Top Selling Toro Leaf Blower for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for the best Toro leaf blower on the market? We've researched and tested several products to bring you the top options. Leaf blowers are essential for clearing your garden or yard of debris, but with so many choices available, it can be challenging to make the right selection. Our analysis included factors such as power source, weight, noise level, and airflow speed, as well as customer reviews. Selecting the right Toro leaf blower can save you time and effort while improving the appearance of your outdoor space. Keep in mind that electric-powered blowers require an extension cord, while gas-powered models can be heavy and noisy. However, you can choose a model with a variable speed control or a backpack-style blower for more comfortable use. Stay tuned for our top picks.

1 Toro Cordless Leaf Blower with Lithium Ion Battery Toro Cordless Leaf Blower with Lithium Ion Battery View on Amazon 9.7 The Toro 60-Volt Max Electric Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool perfect for homeowners looking to keep their yard clear of debris. With a 110 MPH air speed and 565 CFM, this blower can easily handle leaves, grass clippings, and other lawn debris. The 2 Ah lithium ion battery and charger are included, providing up to 90 minutes of run time on low speed. The lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it comfortable to use for extended periods of time. Overall, the Toro leaf blower is a great investment for anyone in need of a reliable and effective tool for yard maintenance. Pros Powerful air flow, Cordless and lightweight, Easy to use and maneuver Cons Battery life is limited

2 Toro Power Sweep Leaf Blower Toro Power Sweep Leaf Blower View on Amazon 9.5 The Toro Electric Power Sweep Leaf Blower is a convenient tool for homeowners who want to effortlessly clear their yards of leaves and debris. With a powerful 7-amp motor, this blower can reach speeds of up to 160 mph, making it perfect for small to medium-sized yards. It weighs only 4.6 pounds, so it's easy to carry and maneuver. The Toro Electric Power Sweep Leaf Blower is also environmentally friendly, producing zero emissions, making it a great choice for eco-conscious consumers. Pros Lightweight, Easy to use, Powerful Cons Noisy

3 Enposmre Electric Handheld Leaf Blower F700. Enposmre Electric Handheld Leaf Blower F700. View on Amazon 9.1 The Toro PowerJet F700 140 MPH 725 CFM 12 Amp Electric Handheld Leaf Blower is a powerful and efficient tool for clearing away leaves and debris from your yard. With a 12 amp motor, it can generate air speeds of up to 140 MPH and air volume of up to 725 CFM, making it perfect for both small and large jobs. It's lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it easy and comfortable to use for extended periods of time. Additionally, it features a variable speed control, allowing you to adjust the power to match the task at hand. Overall, the Toro PowerJet F700 is a reliable and effective tool for keeping your yard looking its best. Pros Powerful 725 CFM, Lightweight and easy to use, Variable speed control Cons Can be noisy

4 Toro PowerJet Electric Handheld Blower F700 Toro PowerJet Electric Handheld Blower F700 View on Amazon 8.8 The TORO Leaf Blower F700 is a powerful and efficient electric handheld blower that is perfect for clearing leaves, debris, and other materials from your yard. With a powerful motor and lightweight design, this blower is easy to use and maneuver, making it ideal for both residential and commercial use. The blower features a variable speed control that allows you to adjust the airflow to suit your needs, and the ergonomic handle and easy-to-use controls make it comfortable to use for extended periods of time. Whether you need to clear your driveway, patio, or lawn, the TORO Leaf Blower F700 is a reliable and effective tool that will get the job done quickly and efficiently. Pros Powerful motor, Lightweight design, Easy to use Cons Can be loud

5 Toro UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum 51621 Toro UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum 51621 View on Amazon 8.5 The Toro 51621 UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum is a versatile machine that can handle all your yard cleaning needs. With a powerful 12 amp motor and variable speed control that can reach up to 250 mph, the UltraPlus can easily handle wet or heavy debris. Its metal impeller ensures durability and longevity, while the convenient quick-release latch makes it easy to convert from blower to vacuum mode. Overall, the Toro 51621 UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum is a reliable and efficient tool for any homeowner looking to keep their yard clean and debris-free. Pros Powerful 250 mph air speed, 12 amp motor, Metal impeller for durability Cons Can be heavy to carry

6 Toro Cordless Leaf Blower 51701, 20V, 2-Speed Toro Cordless Leaf Blower 51701, 20V, 2-Speed View on Amazon 8.4 The Toro 51701 Cordless 20-Volt Leaf Blower is the perfect tool for anyone who wants to make yard work a breeze. With a powerful 115 mph airspeed and 2-speed settings, this blower can handle any job, big or small. It's lightweight and cordless design make it easy to maneuver and use for extended periods of time. It's also easy to store and transport. Whether you need to clear leaves, debris, or grass clippings, the Toro 51701 Cordless 20-Volt Leaf Blower is a great investment for any homeowner. Pros Cordless and lightweight, Two-speed settings, Easy to use Cons Battery life could be improved

7 Toro Ultra Electric Blower/Vacuum with Metal Impeller Toro Ultra Electric Blower/Vacuum with Metal Impeller View on Amazon 8 The Toro 51609 Ultra 12 amp Variable-Speed Electric Blower/Vacuum with Metal Impeller is a versatile tool that can help you clean your yard with ease. With a powerful motor that can reach up to 235 mph, this blower/vacuum is perfect for clearing debris, leaves, and grass clippings from your lawn. The variable speed control allows you to adjust the speed to fit your needs, while the metal impeller ensures that the machine will last for years to come. Additionally, the quick-release latch makes it easy to switch from blower to vacuum mode, and the bag has a large capacity, so you won't have to empty it frequently. Overall, this is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and effective blower/vacuum. Pros Powerful 12 amp motor, Variable speed control, Dual function blower/vacuum Cons Loud operation

8 Toro Leaf Blower Kit 60V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Toro Leaf Blower Kit 60V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless View on Amazon 7.8 The Toro 115 MPH 605 CFM 60-Volt Max Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful tool that can make yard work a breeze. With a 2.5 Ah battery, charger, and utility bin included, this leaf blower is ready to go right out of the box. The brushless motor provides efficient and reliable performance, while the variable speed control allows for customized use. This blower is perfect for clearing leaves, grass clippings, and other debris from driveways, sidewalks, and lawns. Its lightweight design and ergonomic handle make it comfortable to use for extended periods of time. Pros Powerful, Cordless, Lightweight Cons Loud

9 Toro 60-Volt Max Electric Cordless Leaf Blower Toro 60-Volt Max Electric Cordless Leaf Blower View on Amazon 7.5 The Toro 60-Volt Max Electric Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower is a powerful tool that can help you keep your yard clean and tidy. With a maximum air speed of 120 MPH and a CFM rating of 605, this leaf blower can easily clear leaves, grass clippings, and other debris from your lawn and garden. The 2.5 Ah lithium-ion battery provides long-lasting power and can be fully charged in just 60 minutes. The brushless motor ensures efficient performance and long-lasting durability. Lightweight and easy to use, this cordless leaf blower is the perfect choice for homeowners who want to keep their outdoor spaces looking their best. Pros Powerful air speed, Lightweight and easy to use, Lithium ion battery included Cons May not be suitable for heavy duty use

10 Toro 60-Volt Max Cordless Leaf Blower Toro 60-Volt Max Cordless Leaf Blower View on Amazon 7.1 The Toro 60-Volt Max Electric Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower with 157 MPH Air Speed and 605 CFM, 4 Ah Lithium Ion Battery & Charger Included is a powerful and convenient tool for homeowners looking to keep their outdoor spaces clean. With its lightweight design and easy-to-use controls, this leaf blower can quickly and efficiently clear leaves, debris, and other unwanted materials from driveways, patios, and lawns. The 4 Ah Lithium Ion Battery provides plenty of power, and the included charger ensures that the blower is always ready to use when you need it. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just looking for a simple way to keep your outdoor space clean, the Toro 60-Volt Max Electric Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower is a great choice. Pros Powerful air speed, Long battery life, Lightweight and easy to use Cons May not be suitable for heavy duty tasks

FAQ

Q: What type of fuel should I use for my Toro leaf blower?

A: Toro leaf blowers are designed to run on gasoline. It is recommended to use unleaded gasoline with an octane rating of 87 or higher. It is also recommended to use fresh gasoline and not to use gasoline that has been sitting for an extended period of time.

Q: How do I start my Toro leaf blower?

A: To start your Toro leaf blower, make sure it is on a flat surface and the fuel tank is filled. Turn the choke on and then turn the ignition switch to the "on" position. Pull the starter cord until the engine starts. Once the engine has started, turn the choke off and adjust the throttle as needed.

Q: How do I maintain my Toro leaf blower?

A: Regular maintenance is important to keep your Toro leaf blower running smoothly. This includes checking and changing the air filter, inspecting the spark plug and replacing if necessary, and checking the fuel filter. It is also important to keep the blower clean and free from debris. Additionally, following the manufacturer's recommended maintenance schedule is crucial for optimal performance.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of various Toro leaf blower models and compatible accessories, we can confidently say that this category offers a wide range of efficient and reliable options for anyone looking to tackle their outdoor cleaning tasks. With powerful motors, adjustable speeds, and convenient features like vacuum and mulching capabilities, Toro leaf blowers provide an excellent solution for maintaining a tidy yard. Whether you're in need of a corded or cordless option, there is a Toro leaf blower that will fit your needs. Additionally, compatible replacement bags are readily available for those looking to extend the lifespan of their equipment. Overall, we highly recommend considering a Toro leaf blower for your outdoor cleaning needs.