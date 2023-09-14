10 Best 500 Piece Puzzles for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a new hobby or a fun way to pass the time? Consider a 500 piece puzzle! These puzzles have grown in popularity due to their manageable size and range of design options. 500 piece puzzles can be completed by individuals or groups and offer a fun way to bond with family and friends. When choosing a puzzle, be sure to consider the quality of the pieces and the level of difficulty. Customer reviews can also provide helpful insight. With the right puzzle, you can enjoy hours of fun and relaxation.

1 TDC Games Alphabet Mystery Puzzle B Is For Birthday TDC Games Alphabet Mystery Puzzle B Is For Birthday View on Amazon 9.9 The Alphabet Mystery Puzzle - B Is For Birthday is a fun and educational toy for kids. It is a 26-piece puzzle that teaches children about the letters of the alphabet and their corresponding objects. The puzzle is made of high-quality materials and is sturdy enough to withstand regular use. It is perfect for children aged 3 and above and can be used for both individual and group play. With this puzzle, children can improve their cognitive and problem-solving skills while having fun at the same time. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Educational, Challenging, Fun design Cons Limited replayability

2 Ceaco Food Trucks Ice Cream Truck II Puzzle Ceaco Food Trucks Ice Cream Truck II Puzzle View on Amazon 9.6 The Ceaco - Food Trucks - Ice Cream Truck II - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle is a fun and challenging puzzle that will keep you entertained for hours. Made with high-quality materials, this puzzle features a colorful image of an ice cream truck parked in front of a beach. With 500 pieces, it's the perfect size for a relaxing afternoon of puzzle-solving. This puzzle is great for anyone who loves food trucks or enjoys a good puzzle challenge. Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality puzzle pieces, Beautiful and detailed design, Challenging but not frustrating Cons Only 500 pieces

3 Ceaco Food Trucks Pip's Pizza Truck Puzzle Ceaco Food Trucks Pip's Pizza Truck Puzzle View on Amazon 9.1 The Ceaco Food Trucks Pip's Pizza Truck 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle is a fun and challenging puzzle that will keep you entertained for hours. Made of high-quality materials, this puzzle is easy to assemble and features a colorful and detailed design of a food truck. Perfect for puzzle enthusiasts and food truck lovers, this puzzle is a great way to relax and unwind while also exercising your mind. With 500 pieces, it offers just the right level of difficulty for both beginners and experienced puzzlers. Overall, a great product for anyone looking for a fun and engaging puzzle experience. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality puzzle pieces, Fun and colorful design, Challenging but not impossible Cons Only 500 pieces

4 Buffalo Games Fourth by The Lake 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Buffalo Games Fourth by The Lake 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle View on Amazon 9 The Buffalo Games - Fourth by The Lake - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle is a beautifully crafted puzzle that captures the essence of a perfect summer day. The puzzle pieces are made with precision and the colors are vibrant, making it a joy to put together. It's the perfect way to relax and unwind while also sharpening your mind. This puzzle is great for both beginners and experienced puzzlers alike and is sure to provide hours of entertainment. At 500 pieces, it's not too challenging but still provides enough of a challenge to keep you engaged. Overall, a great purchase for anyone who loves puzzles or beautiful scenery. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality puzzle pieces, Beautiful lake scene, Challenging but satisfying Cons May be too difficult for beginners

5 Fishwisdom Donuts Jigsaw Puzzle Fishwisdom Donuts Jigsaw Puzzle View on Amazon 8.6 The 500 Pieces Jigsaw Puzzles Donuts is a perfect gift idea for families looking for a fun and challenging activity to do together. The puzzle features a vibrant and colorful image of delicious donuts that will keep you engaged for hours. This puzzle is made from high-quality cardboard and measures 20 x 14 inches when completed. It is suitable for adults, teens, and kids alike, making it a great way to spend quality time with loved ones and improve cognitive skills. Overall, the 500 Pieces Jigsaw Puzzles Donuts is a great way to unwind and relax while also having fun with family and friends. Rated 8.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun family activity, 500 pieces challenge, Colorful and cute design Cons May be too easy for experienced puzzlers

6 Buffalo Games Dominic Davison Rock Island Lighthouse Jigsaw Puzzle (500 pieces) Buffalo Games Dominic Davison Rock Island Lighthouse Jigsaw Puzzle (500 pieces) View on Amazon 8.2 The Buffalo Games - Dominic Davison - Rock Island Lighthouse - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle is a great choice for puzzle enthusiasts and fans of lighthouses. The puzzle features a beautiful illustration of the Rock Island Lighthouse by Dominic Davison and offers a challenging yet enjoyable experience with its 500 pieces. The high-quality pieces fit together seamlessly and the finished puzzle measures 21.25" x 15". It's a great way to spend time with family or friends, or to unwind after a long day. Perfect for anyone looking for a fun and rewarding puzzle experience. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful artwork, Challenging puzzle, High quality pieces Cons Some pieces may be difficult to distinguish

7 Galison Boss Dogs 500 Piece Family Puzzle Galison Boss Dogs 500 Piece Family Puzzle View on Amazon 7.9 The Galison Boss Dogs 500 Piece Family Puzzle is the perfect activity for families to enjoy together. Featuring bright and colorful illustrations, this puzzle is sure to entertain and challenge all members of the family. At 20" x 20", it's a manageable size for all ages and skill levels. Made with high-quality materials, this puzzle is durable and built to last. It also makes a unique gift idea for any puzzle lover or dog enthusiast. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Bright and colorful illustrations, Perfect for the whole family, Unique gift idea Cons Only 500 pieces

8 Buffalo Games Mia Charro Colorful Cat Crowns Jigsaw Puzzle Buffalo Games Mia Charro Colorful Cat Crowns Jigsaw Puzzle View on Amazon 7.8 The Buffalo Games - Mia Charro - Colorful Cat Crowns - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle is a beautifully designed puzzle that is perfect for cat lovers and puzzle enthusiasts alike. With vivid colors and intricate details, this puzzle is sure to provide hours of entertainment. Made from high-quality materials, it is built to last and can be easily stored once completed. Whether you're looking for a fun family activity or a relaxing solo hobby, this puzzle is a great choice. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros vibrant and colorful design, 500 pieces provide a good challenge, high-quality puzzle pieces Cons may be too difficult for young children

9 Buffalo Games Susan Winget Front Porch Flag Jigsaw Puzzle Buffalo Games Susan Winget Front Porch Flag Jigsaw Puzzle View on Amazon 7.5 The Buffalo Games Susan Winget Front Porch Flag Jigsaw Puzzle is a beautiful and challenging puzzle that features a stunning illustration by artist Susan Winget. With 500 pieces, the puzzle is the perfect size for a relaxing afternoon activity. The puzzle pieces are made of high-quality materials that ensure the puzzle will last a long time. The puzzle is perfect for anyone who enjoys puzzles or who is looking for a fun and challenging activity to do with friends and family. It's a great way to pass the time and create something beautiful at the same time. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful artwork, Quality puzzle pieces, Challenging but not frustrating Cons Only 500 pieces

10 Buffalo Games Tropical Island Holiday Jigsaw Puzzle Buffalo Games Tropical Island Holiday Jigsaw Puzzle View on Amazon 7.1 The Buffalo Games Tropical Island Holiday 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle is a perfect activity for puzzle lovers who want to relax and unwind. The puzzle features a stunning tropical island scene that will transport you to a paradise vacation. Made with high-quality materials, the puzzle pieces fit together seamlessly, providing a satisfying and enjoyable puzzle experience. Measuring 21.25" x 15", this puzzle is a manageable size for all ages and skill levels. Whether as a solo activity or with friends and family, the Buffalo Games Tropical Island Holiday puzzle is sure to provide hours of entertainment and relaxation. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 500 pieces provide challenge, Bright and colorful design, High-quality puzzle pieces Cons Some pieces may be difficult to distinguish

FAQ

Q: What size puzzle is best for beginners?

A: For beginners, we recommend starting with a 300 or 500 piece puzzle. These sizes are challenging enough to be fun, but not too overwhelming for those new to puzzle-solving.

Q: How long does it take to complete a 1000 piece puzzle?

A: The time it takes to complete a 1000 piece puzzle varies depending on the individual and the complexity of the puzzle. On average, it can take anywhere from a few hours to a few weeks to complete.

Q: Are all puzzle pieces the same shape?

A: No, puzzle pieces can come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Some puzzles may have irregularly shaped pieces, while others may have all pieces of the same shape. It's important to read the product description before purchasing to know what type of puzzle you're getting.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing a variety of 500 piece puzzles, we can confidently say that there is something for everyone in this category. From educational US maps to cool wall art, colorful dinosaur puzzles to small yet challenging jigsaws, and even food truck-themed puzzles, there is no shortage of options. These puzzles are not only fun and entertaining, but they also promote learning, creativity, and imagination. Whether you're a puzzle enthusiast or just looking for a fun activity for the family, we highly recommend exploring the world of 500 piece puzzles. So why not take the plunge and see for yourself?