10 Best Blocks for 2023

Looking for the perfect block product can be overwhelming due to the plethora of options available in the market. However, we've got you covered! We've spent countless hours researching and testing various block products to bring you the best options that meet our strict criteria. Whether you're a parent looking for blocks to help your child develop their motor skills and creativity, or an adult searching for blocks for your project or hobby, we've got you covered. In the next section, we'll reveal the top-ranking block products that are safe, durable, appropriate for their intended purpose, easy to manipulate, and reasonably priced. So, let's dive into the world of blocks and discover the best products available!

1 Mega Bloks Toddler Building Bag Blue. Mega Bloks Toddler Building Bag Blue. View on Amazon 9.9 The MEGA BLOKS Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys are a fantastic set of building blocks that provide endless hours of fun for children aged 1+. With 80 pieces included in a convenient storage bag, children can build and create to their heart's content. The blocks are easy to handle and the perfect size for little hands. These toys are great for developing fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and spatial awareness. The bright blue color appeals to young children and encourages creativity and imagination. Overall, this is an excellent gift idea for any young child who loves building and creating. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 80 pieces for building, Comes with storage bag, Promotes creativity and imagination Cons Some pieces may not fit together perfectly

2 Mega Bloks Toddler Block Toys Pink Bag Mega Bloks Toddler Block Toys Pink Bag View on Amazon 9.4 The MEGA BLOKS Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys are an excellent choice for kids aged 1+ years who love to build and create. With 80 colorful and easy-to-grip pieces, this set is perfect for little hands and encourages imaginative play. The included storage bag makes cleanup a breeze and the pink color adds a fun, playful touch. Made with high-quality materials, these blocks are built to last and provide endless hours of entertainment for your child. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 80 pieces, storage bag, age appropriate Cons limited color options

3 Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Set 100 Blocks Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Set 100 Blocks View on Amazon 9.3 The Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Set is a 100-piece set of blocks in 4 colors and 9 shapes that provide endless opportunities for imaginative play. The blocks are made from high-quality wood and are designed to withstand years of use. The set comes in a sturdy wooden storage box that makes it easy to clean up and store when playtime is over. Children will love using these blocks to build towers, castles, and other structures, while also developing their fine motor skills, spatial awareness, and creativity. This set is perfect for children aged 3 and up and is sure to provide hours of fun and learning. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable wooden blocks, Variety of colors and shapes, Encourages creativity and imagination Cons May not appeal to older children

4 B. Toys One Two Squeeze Baby Blocks B. Toys One Two Squeeze Baby Blocks View on Amazon 9 The B. toys One Two Squeeze Baby building blocks are the perfect educational toy for toddlers 6 months and up. This set includes 10 soft and colorful blocks that feature numbers, shapes, animals, and textures. These blocks are not only fun to stack and play with, but they also help with hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, and cognitive development. The soft material makes them safe for little ones to play with and they're easy to clean. Overall, a great investment for parents looking to give their children a fun and educational toy. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Educational, Soft and colorful, Includes numbers, shapes and animals Cons May not be durable

5 Marble Genius Marble Run Booster Set - 30 Pieces. Marble Genius Marble Run Booster Set - 30 Pieces. View on Amazon 8.5 The Marble Genius Marble Run Booster Set is a perfect addition to any child's toy collection. With 30 pieces total, including 10 action pieces, this construction building block set is suitable for ages 3 and above. The set comes with an instruction app access and is an add-on to the original primary 30 pieces booster set. The pieces are made of high-quality materials and are designed to last. Children can enjoy hours of fun while also improving their problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Overall, this booster set is a great investment for parents looking for an educational and entertaining toy for their children. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 30 pieces total, instruction app access, add-on set Cons may require adult supervision

6 MEGA BLOKS Toddler Building Bag by Mattel MEGA BLOKS Toddler Building Bag by Mattel View on Amazon 8.4 The MEGA BLOKS Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys Deluxe Building Bag is the perfect gift for kids aged 1+ years. This Amazon exclusive set includes 150 brightly colored blocks in various shapes and sizes, all stored in a convenient zip-up bag for easy transport and storage. These blocks are perfect for promoting creativity, hand-eye coordination, and problem-solving skills, making them a great choice for parents and caregivers looking for engaging toys that encourage learning through play. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 150 pieces, storage bag, gift idea Cons may not entertain older kids

7 Infantino Press and Stay Sensory Blocks. Infantino Press and Stay Sensory Blocks. View on Amazon 8.1 Infantino Press & Stay Sensory Blocks are an excellent choice for babies aged 6 months and up. This 24-piece set features a variety of bright colors and textures to engage little ones and encourage sensory exploration. The blocks easily stick together, making them perfect for building and imaginative play. The set also comes with a handy storage bag for easy cleanup and organization. These blocks are a great way to promote early learning and development, while also providing endless hours of fun for your baby. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Colorful and visually appealing, Easy to grip for little hands, Great for sensory exploration Cons May not be durable enough

8 Melissa & Doug Deluxe ABC/123 Blocks Set Melissa & Doug Deluxe ABC/123 Blocks Set View on Amazon 7.6 The Melissa & Doug Deluxe ABC/123 1-Inch Blocks Set is a classic wooden block set that is perfect for toddlers and kids ages 2 and up. With 50 pieces included in a convenient storage pouch, this set features both letters and numbers for educational playtime. The blocks are made from high-quality wood and are 1-inch in size, making them easy for little hands to grasp and play with. This set is great for developing fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and early literacy and numeracy skills. Plus, the timeless design ensures that it will be a favorite for years to come. Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable wooden blocks, Comes with storage pouch, Teaches letters and numbers Cons Blocks may be small

9 Jasonwell Magnetic Tiles Building Set 60PCS Jasonwell Magnetic Tiles Building Set 60PCS View on Amazon 7.5 The Jasonwell Magnetic Tiles set is a fantastic educational and creative toy for kids aged 3-10. With 60 pieces of colorful magnetic blocks, kids can explore their imagination and build 3D structures with ease. The high-quality magnets ensure that the structures are sturdy and durable, and the set comes with a storage bag for easy cleanup. This STEM toy is ideal for developing fine motor skills, problem-solving abilities, and creativity in children. It's also a great gift idea for birthdays or holidays. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Educational STEM toy, Compatible with other brands, Durable and long-lasting Cons Magnets not very strong

10 Lolo Toys Large Building Foam Blocks for Toddlers Lolo Toys Large Building Foam Blocks for Toddlers View on Amazon 7.1 The Large Building Foam Blocks for Toddlers are a fun and educational addition to any daycare or preschool. With a variety of shapes and colors, these jumbo blocks offer endless opportunities for creativity and imaginative play. Made from non-toxic, waterproof, and washable materials, parents can feel confident in their safety and durability. The stackable design allows for easy storage, while the lightweight foam makes them easy for little hands to handle. These blocks are perfect for developing motor skills, spatial awareness, and problem-solving abilities, all while having a blast. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Variety of shapes and colors, Waterproof and washable, Non-toxic construction Cons May not be suitable for older children

Q: What are blocks?

A: Blocks are small, rectangular or square-shaped toys that can be stacked to create various structures and shapes. They can be made of different materials such as wood, plastic, or foam and are popular toys for children of all ages.

Q: What are construction sets?

A: Construction sets are toys that come with various pieces that can be assembled together to create a specific model or structure. These sets typically come with instructions and can be made of different materials such as plastic or metal.

Q: What are Legos?

A: Legos are a popular brand of construction sets that consist of small, interlocking plastic blocks that can be assembled together to create various structures. They come in a wide range of colors and sizes and are popular toys for children and adults alike. Legos are also known for their educational benefits and are often used in classrooms to teach STEM concepts.

After conducting extensive reviews on various building block sets, it is evident that the category offers an immense range of options for children to develop their creativity and improve their cognitive skills. The reviewed products, including wooden, magnetic, and plastic blocks, all offer a unique learning experience. Whether it's learning numbers and alphabets or developing spatial and problem-solving skills, these building blocks cater to a wide range of age groups. Parents can encourage their children to explore their imaginations while playing with these blocks, making it a worthwhile investment.