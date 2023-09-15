10 Best Beginner Magic Kits Review

Our Top Picks

If you're a beginner to the world of magic, you'll need the right tools to master this art. That's where beginner magic kits come in handy. These kits offer all the necessary tools and instructions to help you start practicing and mastering the basics of magic. They include items such as cards, coins, wands, and instructions on how to perform various tricks. We've researched and tested several beginner magic kits to compile a list of the best products in this category. We analyzed factors such as quality, ease of use, variety of tricks and value for money, and also considered customer reviews to ensure we recommend proven products. In addition to providing the essential tools, these kits can also help you develop important skills such as hand-eye coordination, dexterity, and problem-solving, which can be applied to other areas of your life. Check out our list of the top beginner magic kits and start your magic journey today!

1 Click N Play Magician Costume Set for Kids Click N Play Magician Costume Set for Kids View on Amazon 9.7 The Click N' Play Magician Costume for Kids is a fun and exciting way for children to explore their creativity and imagination. Complete with a cape, top hat, magic wand, and rabbit magic tricks, this set is perfect for Halloween dress up or pretend play. Suitable for kids aged 8-10, this magic kit is easy to use and will provide hours of entertainment. The high-quality materials used in the costume ensure durability, while the included magic set adds an extra layer of fun to playtime. Overall, this is an excellent gift for any young aspiring magician or imaginative child. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete dress-up set, Includes magic kit, Great for pretend play Cons May not fit all ages

2 Prextex Magician Costume Toy Kit Set Prextex Magician Costume Toy Kit Set View on Amazon 9.4 The Prextex Magician Costume Toy Kit Set is the perfect choice for kids who love magic tricks and Halloween costumes. This set comes with a top hat, cape, magic wand, and white gloves, making it a complete package for any budding magician. The kit is suitable for both boys and girls aged between 6-12 years old, and is made from high-quality materials that are both durable and comfortable to wear. This set will provide hours of entertainment and is a great gift for any young magic enthusiast. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete magician costume kit, Suitable for both boys and girls, Great for magic tricks show Cons Sizes may not fit all

3 Click N' Play Magician Dress Up & Magic Tricks Set Click N' Play Magician Dress Up & Magic Tricks Set View on Amazon 9.2 The Click N' Play Magician Dress Up & Magic Tricks Set is the perfect gift for kids who love to perform magic tricks. With over 150 tricks included in the manual and DVD tutorial, children can learn a wide range of tricks to impress their friends and family. The set includes a magician hat, wand, cape, and other accessories to complete the look. This magic kit is suitable for kids aged 8-10 and is perfect for Halloween magic trick games for girls & boys. The set is made from high-quality materials and is durable, ensuring hours of fun for the whole family. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Over 150 tricks included, Includes manual & DVD tutorial, Great for Halloween costumes Cons May require adult supervision

4 PREXTEX Kids Magician Costume and Magic Kit PREXTEX Kids Magician Costume and Magic Kit View on Amazon 8.8 The PREXTEX Kids Magician Costume and Kids Magic Kit is the perfect gift for any child interested in magic. This set includes a magician's top hat, cane, cape, and wand, as well as a set of magic tricks and games. The costume is made from high-quality materials and is comfortable to wear. Children can use this kit to perform a variety of magic tricks, including disappearing acts and card tricks, and can even put on their own magic show for friends and family. Overall, this is an excellent product that encourages creativity and imagination in children. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes complete costume, Comes with magic kit, Easy-to-follow instructions Cons Tricks may be basic

5 Prextex Magic Tricks Set for Kids Prextex Magic Tricks Set for Kids View on Amazon 8.5 The PREXTEX Magic Tricks Set for Kids is a great way to introduce young ones to the world of magic. The set includes a variety of exciting props, such as a magic wand, cards, coins, cups and balls, and a vanishing scarf. With the included 1 hour training instruction DVD, kids can learn how to perform these tricks like a pro. This set is perfect for birthday parties, playtime, or just for fun. The materials are durable and made to withstand repeated use. Overall, this is a fantastic set for any young aspiring magician. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Exciting magic tricks, Comes with training DVD, Includes various props Cons Not suitable for advanced magicians

6 Heyzeibo Magic Kit for Kids Heyzeibo Magic Kit for Kids View on Amazon 8.3 The Heyzeibo Magic Kit for Kids is the perfect toy for children who want to explore the exciting world of magic. With over 40+ magic tricks, a magic wand, and an instruction manual, this kit is perfect for beginners and toddlers. Girls and boys can dress up as magicians and put on their own magic shows for family and friends. The kit is made with high-quality materials and is designed to be durable and long-lasting. Children will love learning new tricks and impressing their audience with their newfound skills. Overall, the Heyzeibo Magic Kit for Kids is a great gift for any child who loves to learn and play. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes magic wand, Instruction manual included, Great for beginner magicians Cons May not be durable

7 Heyzeibo Magic Kit for Kids Heyzeibo Magic Kit for Kids View on Amazon 8 The Heyzeibo Magic Kit offers a fun and engaging way for kids ages 6 to 12 to learn and perform magic tricks. With step-by-step instructions for each trick included in the manual, this magic set is perfect for beginners. The kit includes props for 25 different tricks, including a magic wand, cups and balls, and a disappearing rabbit. This makes it an ideal gift for both girls and boys who are interested in magic and want to impress their friends and family with their newfound skills. The Heyzeibo Magic Kit is sure to provide hours of entertainment for kids and adults alike. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Step-by-step instructions, Suitable for beginners, Great gift for kids Cons Limited tricks

8 Skirfy Magic Trick Set for Kids Skirfy Magic Trick Set for Kids View on Amazon 7.8 Skirfy Magic Trick Sets for Kids is a fantastic kit for children who are interested in magic and want to learn some tricks. This product comes with a magic wand, a magic hat, a cape, and an instruction manual, making it perfect for beginners aged 6 to 12 years old. The set provides endless hours of entertainment and helps to improve children's hand-eye coordination, creativity, and confidence. The materials used to make the products are of high quality, and the instructions are easy to follow. With Skirfy Magic Trick Sets for Kids, children can become magicians and put on shows for their family and friends. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete magic set, Suitable for beginners, Encourages imaginative play Cons May not be durable

9 Skirfy Magic Kit for Kids Skirfy Magic Kit for Kids View on Amazon 7.3 The Skirfy Magic Tricks for Kids is the ultimate magic kit toy perfect for boys and girls aged 6-8, ideal for beginners. This kit features mystical magic cards, a wand, and a convenient storage box. It's a fun and engaging way for kids to learn and perform magic tricks, boosting their confidence and creativity. The kit is made of high-quality materials and comes with easy-to-follow instructions, making it a great gift for any young magician in the making. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Great for beginners, Includes storage box, Fun for boys and girls Cons Limited age range

10 ToyVelt Magic Tricks Magic Set for Kids ToyVelt Magic Tricks Magic Set for Kids View on Amazon 7.1 The ToyVelt Magic Tricks Magic Set is an excellent choice for kids who want to learn and perform magic tricks. With over 200 tricks and instructions included, this kit is perfect for beginners and offers hours of fun and learning. Suitable for both boys and girls ages 5, 6, 7 and up, the set includes a variety of props and accessories to help kids master their magic skills. Whether they're performing for family and friends or practicing on their own, this magic set is sure to provide endless entertainment and excitement. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Over 200 tricks included, Great for beginners, Fun and educational Cons Some tricks may be difficult

FAQ

Q: What is a beginner magic kit?

A: A beginner magic kit is a set of magic tricks and props designed for individuals who are new to magic and want to learn basic techniques. These kits typically include instructions and simple tricks that are easy to master, making them a great starting point for anyone who wants to explore the world of magic.

Q: What is a professional magic kit?

A: A professional magic kit is a set of high-quality magic props and tricks designed for experienced magicians. These kits are typically more expensive than beginner kits and feature more advanced techniques and illusions that require practice and skill to master. Professional kits often include props that are not available in beginner kits, such as elaborate stage illusions.

Q: Are children's magic kits safe for kids to use?

A: Yes, children's magic kits are generally safe for kids to use, as long as they are used properly and under adult supervision. However, it is important to choose age-appropriate kits and to carefully read the instructions and safety warnings before using any magic props. Some kits may contain small parts that could pose a choking hazard, so it is important to keep them away from young children.

Conclusions

After rigorous review and analysis of a range of beginner magic kit products, we can confidently say that these kits are a fantastic way to introduce children to the world of magic. Not only do they provide hours of entertainment, but they also encourage creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. With various magic tricks and tools such as wands, costumes, and DVDs, these kits cater to a broad range of ages and skill levels. Overall, we highly recommend investing in a beginner magic kit for any young aspiring magician.