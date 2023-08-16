Most Popular Pool Heat Pump for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best pool heat pump? Look no further than our comprehensive guide, where we've researched and tested a variety of products to help you find the perfect solution for your needs. Pool heat pumps are a cost-effective and energy-efficient way to keep your pool warm all year round, but it's important to consider factors like heating capacity, energy efficiency, durability, and ease of installation before making a purchase. Additionally, customer reviews are a valuable resource for gaining insight into a product's performance and reliability. While pool heat pumps may not be suitable for extremely low temperatures, our top-ranking products offer a variety of features to suit different needs and budgets, so you can extend your swimming season with ease.

1 WECIYGG Mini Pool Heat Pump 12000 BTU WECIYGG Mini Pool Heat Pump 12000 BTU View on Amazon 9.7 The WECIYGG Mini Swimming Pool Heat Pump is the perfect addition to any above ground pool up to 2000 gallons. With its 12000 BTU and 3.5 kW electric pool heater, it ensures that your pool stays warm and comfortable all season long. The titanium heat exchanger is durable and long-lasting, making it a great investment for any pool owner. Plus, it's easy to install and operate with its 110V 60Hz power supply. Say goodbye to chilly pool days and hello to endless hours of swimming with the WECIYGG Mini Swimming Pool Heat Pump. Pros Suitable for above ground pools, Titanium heat exchanger, Up to 2000 gallons capacity Cons May not be suitable for larger pools

2 ECOPOOLTECH Small Pool Heater EU30 ECOPOOLTECH Small Pool Heater EU30 View on Amazon 9.4 The ECOPOOLTECH Small Pool Heater for Above Ground Pools is a must-have for anyone looking to extend their swimming season. With a heat pump that provides up to 10,000BTU/hr, this heater can warm up to 2000 gallons of water quickly and efficiently. The 110V~120V/60Hz model is easy to install and use, and its compact size makes it perfect for small pools. Made from high-quality materials, this pool heater is durable and built to last. Say goodbye to chilly pool days and enjoy warm water all season long with the ECOPOOLTECH Small Pool Heater. Pros Easy installation, Energy efficient, Suitable for small pools Cons Not suitable for large pools

3 FibroPool Swimming Pool Heat Pump FH120 FibroPool Swimming Pool Heat Pump FH120 View on Amazon 9.1 The FibroPool Swimming Pool Heat Pump FH120 is a high-efficiency, all-electric heater that is perfect for both above and in-ground pools and spas. With 20,000 BTU, this heat pump is capable of heating up your pool quickly and efficiently without the need for natural gas or propane. It's easy to install and use, and its compact size makes it a great option for smaller pools or limited space. The FH120 is also eco-friendly and cost-effective, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to heat their pool without breaking the bank. Overall, this heat pump is a great investment for anyone looking to extend their swimming season and enjoy their pool year-round. Pros High efficiency, All electric, No natural gas needed Cons May not work for larger pools

4 FibroPool Heat Pump FH255 FibroPool Heat Pump FH255 View on Amazon 8.9 The FibroPool Swimming Pool Heat Pump FH255 is an all-electric, high-efficiency heater that is perfect for both above and in-ground pools and spas. With a heating capacity of 55,000 BTU, it can warm up your pool quickly and efficiently without the need for natural gas or propane. Its compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to install and use. Made from durable materials, it is built to last and is a great investment for any pool owner looking to extend their swimming season. Pros High efficiency, All electric heater, Works for in/above ground Cons May not work for large pools

5 FibroPool Swimming Pool Heat Pump FH255. FibroPool Swimming Pool Heat Pump FH255. View on Amazon 8.6 The FibroPool Swimming Pool Heat Pump - FH255 55,000 BTU is an electric heater that is perfect for both above and in-ground pools and spas. With its high efficiency, it can heat your pool or spa quickly without the need for natural gas or propane. It is easy to install and comes with a digital control panel for convenient temperature adjustments. Its durable construction ensures that it will last for years, and its compact size makes it suitable for even small spaces. Get ready to enjoy a warm and comfortable swim all year round with this reliable and efficient pool heat pump. Pros High Efficiency, No Gas Needed, For Above and In Ground Pools Cons May not work in extreme cold

6 Hayward HeatPro Heat Pump Beige W3HP50HA2 Hayward HeatPro Heat Pump Beige W3HP50HA2 View on Amazon 8.4 The Hayward W3HP50HA2 HeatPro Heat Pump in beige is an excellent choice for those looking to efficiently and effectively heat their pool. With a compact design and durable construction, this heat pump can easily fit into your pool setup and withstand the elements. The pump's high-performance and energy efficiency also make it an ideal choice for those looking to save on their energy bills while still enjoying a warm and comfortable pool. Whether you're looking to extend your swimming season or simply want to enjoy a comfortable swim, the Hayward W3HP50HA2 is a great option for any pool owner. Pros Energy efficient, Quiet operation, Easy installation Cons Requires professional installation

7 Raypak Heat Pump 8450 Model with Titanium Heat Exchanger Raypak Heat Pump 8450 Model with Titanium Heat Exchanger View on Amazon 8 The Raypak Heat Pump 8450 Model with Titanium Heat Exchanger, 140K BTU TWPH-8450EHT08 is a powerful and reliable pool heater designed to keep your pool at the perfect temperature. Made with a durable titanium heat exchanger, this heat pump is built to last and can easily heat pools up to 40,000 gallons in size. With an advanced digital control panel and a compact, easy-to-install design, the Raypak Heat Pump 8450 Model is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality pool heater that can get the job done quickly and efficiently. Pros Energy efficient, Durable titanium heat exchanger, Large 140K BTU output Cons May require professional installation

FAQ

Q: How does a pool heat pump work?

A: A pool heat pump works by using electricity to transfer heat from the surrounding air to the water in the pool. The warm air is drawn in from outside and passed over a coil containing refrigerant, which absorbs the heat and turns into a gas. The gas is then compressed, which raises its temperature even further, before it is passed through another coil that contains the pool water. The heat is transferred to the water and the refrigerant returns to its liquid state, ready to begin the process again.

Q: Are pool heat pumps energy-efficient?

A: Yes, pool heat pumps are very energy-efficient compared to other types of pool heaters. They don't rely on burning fossil fuels to generate heat, so they produce less greenhouse gas emissions and are more environmentally friendly. Additionally, they can heat the water using as little as one unit of electricity for every five units of heat generated, making them a cost-effective option for many pool owners.

Q: How long does it take for a pool heat pump to heat up a pool?

A: The time it takes for a pool heat pump to heat up a pool depends on a number of factors, including the size of the pool, the starting temperature of the water, and the ambient air temperature. Generally, a pool heat pump can raise the temperature of a pool by 1-2 degrees Fahrenheit per hour, so it may take several hours or even a day or two to achieve the desired temperature. However, once the pool is at the desired temperature, the heat pump can maintain it with minimal energy usage.

Conclusions

After reviewing various pool heat pump options, it's clear that these devices offer an efficient and all-electric solution for heating above and in-ground pools. With a range of BTU options and titanium heat exchangers, there's a pool heater for every pool size and budget. The reviews highlight the importance of selecting the right size for your pool and carefully following installation instructions for optimal performance. Overall, a pool heat pump can be a great investment for those looking to extend their swimming season and enjoy a comfortable pool temperature. Consider purchasing one of the reviewed products or exploring other options to find the perfect fit for your pool.