Most Popular Ryobi Leaf Blower for 2023

Our Top Picks

We recently tested various Ryobi leaf blower products to provide our readers with the best options in this category. Ryobi leaf blowers are powerful and come in cordless and electric-powered models, making them suitable for various tasks. These products are lightweight, making them ideal for extended use without causing discomfort. Some models may produce a considerable amount of noise, but newer models are designed to produce less noise, making them suitable for residential use. Customers appreciate the durability and reliability of these products, with many noting that they have lasted for years without any issues. Overall, Ryobi leaf blowers are an excellent investment for anyone looking to improve their yard maintenance routine.

1 Amazon Renewed Ryobi P2109 Leaf Blower Amazon Renewed Ryobi P2109 Leaf Blower View on Amazon 9.8 The Ryobi P2109 90 MPH 200 CFM 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Compact, Lightweight, Cordless Leaf Blower is perfect for anyone who wants a quick and easy solution for cleaning up their outdoor space. This product is cordless, so you can use it anywhere without worrying about being limited by the length of a cord. It's also lightweight, so you won't have to worry about getting tired while using it. The blower has a powerful motor that can move up to 200 cubic feet of air per minute, making it perfect for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and other debris from your lawn or driveway. Please note that the battery and charger are not included with this product. Pros Compact and lightweight, Cordless convenience, Renewed for value Cons Battery and charger not included

2 Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower. Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower. View on Amazon 9.6 The Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful tool that can quickly and easily clear leaves and debris from your yard. This bare tool is perfect for those who already have a Ryobi ONE+ battery and charger. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, this cordless leaf blower is ideal for small to medium-sized lawns. With its variable speed trigger, you can easily adjust the airspeed to match the task at hand. Plus, the bulk packaging saves you money without sacrificing quality. Overall, the Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Leaf Blower is a great investment for anyone looking to keep their yard clean and tidy. Pros Cordless convenience, Lightweight and easy to use, Compatible with other Ryobi ONE+ tools Cons Battery and charger not included

3 Ryobi Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower Ryobi Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower View on Amazon 9.3 The RYOBI 110 MPH 525 CFM 40-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Variable-Speed Jet Fan Bare Tool Leaf Blower is a versatile and powerful tool that can handle all your outdoor clean-up needs. With a variable speed control and jet fan design, this leaf blower can blow away debris at speeds up to 110 MPH and an air volume of up to 525 CFM. The cordless design gives you the freedom to move around your yard without being tethered to an outlet, and the lithium-ion battery provides long-lasting power. Whether you need to clear leaves, grass clippings, or other debris from your lawn or driveway, the RYOBI leaf blower is up to the task. Note that the battery and charger are not included, so you'll need to purchase them separately. Pros Cordless convenience, Variable speed control, Powerful blowing capacity Cons Battery and charger not included

4 RYOBI ONE+ 18-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower RYOBI ONE+ 18-Volt Cordless Leaf Blower View on Amazon 8.9 The RYOBI ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Leaf Blower is a versatile tool that can make cleaning up your yard a breeze. With its lightweight design and powerful motor, it's perfect for clearing leaves and debris from your lawn, driveway, and sidewalks. This bare tool is also part of the RYOBI ONE+ system, which means it's compatible with all RYOBI ONE+ batteries and chargers. And since it's bulk packaged, you can save money without sacrificing quality. Overall, the RYOBI ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Leaf Blower is a great investment for anyone who wants to keep their yard looking neat and tidy. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Easy to use and maneuver, Compatible with other Ryobi tools Cons Battery not included

5 RYOBI 40V Jet Fan Leaf Blower GEN4 RYOBI 40V Jet Fan Leaf Blower GEN4 View on Amazon 8.7 The RYOBI 40-Volt Bare Tool Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower GEN4 (Tool-Only) is a powerful and efficient tool for keeping your outdoor spaces free of debris. With variable-speed control and a jet fan design, this blower can reach speeds of up to 125 MPH and 550 CFM, making it perfect for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and other yard waste. The brushless motor provides longer runtime and increased power, while the lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it easy to use for extended periods. Compatible with all RYOBI 40-volt batteries, this tool is a must-have for any homeowner or landscaper looking to streamline their outdoor maintenance routine. Pros Powerful 550 CFM, Variable speed control, Lightweight and easy to handle Cons Battery not included

6 Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Leaf Blower Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Leaf Blower View on Amazon 8.2 The Ryobi ONE+ 90 MPH 200 CFM 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Heavy Duty Durable Cordless Leaf Blower is the perfect tool for anyone looking for an easy and efficient way to clear their yard of debris. With a compact and lightweight design, this leaf blower is ideal for use on hard surfaces. The 2.0 Ah battery and charger included provide long-lasting power, while the heavy-duty construction ensures durability and longevity. Whether you need to clear leaves, grass, or other debris, this cordless leaf blower is up to the task. Pros Cordless and portable, Easy to use, Efficient leaf blowing Cons Battery life may be short

7 Ryobi 40V Whisper HP Brushless Leaf Blower Ryobi 40V Whisper HP Brushless Leaf Blower View on Amazon 7.9 The Ryobi 40V Whisper HP Brushless 190 MPH 730 CFM Cordless Battery Jet Fan Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool that is perfect for clearing leaves and debris from your yard. With a high-performance brushless motor and a jet fan design, this leaf blower delivers up to 190 MPH and 730 CFM of air flow, allowing you to quickly and easily clear your entire yard. Plus, it's cordless and battery-powered, so you can use it anywhere without the hassle of a cord. Please note that this product does not come with a battery or charger. Pros Powerful jet fan, Brushless motor, Lightweight and easy to use Cons Battery and charger not included

8 RYOBI 40V Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower RYOBI 40V Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower View on Amazon 7.6 The RYOBI 40V 110 MPH 525 CFM Cordless Battery Variable-Speed Jet Fan Leaf Blower with 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger is the perfect tool for those who want a powerful and efficient way to clean up their yard. With a variable speed control, this leaf blower can blow up to 110 MPH and 525 CFM, making it easy to blow away leaves, debris, and other yard waste. The 4.0 Ah battery provides long-lasting power, so you can work for longer periods without having to recharge. The blower is also lightweight and easy to handle, making it comfortable to use for extended periods. Overall, the RYOBI leaf blower is a great choice for anyone who wants an effective and reliable tool for keeping their yard clean. Pros Cordless and battery-powered, Variable-speed for better control, Jet fan design for high power Cons Battery life may be limited

9 RYOBI ONE+ Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower RYOBI ONE+ Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower View on Amazon 7.5 The RYOBI ONE+ 100 MPH 280 CFM Variable-Speed 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower is a must-have for any homeowner looking for an efficient and convenient way to clear their yard of leaves and debris. This cordless blower is powered by an 18-volt lithium-ion battery and features variable speed settings that allow you to adjust the air output to fit your specific needs. With a maximum air speed of 100 miles per hour and an air volume output of 280 cubic feet per minute, this blower can handle even the toughest jobs. The jet fan design ensures that the air flow is powerful and consistent, while the lightweight and ergonomic design make it easy and comfortable to use. The 4Ah battery and charger included with the blower ensure that you'll have plenty of power to tackle your yard work. Overall, the RYOBI ONE+ 100 MPH 280 CFM Variable-Speed 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient way to keep their yard clean. Pros Cordless convenience, Variable speed control, Jet fan design Cons Battery life could be improved

10 RYOBI 40V HP Leaf Blower with Battery and Charger RYOBI 40V HP Leaf Blower with Battery and Charger View on Amazon 7.1 The RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for clearing leaves and debris from your yard. With a maximum air speed of 155 MPH and 600 CFM, it can handle even the toughest jobs. Its cordless design and 4.0 Ah battery make it convenient and easy to use, while the brushless motor ensures long-lasting durability. The blower also features a comfortable grip handle and lightweight design, making it easy to maneuver and control. Whether you're a professional landscaper or a homeowner looking to keep your yard tidy, the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Leaf Blower is an excellent choice. Pros Powerful 155 MPH airspeed, Quiet and efficient operation, Includes a high-capacity battery Cons May be heavy for some users

FAQ

Q: How powerful is the Ryobi leaf blower?

A: The power of the Ryobi leaf blower varies depending on the model. However, most Ryobi leaf blowers have enough power to easily clear leaves, debris, and even small branches from your lawn or driveway.

Q: Are Ryobi leaf blowers easy to use?

A: Yes, Ryobi leaf blowers are designed to be user-friendly and easy to use. They come with simple controls and ergonomic handles to reduce fatigue during use.

Q: Can I use my Ryobi leaf blower to clean gutters?

A: Yes, some Ryobi leaf blower models are designed to be used as a gutter cleaner. Simply attach the appropriate accessories and you can quickly and easily clear debris from your gutters without having to climb a ladder.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing various Ryobi leaf blowers, it's clear that this category offers a range of cordless and battery-powered options to help make outdoor maintenance more efficient and convenient. Each product has its own unique features and specifications to accommodate different user needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for a powerful jet fan blower or a more lightweight option, Ryobi has something for everyone. If you're in the market for a new leaf blower, consider the benefits of going cordless with Ryobi.