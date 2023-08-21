9 Best Dewalt Leaf Blowers 20v Reviews for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a reliable and powerful leaf blower to tackle the autumn leaves in your garden? Look no further than the Dewalt Leaf Blower 20v. With its cordless and lightweight design, this tool is increasingly popular among homeowners and gardeners. Our team has researched and tested various Dewalt Leaf Blower 20v products to bring you the most comprehensive review. We analyzed the essential criteria, such as power, battery life, and weight, to determine the top-ranking products on the market. Whether you're a professional landscaper or a homeowner, our review has got you covered. So, read on to find your perfect Dewalt Leaf Blower 20v product.

1 DEWALT String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit. DEWALT String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit. 9.9 The DEWALT String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit (DCKO975M1) is the perfect set for those looking for a powerful and efficient way to maintain their yard. The kit includes a DCST925 String Trimmer and a DCBL720 Blower, both of which are powered by a 20V MAX lithium-ion battery. The trimmer features a 13-inch cutting swath and a dual-line bump feed head, while the blower has a maximum air volume of 400 CFM and a speed of 90 MPH. Both tools are lightweight and easy to handle, making yard work a breeze. This combo kit is a great investment for anyone looking to keep their yard looking neat and tidy. Pros Durable and long-lasting, Easy to use and maneuver, Powerful and efficient Cons May be heavy for some

2 DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower Tool Only DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower Tool Only 9.5 The DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Leaf Blower is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their outdoor spaces clean and tidy. This cordless, handheld blower is powered by a lithium-ion battery, which means you don't have to worry about cords or gas. With a maximum airspeed of 125 mph and an air volume of 450 CFM, this blower is powerful enough to handle most outdoor jobs. Plus, its lightweight design makes it easy to use and maneuver. Whether you're clearing leaves in the fall or debris after a storm, the DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Leaf Blower is the perfect tool for the job. Pros Powerful, Cordless, Lightweight Cons Battery not included

3 DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower DCBL722P1 DEWALT 20V MAX XR Leaf Blower DCBL722P1 9.1 The DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for keeping your outdoor spaces clean and tidy. With a maximum air speed of 125 MPH and air volume of 450-CFM, this blower is perfect for clearing leaves, debris, and grass clippings from your lawn, driveway, or patio. Its lightweight and ergonomic design make it easy to maneuver, and the variable speed trigger allows you to adjust the airflow to your specific needs. With a long-lasting battery life, you can get the job done quickly and efficiently without having to worry about recharging. Overall, the DEWALT 20V MAX* XR Leaf Blower is a great investment for anyone looking to keep their outdoor spaces looking their best. Pros Powerful 125-MPH airspeed, Efficient 450-CFM output, Lightweight and easy to handle Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks

4 DEWALT 20V MAX Blower for Jobsite Kit Compact DCE100M1 DEWALT 20V MAX Blower for Jobsite Kit Compact DCE100M1 8.8 The DEWALT 20V MAX* Blower for Jobsite Kit, Compact (DCE100M1) is an essential tool for any DIY enthusiast or professional. With its lightweight design and ergonomic handle, this blower is easy to maneuver and can quickly clear debris from any workspace. The powerful motor delivers up to 100CFM and 135MPH, making it perfect for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and other debris. The included rechargeable battery provides up to 20 minutes of runtime, and the kit comes with a charger to ensure you're always ready to go when you need it. Whether you're a contractor or a homeowner, the DEWALT 20V MAX* Blower is a must-have for any job site. Pros Lightweight and compact, Powerful airflow, Easy to use Cons Battery life could be better

5 DEWALT 20V MAX Blower DCE100B DEWALT 20V MAX Blower DCE100B 8.6 The DEWALT 20V MAX Blower is a powerful and efficient tool that is perfect for anyone looking to quickly and easily clean up their yard or job site. With a variable speed switch and 100 CFM airflow, this blower is highly versatile and can be used for a wide range of applications. The trigger lock ensures that you can operate this blower with ease and without having to constantly hold down the trigger. And, as a bare tool only, you have the flexibility to use this blower with any of your existing DEWALT 20V MAX batteries. Overall, this blower is a great investment for anyone in need of a reliable and high-performance blower. Pros Powerful 100 CFM airflow, Variable speed switch, Trigger lock for convenience Cons Bare tool only

6 DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Blower Kit (Renewed) DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Blower Kit (Renewed) 8.2 The Dewalt DCBL722P1R 20V MAX XR Brushless Lithium-Ion Cordless Handheld Blower Kit (5 Ah) (Renewed) is a powerful and efficient blower that is perfect for outdoor cleaning tasks. With a brushless motor and lithium-ion battery, this blower provides long-lasting performance and can easily clear debris from driveways, sidewalks, and patios. The lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it comfortable to use for extended periods of time. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional landscaper, the Dewalt DCBL722P1R is a great tool for keeping your property clean and tidy. Pros Powerful, Lightweight, Easy to use Cons May not last long

7 DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Kit DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Kit 8 The DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Kit is a versatile and powerful set of cordless tools designed for homeowners and DIY enthusiasts. With its brushless motor technology, this kit delivers efficient and long-lasting performance, while the included battery and charger ensure that you're always ready to tackle your yard work. The string trimmer features a 13-inch cutting swath and a pivoting head for easy maneuverability, while the leaf blower offers a maximum air volume of 400 CFM to quickly clear debris from your lawn or patio. Overall, this kit is a great investment for anyone looking for a convenient and effective way to maintain their outdoor space. Pros Cordless for easy use, Battery and charger included, Brushless motor for efficiency Cons May not be as powerful

8 DEWALT 20V MAX Blower and Battery Pack DEWALT 20V MAX Blower and Battery Pack 7.6 The DEWALT 20V MAX Blower with 100 CFM Airflow and variable speed switch is a powerful tool for cleaning up your yard, garage, or workspace. With a trigger lock and bare tool design, this blower provides flexibility and convenience for any job. Additionally, the 20V MAX XR Battery with a 5 Ah capacity and 2-pack bundle offers long-lasting power for extended use. Perfect for homeowners and professionals alike, these tools are a must-have for anyone looking for efficient and reliable clean-up options. Pros Lightweight and easy to handle, Powerful with variable speed control, Long-lasting battery life Cons Bare tool, no accessories included

9 DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Kit DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Kit 7.4 The DEWALT 20V MAX String Trimmer & Leaf Blower Kit, Cordless, Battery & Charger Included (DCKO222M1) is a must-have for anyone looking for an efficient and easy-to-use outdoor tool. The cordless design allows for maximum mobility, while the lithium-ion battery provides long-lasting power. The string trimmer features a 14-inch cutting swath and a dual-line bump feed, making trimming a breeze. The leaf blower has a maximum air volume of 400 CFM, allowing for quick and efficient debris removal. The kit includes a battery and charger, making it a great value for anyone in need of a reliable outdoor tool. Pros Cordless convenience, Powerful and efficient, Easy to use and maneuver Cons Battery life may be short

Q: Is the Dewalt leaf blower 20v powerful enough to handle big jobs?

A: Yes, the Dewalt leaf blower 20v is designed to handle big jobs with ease. It has a maximum air volume of 400 CFM and a maximum air speed of 90 MPH, which makes it perfect for clearing leaves, debris, and grass clippings from your lawn or driveway.

Q: How long does the battery last on the Dewalt leaf blower 20v?

A: The battery life on the Dewalt leaf blower 20v varies depending on the speed setting you use. At full power, the battery will last for around 15-20 minutes, while on a lower setting it can last up to 30 minutes. However, the blower comes with a charger and a spare battery, so you can always have a backup ready to go.

Q: Can the Dewalt leaf blower 20v be used for other tasks besides leaf blowing?

A: Yes, the Dewalt leaf blower 20v can be used for a variety of tasks besides leaf blowing. It's great for clearing debris from your driveway, patio, or garage, and can even be used to blow dust and debris out of your workshop or garage. It's a versatile tool that can be used for a wide range of tasks around your home.

After reviewing multiple cordless leaf blowers for Dewalt 20V Max battery, it's clear that this category has a lot to offer for those seeking a powerful and lightweight tool for lawn care and yard cleaning. Our review process included analyzing features such as motor power, variable speed, and overall convenience. We found that these leaf blowers provide excellent performance and are easy to handle, making them a great choice for both professionals and homeowners. We encourage you to consider the Dewalt 20V Max battery leaf blower category for your outdoor cleaning needs, and to explore the specific models we reviewed as well as alternatives that suit your requirements.