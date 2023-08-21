Most Popular Solar Screens for 2023

Our Top Picks

Solar screens are a popular solution for homeowners looking to reduce the amount of heat and sunlight entering their living space. They are eco-friendly and energy-efficient, making them an excellent investment for those interested in reducing their carbon footprint. However, selecting the right solar screen can be overwhelming, considering the many factors to consider, such as material, size, and color. Functionality and aesthetic appeal are essential factors to consider, as well as the level of privacy the screen provides. Reading customer reviews can be helpful in understanding a product's performance and durability. In conclusion, stay tuned for our top-ranking solar screen products that meet our essential criteria.

Phifer SuperSolar Screen Charcoal 36x100ft

Rated 4.9 /5 based on 33 customer reviews

Product description: Phifer 3001966 SuperSolar Screen, 36" x 100', Charcoal is an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy the sun without the heat. This screen is designed to block up to 90% of the sun's heat and glare, making it perfect for use in hot climates. Additionally, it provides excellent visibility, allowing you to enjoy the view without any obstruction. The screen is made of high-quality materials that are durable and long-lasting. It is easy to install and comes in a convenient size of 36" x 100'. If you're looking for a screen that offers both functionality and style, Phifer 3001966 SuperSolar Screen is the perfect choice for you.

Pros: Blocks UV rays, Reduces energy costs, Durable material
Cons: May darken room slightly

Saint-Gobain ADFORS Solar Screen Charcoal Roll

Rated 4.7 /5 based on 439 customer reviews

Product description: The Saint-Gobain ADFORS Solar Screen is a high-quality replacement screen for windows and doors. Measuring 48 inches by 84 inches, this UV-resistant screen is perfect for keeping your home cool and comfortable while protecting your furniture and flooring from harmful UV rays. Made from durable materials, this charcoal-colored screen is easy to install and will provide years of reliable performance. Whether you're looking to replace a worn-out screen or upgrade to a more efficient one, the Saint-Gobain ADFORS Solar Screen is an excellent choice for any home.

Pros: Blocks UV rays, Durable material, Easy to install
Cons: May not fit all sizes

AOSKY Solar Window Shades Cream 30x72

Rated 4.65 /5 based on 736 customer reviews

Product description: The AOSKY Solar Window Shades are a great addition to any home or office space. These cordless roller shades are easy to install and provide 5% openness for a semi-sheer effect that offers UV protection while still allowing natural light to filter through. Measuring 30" W x 72" H, these cream-colored shades provide a sleek and modern look to any window. Their solar screen material is durable and long-lasting, making them a great investment for any space. Whether you're looking for privacy or just want to reduce glare, the AOSKY Solar Window Shades are a versatile and practical choice.

Pros: Cordless for easy use, UV protection for safety, Easy to install
Cons: Limited color options

Houseables Solar Screen Critter Guard Fence Kit

Rated 4.4 /5 based on 28 customer reviews

Product description: The Houseables Solar Screens are the perfect solution for those looking to protect their property from pesky critters. With a 1/2" mesh and 80 included fastener clips, this 6in x 100ft screen fence is a great pigeon deterrent and wire squirrel barrier roll. It's also an effective pest exclusion kit, making it a must-have for any homeowner. Made with high-quality materials, these screens are durable and long-lasting. Protect your property and enjoy peace of mind with Houseables Solar Screens.

Pros: Effective pest deterrent, Multipurpose use, Easy installation
Cons: May not fit all sizes

Saint-Gobain ADFORS Solar Screen Charcoal Roll

Rated 4.25 /5 based on 236 customer reviews

Product description: The Saint-Gobain ADFORS FCS8977-M Solar Screen in Charcoal is a premium product that provides protection from the sun's harmful rays while maintaining clear outdoor visibility. Measuring 36" x 100', this screen is made of durable materials that ensure long-lasting performance and resistance to wear and tear. It can be used for a variety of applications, such as porch and patio enclosures, window screens, and more. Its charcoal color adds a sleek and modern touch to any outdoor space, making it a great addition to any home or commercial building.

Pros: Blocks UV rays, Reduces energy costs, Durable material
Cons: May reduce natural light

Saint-Gobain ADFORS Solar Screen Charcoal Roll

Rated 4.15 /5 based on 236 customer reviews

Product description: Saint-Gobain ADFORS FCS8979-M Solar Screen is a premium quality product that is designed to provide excellent protection from the sun's harmful rays, while also maintaining a clear view of the outside world. Measuring 48" x 100' in size, this solar screen is made from high-quality materials that are built to last. The charcoal color of this screen adds a sleek and modern touch to any home's exterior. The screen is perfect for windows and doors and can be easily installed without the need for professional help. It also helps to reduce energy costs by keeping your home cool during the summer months. With Saint-Gobain ADFORS FCS8979-M Solar Screen, you can enjoy the outdoors without worrying about the sun's harmful effects.

Pros: Reduces energy costs, Blocks UV rays, Provides privacy
Cons: May have installation issues

Metro Screenworks Solar Screen Roll 72x25ft

Rated 3.95 /5 based on 23 customer reviews

Product description: The Solar Screening For Windows 80% Shade is a great option for those looking to reduce glare and increase privacy while also saving energy. This DIY exterior solar screen is easy to install and comes in a roll measuring 72-in x 25-ft. Made of high-quality materials, this screen is durable and effective at blocking out the sun's rays. Perfect for use on windows, this solar screen is a great investment for anyone looking to improve the comfort and energy efficiency of their home or office.

Pros: Energy-saving solar screen, Reduces glare, Provides daytime privacy
Cons: May reduce natural light

FAQ

Q: What are solar screens?

A: Solar screens are window treatments that are designed to block out sunlight and reduce heat gain in a building. They are typically made from a special type of mesh fabric that is specifically designed to reflect and absorb sunlight, while still allowing some natural light to enter the space.

Q: What are the benefits of using solar screens?

A: There are several benefits to using solar screens. They can help to reduce energy costs by blocking out sunlight and reducing the amount of heat that enters the building. They can also help to protect furniture and other items from sun damage, and can enhance privacy and security by reducing visibility from outside.

Q: How do I choose the right solar screens for my needs?

A: When choosing solar screens, it's important to consider the specific needs of your building and the environment in which it's located. Factors to consider include the direction and intensity of sunlight, the size and shape of the windows, and the desired level of privacy and visibility. It's also important to choose a reputable supplier who can provide high-quality products and expert installation services.

Conclusions

In conclusion, solar screens are a great investment for those looking to reduce their energy bills and improve the comfort of their living spaces. Our review process involved researching and testing various solar screens, evaluating their effectiveness at blocking UV rays and reducing glare, and considering factors such as durability and ease of installation. Overall, we found that the solar screens we reviewed were all effective at reducing heat and improving privacy, with some models offering additional features such as critter guards and anti-scratch coatings. We encourage readers to consider investing in a solar screen for their home or office, and to choose a model that best fits their needs and budget.