Top Selling Heavy Duty Command Strips for 2023

Command strips are the perfect alternative to nails and screws when it comes to hanging items on walls without causing any damage to the surface. However, not all command strips are created equal, and heavy-duty options are necessary for larger or heavier items. Our team conducted extensive research and testing to identify the best heavy duty command strips based on weight capacity, durability, and ease of use. We also took into consideration customer reviews to determine which products were the most popular and effective. Our expert insights and tips can help you understand heavy duty command strips better, and we have identified the top-ranking products on the market.

1 Command Strips Heavy Duty Set Command Strips Heavy Duty Set View on Amazon 9.9 The Command Strips Heavy Duty Set is the perfect solution for those who want to decorate their walls without damaging them. These picture hanging strips can hold up to 20 pounds, making them ideal for larger frames or canvases. The set includes XL heavyweight strips that are easy to apply and remove, making them perfect for renters or anyone who likes to change their décor frequently. The strips are made from high-quality materials and are designed to last, ensuring that your pictures remain securely in place for years to come. With Command Strips Heavy Duty Set, you can decorate your walls with confidence, knowing that your pictures are safe and secure. Pros Easy to use, Holds up to 20lbs, No damage to walls Cons May not work on all surfaces

2 Command Picture Hanging Strips PH206-14NA Command Picture Hanging Strips PH206-14NA View on Amazon 9.6 Command Large Picture Hanging Strips are the ultimate solution to your wall hanging needs. These damage-free hanging picture hangers are perfect for back-to-school dorm organization or for anyone who wants an easy, hassle-free way to decorate their walls. With 14 white adhesive strip pairs (28 Command Strips) included, you'll have plenty to work with. These strips are strong enough to securely hold frames up to 24 inches by 36 inches, and can be easily removed without leaving any damage or residue. Say goodbye to nails and screws, and hello to a stress-free decorating experience with Command Large Picture Hanging Strips. Pros No damage to walls, Easy to use, Versatile for different surfaces Cons May not hold heavy items

3 Art3d Hook and Loop Tape Adhesive Strip Art3d Hook and Loop Tape Adhesive Strip View on Amazon 9.2 Art3d 16 Sets Hook and Loop Tape Sticky Back is a versatile and durable adhesive strip that can be used for various purposes. Each set contains 16 strips that are 4 inches long and 1 inch wide. The hook and loop design ensures a strong and secure hold, making it ideal for hanging pictures, organizing cables, and securing lightweight objects. The double-sided command adhesive strip is heavy-duty and easy to use, perfect for those who want a reliable and long-lasting adhesive solution. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or just looking for a simple and effective way to organize your space, Art3d Hook and Loop Tape is a great choice. Pros Heavy duty, Easy to use, Versatile Cons May damage surfaces

4 PHIXBEAR Hook Loop Tape for Rough Surfaces PHIXBEAR Hook Loop Tape for Rough Surfaces View on Amazon 9 The Industrial Heavy Duty Hook and Loop Strips with Adhesive are a must-have for anyone looking for a strong and durable fastening solution. With 30 sets included, these double-sided hook loop tapes are perfect for use both indoors and outdoors. The strong back adhesive ensures that they stick firmly to even the roughest surfaces, making them ideal for heavy-duty applications. Measuring 1.3x3.2 inches, these strips are also versatile enough for a range of different uses. Whether you need to secure items to walls, floors, or other surfaces, these hook and loop strips have got you covered. Pros Heavy duty, Strong adhesive, Indoor/outdoor use Cons May damage surfaces

5 Command Heavy Duty Hanging Set Command Heavy Duty Hanging Set View on Amazon 8.7 The Command & 3M CLAW Heavy Duty Hanging Set is a must-have for anyone in need of reliable and sturdy picture hangers. This set includes Command Strips Heavy Duty 20 Lb XL Picture Hanger 10 Pairs (20 Strips) in White and 3M CLAW Drywall Picture Hangers that can hold up to 65 lbs. The Command Strips make it easy to hang and reposition pictures without damaging walls, while the 3M CLAW hangers provide extra strength and support. This set is perfect for anyone who wants to decorate their home with confidence and ease. Pros Easy to install, Holds heavy items, No damage to walls Cons May not work on all surfaces

6 Command Black Picture Hanging Strip Mixed Pack 16 Pairs Command Black Picture Hanging Strip Mixed Pack 16 Pairs View on Amazon 8.2 The Command Black Picture Hanging Strip Mixed Pack is the perfect solution for those in need of a damage-free way to hang their pictures. With 16 pairs included, including heavy-duty strips, this pack can support even the heaviest of frames. The black color blends seamlessly with any décor and the strips are easy to apply and remove without leaving any damage behind. Whether you're looking to hang family photos or artwork, this versatile pack has got you covered. Pros Easy to use, Holds heavy items, Damage-free removal Cons May not work on textured surfaces

7 Command Picture and Frame Hanging Strips Large Command Picture and Frame Hanging Strips Large View on Amazon 7.9 Command Picture & Frame Hanging Strips, Large (24 Pair) are the perfect solution for those who want to hang frames without damaging their walls. These strips are very easy to use and can hold up to 16 pounds of weight. They are also very versatile and can be used with a variety of different frame sizes and styles. The strips are made of high-quality materials that ensure they will stay firmly in place, even if you live in a humid environment. With these strips, you can finally hang your favorite pictures and frames without worrying about damaging your walls. Pros Easy to use, Strong adhesive, No damage to walls Cons May not work on textured surfaces

8 Command Large Refill Adhesive Strips Command Large Refill Adhesive Strips View on Amazon 7.7 Command Large Refill Adhesive Strips are the perfect solution for those who want to hang large wall hooks without damaging the walls. These 20 white strips are easy to use and remove without leaving any residue behind. They are perfect for redecorating and reorganizing dorm rooms or any space that requires frequent changes. The strips are strong enough to hold up to 4 pounds, making them ideal for hanging heavy objects. They are also versatile enough to be used on a variety of surfaces, such as painted walls, wood, tile, and more. With Command Large Refill Adhesive Strips, you can hang your favorite items without worrying about damaging your walls. Pros Damage-free hanging, Removable adhesive, Great for dorm rooms Cons May not work on textured walls

9 Command Indoor Picture Hanging Strips Large Pairs Command Indoor Picture Hanging Strips Large Pairs View on Amazon 7.5 Command Indoor Picture Hanging Strips are a versatile and convenient solution for hanging your favorite pictures, frames, and artwork in your home or office. With 34 large pairs or 68 strips in total, they can hold up to 16 pounds, making them perfect for larger and heavier frames. These strips are easy to apply and remove, leaving no damage or residue behind. Plus, they work on a variety of surfaces, including painted walls, wood, and tile. Say goodbye to nails and screws and hello to hassle-free picture hanging with Command Indoor Picture Hanging Strips. Pros Easy to use, No damage to walls, Holds pictures securely Cons May not work on all surfaces

10 Command Small Refill Adhesive Strips Command Small Refill Adhesive Strips View on Amazon 7.1 Command Small Refill Adhesive Strips are the perfect solution for those who want to hang small outdoor wall hooks without causing damage. These strips are easy to use and remove, making them ideal for living spaces. With 16 refill strips, you can hang and re-hang your hooks as many times as you need. These strips are also weather-resistant, ensuring that your hooks stay in place even in harsh conditions. Enjoy hassle-free hanging with Command Small Refill Adhesive Strips. Pros Damage-free hanging, Easy to remove, Works on outdoor surfaces Cons May not hold heavy items

FAQ

Q: How much weight can heavy duty command strips hold?

A: Heavy duty command strips can hold up to 16 pounds per set, making them perfect for hanging larger and heavier items without the need for nails or screws.

Q: Are heavy duty command strips easy to remove?

A: Yes, heavy duty command strips are designed for easy removal without damaging the surface they are applied to. Simply pull the tab straight down and away from the wall to remove.

Q: Can heavy duty command strips be used on all surfaces?

A: Heavy duty command strips work best on smooth, painted surfaces such as drywall, painted wood, glass, and metal. They may not work as well on textured or porous surfaces like brick or stucco. Always test the strip on a small, inconspicuous area before applying.

Conclusions

After reviewing a variety of heavy duty command strips, it's clear that there are many options available for those looking to hang pictures, artwork, and other items without damaging walls. The products we reviewed all offer strong adhesive and easy application, making them a great choice for a variety of organizational or decorative needs. Whether you're looking for black or white strips, large or small, there is a product out there that will meet your needs. With so many great options available, it's easy to find a heavy duty command strip solution that works for you.