Most Popular Greenworks Leaf Blower for 2023

Greenworks Leaf Blower products are a popular choice for homeowners who want to maintain their outdoor space in an eco-friendly way. Traditional gas-powered blowers can produce harmful emissions, making them detrimental to the environment. Greenworks Leaf Blower products provide the same cleaning power without harming the planet. We analyzed these products by considering factors such as power, weight, ease of use, and customer reviews. With a range of models to choose from, homeowners can find the best option for their specific needs. However, it's important to consider factors such as power, weight, and battery life before making a purchase. In the following section, we'll dive into the top-ranking Greenworks Leaf Blower products on the market.

1 Greenworks 7 Amp Electric Blower 24012. Greenworks 7 Amp Electric Blower 24012. View on Amazon 9.8 The Greenworks 7 Amp 160 MPH/150 CFM Single Speed Electric Blower, 24012 Axial Blower (7 Amp) is a powerful tool for clearing leaves, debris, and small twigs from your yard. With a lightweight design and easy-to-use controls, this electric blower is perfect for homeowners who want a hassle-free way to keep their outdoor spaces clean. It has a maximum air speed of 160 MPH and a maximum air volume of 150 CFM, making it ideal for a variety of tasks. Made with high-quality materials, this blower is built to last and provide reliable performance for years to come. Pros Lightweight and easy to handle, Powerful air output, Low noise level Cons Corded, limited mobility

2 Greenworks 12 Amp 2-Speed Blower Vacuum 24022 Greenworks 12 Amp 2-Speed Blower Vacuum 24022 View on Amazon 9.5 The Greenworks 12 Amp 2-Speed Blower/Vacuum is a versatile tool that can help you keep your yard clean and tidy. With a powerful motor that can reach speeds of up to 230 MPH and a maximum airflow of 375 CFM, this blower/vacuum can handle leaves, grass clippings, and other debris with ease. It's also lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it perfect for small and medium-sized yards. Plus, its compact design means it won't take up too much storage space in your garage or shed. Overall, the Greenworks 12 Amp 2-Speed Blower/Vacuum is a great investment for anyone who wants to keep their yard looking its best. Pros Powerful 12 Amp motor, Multiple speed settings, Converts from blower to vacuum Cons Heavy for extended use

3 Greenworks 24V Axial Blower 2.0Ah Kit Greenworks 24V Axial Blower 2.0Ah Kit View on Amazon 9.2 The Greenworks 24V Axial Blower is a powerful tool that can help keep your outdoor areas clean and tidy. With a maximum air speed of 100 MPH and air volume of 330 CFM, this blower can easily clear leaves, grass clippings, and other debris from your lawn or driveway. The 2.0Ah battery and charger included with the blower provide reliable power and convenience. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, this blower is ideal for homeowners looking for a reliable and efficient tool to simplify their outdoor cleaning tasks. Pros Lightweight and easy to handle, Cordless for unrestricted movement, Powerful air output Cons Battery life could be longer

4 Greenworks Cordless Blower 24V with Battery and Charger Greenworks Cordless Blower 24V with Battery and Charger View on Amazon 9 The Greenworks 24V Cordless Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for clearing leaves and debris from your yard. With a speed of up to 130 MPH and an air volume of 330 CFM, this blower can handle even the toughest outdoor cleaning tasks. The 2AH battery provides ample power for extended use, and the charger ensures quick and easy recharging. Whether you're a homeowner or a professional landscaper, this Green Blower is a great choice for keeping your outdoor spaces clean and tidy. Plus, its cordless design allows for easy maneuverability and portability. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Powerful air speed, Easy to assemble and use Cons Battery life could be longer

5 Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower/Vacuum Gen 1 Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower/Vacuum Gen 1 View on Amazon 8.5 The Greenworks 40V Cordless Brushless Leaf Blower/Vacuum is a powerful and versatile tool that will make yard work a breeze. With a maximum airspeed of 185 MPH and a maximum air volume of 340 CFM, this tool can handle even the toughest debris. Additionally, it is compatible with over 75 different Greenworks tools, making it a great addition to any homeowner's collection. The cordless design allows for easy maneuverability, and the brushless motor provides long-lasting power. Overall, the Greenworks 40V Cordless Brushless Leaf Blower/Vacuum is a great investment for anyone looking to simplify their yard work. Pros Cordless convenience, Variable speed control, Compatible with many tools Cons May not be as powerful

6 Greenworks Cordless Axial Blower with Battery and Charger. Greenworks Cordless Axial Blower with Battery and Charger. View on Amazon 8.2 The Greenworks 40V Cordless Axial Blower is a powerful tool that can help you clear debris off your lawn or driveway quickly and easily. With a maximum air speed of 110 MPH and an air volume of 390 CFM, this blower is perfect for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and other small debris. It comes with a 2.5Ah battery and charger, so you can use it right out of the box. The blower is lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it ideal for both small and large outdoor spaces. The axial design ensures maximum efficiency and longer runtime, while the variable speed trigger allows you to adjust the air flow to your needs. Overall, the Greenworks 40V Cordless Axial Blower is a reliable and efficient tool that can make your outdoor cleanup tasks a breeze. Pros Powerful, Cordless, Lightweight Cons Battery life could improve

7 Greenworks PRO 60V Cordless Leaf Blower (Tool Only) Greenworks PRO 60V Cordless Leaf Blower (Tool Only) View on Amazon 8 The Greenworks PRO 170 MPH 700 CFM 60V Battery Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower (Tool Only), (BL60L02) is a powerful and efficient tool for keeping your outdoor spaces clean and tidy. With a maximum air speed of 170 MPH and air volume of 700 CFM, this leaf blower can easily handle wet and heavy debris. The 60V battery provides ample power to get the job done, and the cordless design allows for easy maneuverability. Lightweight and easy to handle, this leaf blower is perfect for clearing driveways, sidewalks, and yards of leaves, grass clippings, and other debris. Pros Powerful 170 MPH speed, 700 CFM air volume, Cordless and portable Cons May need extra battery

8 Greenworks Pro Cordless Leaf Blower (Bare Tool) Greenworks Pro Cordless Leaf Blower (Bare Tool) View on Amazon 7.7 The Greenworks Pro Bare Tool 60-Volt Max Lithium Ion 610-CFM GEN2 Brushless Cordless Electric Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for clearing leaves and debris from your yard. With its brushless motor and lithium ion battery, this blower delivers up to 610 cubic feet per minute of air flow, making quick work of even the toughest jobs. The cordless design allows for easy maneuverability and the variable speed trigger gives you complete control over the power. Battery and charger are not included, but this bare tool is compatible with all Greenworks 60-volt batteries. Pros Powerful 610-CFM air flow, Lightweight and easy to handle, Brushless motor for efficiency Cons Battery and charger not included

9 Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower with Battery and Charger. Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower with Battery and Charger. View on Amazon 7.5 The Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful and versatile tool that can handle a variety of outdoor cleaning tasks with ease. With a maximum air speed of 150 MPH and a maximum air volume of 130 CFM, this leaf blower is perfect for clearing debris from driveways, sidewalks, and patios. The 4.0Ah battery and charger included in the package make it easy to get started right away, and the compatibility with over 75 Greenworks tools means you can expand your collection as needed. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, this leaf blower is a great choice for anyone looking to simplify their outdoor cleaning routine. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Compatible with other tools, Powerful and efficient Cons May not be suitable for heavy-duty tasks

10 Greenworks Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit Greenworks Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit View on Amazon 7.1 The Greenworks 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit is a perfect tool for homeowners who want to keep their lawns and gardens in top shape. The kit includes a 12" trimmer and a blower, both powered by a 2.0Ah battery. The trimmer has a dual-line auto feed head and a 12" cutting path, while the blower has a maximum air speed of 150 mph and a variable speed trigger. The cordless design allows for easy maneuverability and eliminates the need for gas or cords. Overall, this combo kit is a convenient and efficient way to maintain your outdoor space. Pros Cordless and convenient, Easy to use, Lightweight and versatile Cons May not be as powerful

Q: What is a Greenworks leaf blower?

A: A Greenworks leaf blower is a tool used to blow leaves and debris from outdoor spaces such as lawns, gardens, and driveways. It is an electric or battery-powered device that helps to make outdoor cleaning tasks easier and more efficient.

Q: How do I use a Greenworks leaf blower?

A: To use a Greenworks leaf blower, first, ensure that it is fully charged or plugged in. Next, hold the device by the handle and turn it on. Point the blower in the direction you want to blow the leaves and debris. Move the blower back and forth to cover the entire area.

Q: What are the benefits of using a Greenworks leaf blower?

A: There are several benefits of using a Greenworks leaf blower. It is an eco-friendly option as it is powered by electricity instead of gas. It is also lightweight and easy to use. Additionally, it makes outdoor cleaning tasks faster and more efficient, saving you time and effort.

After conducting extensive research and testing on various models of greenworks leaf blowers, I can confidently say that this category of leaf blowers is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a powerful and efficient tool to tackle their yard debris. With a range of options to choose from, including cordless and corded models, as well as varying speeds and CFM ratings, there is a greenworks leaf blower to suit every yard and user. Overall, I highly recommend considering a greenworks leaf blower for your next outdoor cleaning project.