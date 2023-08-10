Most Popular Freestanding Tub Drain for 2023

Our Top Picks

The freestanding tub drain has become increasingly popular among homeowners and bathroom remodelers for its reliability in efficiently draining water from the tub. We evaluated multiple products in this category, considering factors such as durability, ease of installation, and customer reviews. Our research aimed to provide expert insights to help you find the perfect freestanding tub drain for your needs. We have ranked the top products to help you make an informed decision, ensuring that this essential component of any modern bathroom enhances both functionality and aesthetics.

1 Ogonbrick Tub Drain Ogonbrick Tub Drain View on Amazon 9.9 The Ogonbrick Tub Drain is a high-quality pop-up bathtub drain that is perfect for your freestanding tub. Made with anti-rust copper and polished chrome, this drain is not only durable but also looks great. The NPSM thread stopper assembly ensures a smooth and easy operation, while the easy-to-install design makes it a breeze to set up. This drain is perfect for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish addition to their bathroom. Pros Anti-rust copper, Easy to install, Polished chrome finish Cons May not fit all tubs

2 Drop-In Drain Installation Kit for Bathtub Drop-In Drain Installation Kit for Bathtub View on Amazon 9.5 The DROP-IN DRAIN Installation Kit for Freestanding Bathtub is an essential tool for anyone looking to install a new bathtub. This kit includes black ABS and brass pipes, making it both durable and stylish. The kit is easy to install and fits most freestanding bathtubs. With this kit, you can rest assured that your bathtub will be installed safely and securely. Plus, the black ABS pipe adds a sleek, modern touch to your bathroom. Don't hesitate to invest in this high-quality installation kit for your new freestanding bathtub. Pros Easy installation, Durable materials, Sleek design Cons May require professional installation

3 Kingston Brass Trimscape Tub Drain Shoe Kingston Brass Trimscape Tub Drain Shoe View on Amazon 9.3 The Kingston Brass VTDESHOE Trimscape Tub Drain Shoe is a must-have for any homeowner looking to upgrade their bathroom. Made with high-quality materials and featuring a polished chrome finish, this tub drain shoe is not only stylish but also durable. Measuring 4-1/16 inches in length and 2-3/4 inches in width, it fits most freestanding tubs and is easy to install with its convenient toe-touch design. Say goodbye to clogged drains and hello to a sleek, modern look with the Kingston Brass VTDESHOE Trimscape Tub Drain Shoe. Pros Easy to install, Durable material, Sleek design Cons May not fit all tubs

4 Kingston Brass Trimscape Tub Drain Shoe Matte Black Kingston Brass Trimscape Tub Drain Shoe Matte Black View on Amazon 9 The Kingston Brass VTDESHOEMB Trimscape Tub Drain Shoe in Matte Black is a stylish and functional addition to any bathroom. Measuring 2.75 x 2.75 x 3.06 inches, this toe-touch drain shoe is easy to install and compatible with most standard tubs. Made from high-quality materials, it is durable and long-lasting. The matte black finish adds a sleek and modern touch to your bathroom decor. Use it to upgrade your bathtub and experience hassle-free drainage every time. Pros Easy to install, Durable material, Matte black finish looks great Cons May not fit all tubs

5 FerdY Pop-up Drain for Freestanding Bathtub FerdY Pop-up Drain for Freestanding Bathtub View on Amazon 8.7 The FerdY Pop-up Drain for Freestanding Bathtub in Matte Black Finish is a must-have accessory for any modern bathroom. With its cUPC certification and high-quality construction, this drain stopper is both durable and reliable. Its sleek and elegant design complements any freestanding bathtub, while the easy-to-use pop-up function makes it convenient for quick and hassle-free drainage. Made with premium materials and finished with a beautiful matte black coating, this pop-up drain is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Upgrade your bathroom with the FerdY Pop-up Drain for Freestanding Bathtub today. Pros Easy to install, Matte black finish, cUPC certified Cons May not fit all tubs

6 American Standard Studio S Bathtub Drain Kit American Standard Studio S Bathtub Drain Kit View on Amazon 8.2 The American Standard 1582200.002 Studio S Freestanding Bathtub Drain Kit in Polished Chrome is a must-have for anyone looking to upgrade their bathroom. Made with high-quality materials, this drain kit is durable and built to last. It's easy to install and fits most standard bathtubs, making it a versatile addition to any home. With its polished chrome finish, it adds a touch of elegance to any bathroom decor. This drain kit is perfect for anyone who wants a reliable and stylish solution for their bathtub drainage needs. Pros Easy to install, Durable polished chrome finish, Compatible with American Standard bathtubs Cons May not be compatible with non-American Standard bathtubs

7 QWORK Tip-Toe Bathtub Drain Polished Chrome QWORK Tip-Toe Bathtub Drain Polished Chrome View on Amazon 7.9 The QWORK Tip-Toe Bathtub Drain in polished chrome is a great addition to any shower or bathtub with a 1-1/2" drain. This product is easy to install and use, and its polished chrome finish adds a touch of elegance to any bathroom. The tip-toe design allows for easy opening and closing of the drain, making it perfect for those who like to take long baths. Made with high-quality materials, this drain is durable and long-lasting. Overall, the QWORK Tip-Toe Bathtub Drain is a great investment for anyone looking to upgrade their bathroom. Pros Easy to install, Durable construction, Attractive polished chrome finish Cons May not fit all drain sizes

8 Anlige Universal Tub Stopper Bathtub Drain Anlige Universal Tub Stopper Bathtub Drain View on Amazon 7.8 The Anlige Universal Tub Stopper Bathtub Drain is a must-have for anyone who wants to enjoy a hassle-free bathing experience. This pop-up drain plug and cover is designed to replace traditional lift and turn, tip-toe, and trip lever bathtub drains. It is made of high-quality brass and features an all-brass plating process for durability and longevity. Installing and cleaning it is a breeze, thanks to its user-friendly design. This versatile and stylish drain plug is perfect for modernizing any bathroom. Pros Universal fit, Easy installation, All brass plating Cons May not fit all drains

9 Citymoor Bathtub Drain Kit Gold Finish. Citymoor Bathtub Drain Kit Gold Finish. View on Amazon 7.4 The All Metal Tip-Toe Bathtub Drain Kit with Two-Hole Overflow Faceplate and Universal Fine/Coarse Thread Assembly in Brushed Gold finish is the perfect solution for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish bathtub drain kit. This kit is made with high-quality metal materials that ensure durability and longevity. It fits all standard bathtubs and comes with a two-hole overflow faceplate. The universal fine/coarse thread assembly makes installation a breeze, and the tip-toe design allows for easy and convenient use. Upgrade your bathtub with this sleek and functional drain kit today. Pros Fits all bathtub sizes, Easy to install, Universal thread assembly Cons May require additional sealant

10 Hidrop Tub Drain Stopper Conversion Kit. Hidrop Tub Drain Stopper Conversion Kit. View on Amazon 7.1 The Hidrop Pop Up Universal Tub Drain Stopper is an exceptional product that offers an easy and effective solution for anyone tired of their old bathtub drains. This kit assembly is designed to replace lift and turn, tip-toe, and trip lever drains in tubs, allowing for a seamless and efficient bathtub drainage experience. The matte black finish adds a sleek and modern touch to any bathroom. Installation is made easy with the EZ Installation design. Say goodbye to frustrating and outdated bathtub drains, and upgrade to the Hidrop Pop Up Universal Tub Drain Stopper for a more convenient and stylish solution. Pros Matte black finish, Universal fit for most tubs, Easy installation Cons May not fit all tubs

FAQ

Q: How do I install a freestanding tub drain?

A: Installing a freestanding tub drain can be tricky, but it's not impossible. First, ensure that your tub is level and securely in place. Then, connect the drain assembly to the tub and attach the overflow cover. Finally, attach the P-trap and connect the drain to your plumbing. It's always a good idea to consult with a professional plumber if you're unsure about any of the steps.

Q: Can I use any type of drain for my freestanding tub?

A: No, it's important to use a drain specifically designed for freestanding tubs. These drains often have longer pipes to accommodate the height of the tub and may also have a decorative cover to match the style of the tub. Using a regular drain may result in leaks or other issues.

Q: How do I maintain my freestanding tub drain?

A: Regular cleaning is key to maintaining your freestanding tub drain. Use a mild cleaner and a soft sponge or cloth to remove any buildup or debris. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that could damage the finish. It's also a good idea to periodically check for any leaks or loose connections and tighten as needed.

Conclusions

After thorough research and analysis of various freestanding tub drain options, we can confidently say that there are a plethora of quality products available to suit any individual's needs. From flexible low-profile P-traps to polished chrome pop-up drains, there is a wide range of choices to fit any aesthetic preference and budget. Overall, we recommend considering the DROP-IN DRAIN Installation Kit, Low Profile 1 1/2 P Trap, and Ogonbrick Tub Drain for their durability, ease of installation, and sleek design. However, each product has its own unique features and benefits, so we encourage readers to do their own research and choose the option that best fits their specific needs.