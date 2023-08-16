Top Selling Benchtop Planer for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're a woodworker, having a dependable benchtop planer is essential for flattening and smoothing rough lumber, as well as achieving precise thickness and width measurements with ease. To help you in your search for the best benchtop planer, we've researched and tested numerous models. While each planer has its own strengths and weaknesses, there are several essential criteria to consider. These include the cutting capacity and power of the motor, size and weight, blade quality and adjustability, price, and warranty options. In our upcoming comprehensive guide, we'll reveal our top-ranking benchtop planers, along with tips on how to deal with snipe and ensure optimal performance.

1 POWERTEC PL1252V Benchtop Thickness Planer POWERTEC PL1252V Benchtop Thickness Planer View on Amazon 9.8 The POWERTEC PL1252V 15 Amp 2-Blade Benchtop Thickness Planer is a must-have tool for any woodworking enthusiast. Its powerful 15 amp motor and 2-blade cutting system make it easy to plane down even the thickest pieces of wood, up to 12.5 inches wide and 6 inches thick. Its compact and portable design allows for easy storage and transport, making it perfect for both professional and amateur woodworkers alike. With its user-friendly features, such as a depth adjustment knob and a dust port for easy cleanup, the POWERTEC PL1252V is a reliable and efficient tool that will take your woodworking projects to the next level. Pros Powerful 15 amp motor, Portable and easy to use, Produces smooth and precise cuts Cons May require additional dust collection

2 WEN PL1303 Benchtop Thickness Planer WEN PL1303 Benchtop Thickness Planer View on Amazon 9.5 The WEN PL1303 15-Amp 13-Inch Three-Blade Benchtop Thickness Planer is a powerful and efficient tool that can handle even the toughest woodworking projects. With a 15-amp motor and a three-blade design, this planer can quickly and easily plane boards up to 13 inches wide and 6 inches thick. The adjustable depth control allows for precise cuts, while the fan-assisted dust port keeps your workspace clean. Whether you're a professional woodworker or a DIY enthusiast, the WEN PL1303 is a must-have tool for any workshop. Pros Three-blade design for precision, Easy to adjust cutting depth, Removable dust port for convenience Cons Loud operation

3 Triton TPT125 Benchtop Planer Triton TPT125 Benchtop Planer View on Amazon 9.2 The Triton TPT125 High Performance Benchtop Planer is a game-changer for woodworkers. With a cutting width of 12-1/2 inches, this planer can handle large projects with ease. Its powerful motor and adjustable cutting depth make it perfect for both novice and experienced woodworkers. The durable construction and compact size make it a great addition to any workshop. Whether you're smoothing rough lumber or creating custom pieces, the Triton TPT125 is the perfect tool for the job. Pros Powerful motor, Easy blade change, Sturdy construction Cons Loud noise

5 CuTech 40800H Benchtop Planer CuTech 40800H Benchtop Planer View on Amazon 8.7 The Cutech 40800H 13-Inch Spiral Cutterhead Benchtop Planer is a powerful and efficient tool for woodworkers of all levels. With 26 tungsten carbide inserts, it easily slices through even the toughest woods, while the 2-speed feed rate ensures precision and control. The snipe minimizer and board return rollers make for a smooth and easy operation, while the compact size and lightweight design make it easy to transport and store. Whether you're a professional woodworker or a DIY enthusiast, the Cutech 40800H is the perfect tool for all your planing needs. Pros Spiral cutterhead for smoother finish, Two-speed feed rate for versatility, Snipe minimizer and board return rollers Cons May not handle larger boards

6 Makita 2012NB Portable Planer Makita 2012NB Portable Planer View on Amazon 8.4 The Makita 2012NB 12" Portable Planer is a powerful and efficient tool designed for woodworkers looking to achieve smooth and precise finishes on their projects. With a compact and lightweight design, this planer is easy to transport and store, making it a great option for both professional woodworkers and DIY enthusiasts. The Interna-Lok automated head clamp system helps to reduce snipe and ensure consistent cuts, while the four-post design and large table provide added stability and support. Overall, the Makita 2012NB is a reliable and versatile tool that can handle a variety of planing tasks with ease. Pros Portable and easy to move, Quiet operation, Produces smooth and accurate cuts Cons Dust collection could be better

7 Jet JWP-13BT Benchtop Planer 1Ph 120V Jet JWP-13BT Benchtop Planer 1Ph 120V View on Amazon 8.1 The JET JWP-13BT 13-Inch Benchtop Planer is a powerful and efficient tool for any woodworking project. With its helical head and 18/26 FPM feed rate, this planer delivers smooth and precise cuts every time. Its compact size makes it perfect for small workshops or DIY enthusiasts, while its 120V motor ensures reliable performance. Made with high-quality materials, this planer is built to last and can handle a variety of wood types and sizes. Whether you're a professional woodworker or a beginner, the JET JWP-13BT is a great investment for your workshop. Pros Helical head for smoother finish, Two speed settings for versatility, Compact and easy to move Cons May struggle with hardwoods

FAQ

Q: What is a benchtop planer?

A: A benchtop planer is a woodworking tool used to smooth and level rough wood surfaces. It features rotating blades that shave off a layer of wood as it passes through the machine.

Q: What are the benefits of using a benchtop planer?

A: A benchtop planer can save time and effort by quickly and easily smoothing rough or uneven boards. It can also improve the accuracy and precision of woodworking projects, resulting in cleaner cuts and better-fitting joints.

Q: What should I consider when buying a benchtop planer?

A: When selecting a benchtop planer, consider factors such as the size of the machine, the width capacity of the cutting blades, and the power of the motor. It's also important to look for features like adjustable depth settings and dust collection systems to make the machine easier to use and maintain.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing multiple benchtop planers, it's clear that this category of tools can greatly benefit both novice and professional woodworkers alike. With a variety of features such as multiple blade options, snipe minimizers, and extended infeeding tables, these planers offer powerful and efficient wood material removal. Whether you choose the WEN PL1252, WEN PL1303, VEVOR Power Benchtop Planer, Cutech 40800H, Triton TPT125, or VEVOR Thickness Planer, you'll be investing in a durable and effective tool that will help you achieve your woodworking goals. Don't hesitate to take your woodworking to the next level by investing in a high-quality benchtop planer today.