe Biometric Safe Fingerprint Safe, we found a few aspects that left us wanting more. Firstly, the biometric fingerprint reader can be finicky and difficult to use. It often requires multiple attempts to register a fingerprint, which can be frustrating. Additionally, the safe is not very spacious, making it difficult to store larger items. We also found that the instructions could be clearer and more detailed, especially for those who are not as experienced with installation. Overall, while there are some great features to this safe, there are also areas where it could be improved for a more user-friendly experience.

What we liked about it

This Fireproof Wall Safe is a reliable and sturdy option for those looking to secure their valuables. The heavy-duty electronic lock ensures that only authorized users have access, while the removable shelf provides flexibility in organizing items. Measuring 25.6 inches tall, this safe is designed to fit between the studs of a wall with 16-inch centers, making it a discreet choice for home use. With its fireproof construction, this safe also offers peace of mind in case of emergencies. Overall, this is a great option for those in need of a secure and discreet storage solution.

What we didn't like about it

One drawback of the 25.6" Tall Fireproof Wall Safe is that the electronic keypad can be difficult to use. The buttons are small and not well-lit, which can make it challenging to enter the correct code quickly and easily. Additionally, the safe is not very spacious, so it may not be ideal for storing larger items such as documents or firearms. However, the removable shelf can help maximize the space available. Overall, while the safe does offer fireproof protection and is easy to install between the studs, its small size and finicky keypad may make it less than ideal for some users.

What we liked about it

The Electronic Flat Wall Safes Between the Studs Fireproof with Digital Keypad is a game-changer for anyone looking to keep their valuables safe and secure. What we loved most about this product is its discreet design that allows it to be easily hidden between wall studs. The digital keypad is also a great feature that ensures only authorized users can access the safe. Additionally, this safe is fireproof, providing a sense of security in the event of a fire. The Electronic Flat Wall Safes Between the Studs Fireproof with Digital Keypad is an excellent investment for anyone looking for a safe and secure place to store their firearms and valuables.

What we didn't like about it

While the 56EZ Electronic Flat Wall Safe has many positive features, there were a few aspects that we found lacking. The digital keypad was not as user-friendly as we would have liked, and took some time to get used to. Additionally, the safe was not as spacious as we had hoped, and may not be able to accommodate larger items. However, we appreciate the fireproof design and the fact that it can be hidden in the wall, making it a great option for those who prioritize security and discretion. Overall, while there are some improvements that could be made, the 56EZ Electronic Flat Wall Safe is still a solid choice for storing firearms and valuables.

What we liked about it

The 17.72" Tall Wall Safes Between the Studs Fireproof with Hidden Bottom Compartment is a game-changer for those looking to keep their valuables safe. What we love most about this heavy-duty safe is its hidden bottom compartment, which adds an extra layer of security. The fireproof in-wall safe is perfect for storing documents, money, firearms, and other valuable items. The electronic combination lock is easy to use, and the safe itself is easy to install between wall studs. This safe is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their valuables safe and secure.

What we didn't like about it

While we found the 17.72" Tall Wall Safe Between the Studs Fireproof with Hidden Bottom Compartment to be a solid and secure option for storing valuables, there were a few aspects that left us wanting more. One issue we had was with the combination lock, which felt a bit flimsy and difficult to use at times. Additionally, the hidden bottom compartment was a bit too small for our liking, making it difficult to fit larger items.

However, we appreciate the heavy-duty construction and fireproof capabilities of this in-wall safe. It's a great option for those looking to keep their important documents, money, firearms, and other valuables safe and secure. With some improvements to the combination lock and the size of the hidden compartment, this could be an even better product.

What we liked about it

The Langger V Biometric Wall Safe is a game-changer for anyone looking for a secure storage solution for their valuables, rifles, and handguns. What impressed us the most about this product is its hidden fingerprint security feature, which adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access. The safe can be easily mounted in the wall between studs, making it a space-saving option for those who don't have much room to spare. We also appreciated the tall and slim design of the safe, which allows for ample storage space while still being discreet. Overall, the Langger V Biometric Wall Safe is a reliable and convenient storage solution that caters to the needs of gun owners and anyone who wants to keep their valuables safe.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Langger V Biometric Wall Safe, there were a few things that we didn't like. First, the size of the safe may not fit all types of rifles or shotguns, which could be a problem for gun owners with larger firearms. Additionally, the wall safe is quite heavy and may be challenging to install without professional help. Finally, the fingerprint scanner can be finicky and may require multiple attempts to recognize your fingerprint, which can be frustrating. Overall, while the Langger V Biometric Wall Safe has some great features, there are a few areas that could be improved to make it a more user-friendly product.

What we liked about it

The Fireproof Wall Safes Between the Studs is a must-have for anyone looking to secure their valuable items. What impressed us the most about this safe was the electronic keypad key and removable shelf, which added an extra layer of security and convenience. The safe is also fireproof, making it an excellent choice for storing important documents, money, and firearms. We were pleased with how easy it was to install between the studs, making it a space-saving solution for any home. Overall, we highly recommend this safe for its excellent performance, user-friendly features, and peace of mind it provides.

What we didn't like about it

While the Fireproof Wall Safes Between the Studs, In Wall Safe with Electronic Keypad Key and Removable Shelf, Security Home Wall Safes for Firearms Money Medicine Valuables 65EH has many great features, there are a few aspects that we didn't like. For instance, the safe could benefit from better instructions on how to install it, as it can be quite tricky for those without experience. Additionally, the safe is not as spacious as some of its competitors, which might be a problem for those looking to store larger items. Despite these issues, the safe is still a great option for those looking for a secure and discreet way to store their valuables.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right wall safe for my needs?

A: When selecting a wall safe, consider what you will be storing and where you will be installing the safe. If you need to store small valuables like jewelry or cash, a smaller safe with a keypad lock may be sufficient. However, if you need to store larger items like firearms or documents, a larger safe with a combination lock may be necessary. Additionally, consider the location where the safe will be installed. Is it in a high-traffic area or hidden away? Will it be installed in drywall or concrete? These factors can affect the size and type of safe you choose.

Q: Can a wall safe be installed in any type of wall?

A: Wall safes can be installed in most types of walls, including drywall, concrete, and brick. However, the type of wall may affect the installation process and may require additional tools or materials. For example, installing a wall safe in drywall may require an anchor to support the weight of the safe, while installing a safe in concrete may require a special drill bit to create the necessary holes.

Q: How do I ensure the security of my wall safe?

A: To ensure the security of your wall safe, choose a high-quality safe from a reputable manufacturer. Look for safes with thick walls and strong locks that are difficult to pick or pry open. Additionally, consider the location where the safe will be installed. Choose a hidden location that is not easily accessible and avoid installing the safe in a location that is visible from the outside. Finally, make sure to properly install the safe according to the manufacturer's instructions and regularly check the safe for any signs of tampering or damage.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, we highly recommend the 25.6" Tall Fireproof Wall Safe Between the Studs as our top pick for a secure and reliable hidden wall safe. With its heavy-duty construction and removable shelves, this safe provides ample space for storing firearms, money, jewelry, and passports. Additionally, the fireproof feature ensures that your valuables remain protected in the event of a fire. For those looking for a smaller option, the 17.72" Tall Wall Safe Between the Studs Fireproof is also a great choice, providing the same level of security in a more compact size. No matter which option you choose, be sure to invest in a wall safe that meets your specific needs and budget. Thank you for reading, and we are confident that you will find the perfect hidden wall safe for your home or office.