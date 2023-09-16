10 Best Barbie Dolls for 2023

Our Top Picks

If you're looking for the best Barbie dolls on the market, you've come to the right place. With so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. That's why we've analyzed quality, design, and popularity to bring you the top contenders. We know the importance of finding the perfect Barbie doll for your child or collection, and our expert insights and tips can guide you through the process. Keep in mind the age range for each doll and consider individual needs and interests. Our research and attention to customer reviews have led us to provide you with the top-ranking options. Scroll down to find your perfect Barbie doll.

1 Barbie Doll and Pets Newborn Pups Blonde The Barbie Doll and Pets set is perfect for imaginative playtime. This set includes a blonde Barbie doll with a mommy dog and three adorable newborn puppies. The puppies have a fun color-change feature and come with various pet accessories. Children will love playing veterinarian and nurturing their new furry friends. This set is made of high-quality materials and is sure to provide hours of fun for kids. Pros Color-change feature for puppies, Comes with pet accessories, Encourages nurturing play Cons Not suitable for children under 3

2 Barbie Baby Doctor Doll The Barbie Baby Doctor Doll is a fantastic addition to any young girl's toy collection. The set includes a blonde fashion doll, 2 baby dolls, furniture, and accessories, making it perfect for imaginative play. With this set, children can role-play as a baby doctor, providing nurturing care to their baby patients. The doll is made with high-quality materials and is designed to be durable, ensuring that it will provide hours of fun and entertainment for years to come. Pros Encourages role play, Includes accessories, Promotes empathy Cons Limited diversity

3 Barbie Fashionistas Doll & Playset Ultimate Closet. The Barbie Fashionistas Doll & Playset is a must-have for any young fashion lover. With three outfits and a variety of fashion accessories, including six hangers, this ultimate closet is perfect for hours of imaginative play. The portable design makes it easy to take on the go, while the high-quality materials ensure durability and longevity. Whether your child is dressing up Barbie for a day out or a special event, this playset has everything they need to create endless fashion combinations. Pros Portable and compact design, Variety of outfits and accessories, Hangers included Cons Closet is not very spacious

4 Barbie Margot Robbie Collectible Doll Gingham Dress. The Barbie The Movie Doll, Margot Robbie as Barbie, Collectible Doll is a must-have for any Barbie collector. This beautifully crafted doll wears a pink and white gingham dress with a daisy chain necklace, and the attention to detail is impressive. Whether for display or play, this doll is sure to bring joy to any Barbie enthusiast. The quality and craftsmanship of this collectible doll are top-notch, making it a wonderful addition to any collection. Pros Collectible item, Beautifully designed dress, Margot Robbie's likeness Cons Not suitable for playing

5 PREXTEX Baby Twin Dolls Set The PREXTEX Baby Twin Dolls Set is the perfect gift for young children who love playing with dolls. This set includes a 12-inch boy and girl soft doll, each with their own pink and blue toy bottle. The dolls are made with high-quality materials, ensuring they will last for years of playtime. Children will love pretending to take care of their new baby dolls, and parents will appreciate the educational benefits of imaginative play. Overall, the PREXTEX Baby Twin Dolls Set is an excellent choice for toddlers and young girls who love dolls. Pros Soft and cuddly, Comes with two dolls, Includes bottle accessories Cons Limited gender options

6 Barbie Doll and Horse Set Blonde FXH13 The Barbie Doll & Horse Set is the perfect toy for any child who loves horses and dolls. With a blonde fashion doll dressed in a riding outfit and a light brown horse complete with a saddle, bridle, and reins, this set is perfect for imaginative play. The horse is the perfect size for the doll to ride on and the set is made with high-quality materials to ensure durability. This set is sure to provide hours of fun and make a great addition to any Barbie collection. Pros Fashionable, Includes horse and accessories, Encourages imaginative play Cons Horse can't stand alone

7 PREXTEX Mini Twin Dolls Set The PREXTEX Mini Twin Dolls Set is the perfect gift for any baby or toddler girl. This set includes a cute baby boy and girl doll, both measuring 7.5 inches, making them the perfect size for little hands to hold and play with. These dolls come with adorable accessories, including a bottle and pacifier, adding to the imaginative play experience. Made with high-quality materials, these dolls are durable and built to last. Your little one will love playing with these precious dolls, making them the perfect addition to any toy collection. Pros Adorable twin dolls, Perfect size for toddlers, Comes with accessories Cons Accessories may be small

8 Barbie Gymnastics Playset with Doll and Accessories. The Barbie Gymnastics Playset comes with a blonde doll and over 15 accessories for endless playtime fun. With a balance beam, twirling gymnast toy, and other equipment, kids can recreate their favorite gymnastics routines or create new ones. The playset is made with high-quality materials and is designed to inspire creativity and imagination. It's the perfect gift for any young gymnast or Barbie fan. Pros Includes 15+ accessories, Fun for imaginative play, Encourages physical activity Cons Assembly required

9 Barbie Fashionistas Doll 205 Pink Floral Dress The Barbie Fashionistas Doll #205 is a must-have for any Barbie collector or fan. This doll features a stunning blond ponytail, a beautiful pink and red floral dress, and trendy platform sandals. The hoop earrings add a touch of glamour to the overall look. The doll is made with high-quality materials and is perfect for imaginative play or display. Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, this Barbie doll is the perfect addition to any collection. Pros Stylish and fashionable, High quality design, Great attention to detail Cons Limited playability

10 Happy Birthday Barbie Doll & Accessory. The Barbie Happy Birthday Doll with Blonde Hair and Blue Eyes is the perfect gift for any young girl who loves Barbie. With a stunning pink glitter party dress and silvery accessories, this doll is sure to delight. The attention to detail in the accessories is impressive, and the overall quality of the doll is top-notch. Whether for play or display, the Happy Birthday Barbie is a must-have for Barbie fans of all ages. Pros Beautiful party dress, Includes accessories and gift, Great for Barbie collectors Cons Not suitable for children under 3 years old

FAQ

Q: What are Barbie dolls?

A: Barbie dolls are iconic fashion dolls that were first introduced by Mattel in 1959. They have since become a popular toy for children around the world, featuring a wide range of careers, outfits and accessories.

Q: What are Disney dolls?

A: Disney dolls are dolls that are based on characters from Disney movies and TV shows. These dolls are popular among children and collectors alike, and often come with outfits and accessories that are inspired by the character they represent.

Q: What are American Girl dolls?

A: American Girl dolls are a line of dolls that were first introduced in 1986. They are designed to represent different periods of American history, and each doll comes with a storybook that tells her unique story. American Girl dolls have become popular among children and collectors alike, and are known for their high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail.

