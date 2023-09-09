The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
10 Best Candyland Board Games for 2023

Get ready to indulge in a sweet adventure with Candyland! But with so many versions available, which one should you choose? Our product comparison will help you pick the perfect one.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 08:16
10 Best Candyland Board Games for 2023
10 Best Candyland Board Games for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Welcome to our comprehensive review of Candyland Board Game products. We've researched and tested multiple options to provide an unbiased analysis of the best choices available. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to decide which one to choose. We've analyzed essential criteria, including age range, board size, and number of players, and considered real customer reviews to bring you our top recommendations. Candyland Board Game products are a great way to spend quality time with loved ones and make memories that last a lifetime. Whether you're looking for a simple game for younger children or a challenging option for adults, there's a Candyland Board Game that's right for you. Stay tuned to see our top rankings.

1

Hasbro Candyland and Chutes and Ladders Board Games

Hasbro Candyland and Chutes and Ladders Board Games
9.7

The Hasbro Candyland and Chutes and Ladders Board Games are perfect for families with young children. These classic games provide hours of fun while also helping kids learn important skills such as counting, color recognition, and taking turns. The Candyland game is designed for kids ages three and up and features a colorful board and cute characters. Chutes and Ladders is ideal for kids ages four and up and teaches children about cause and effect. Both games are well-made and durable, ensuring that they will provide entertainment for years to come.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Includes two classic games, Perfect for family game night, Easy for young children
Cons
No additional games included

2

Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Board Game.

Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Board Game.
9.5

The Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Kingdom Of Sweet Adventures Board Game is the perfect game for kids ages 3 and up. With vibrant colors and fun characters, this game will transport your child to a magical land of candy and sweets. The game is easy to learn and play, making it perfect for young children. It also promotes counting and color recognition skills, making it educational as well as fun. This Amazon exclusive version comes with a red game board and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for your little ones.

Rated 9.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Great for young kids, Colorful and engaging, Easy to learn and play
Cons
May be too simple

3

Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Disney Princess Board Game

Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Disney Princess Board Game
9.2

The Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Disney Princess Edition Board Game is a must-have for any young fan of the Disney Princesses. This Amazon Exclusive version of the classic game is beautifully designed with all your favorite princesses and their sweet treats. The game is easy to play and perfect for kids ages 3 and up. It encourages color recognition, counting, and turn-taking skills, making it an educational game as well as a fun one. The game board is durable and the pieces are the perfect size for little hands. This game is sure to provide hours of entertainment for the whole family.

Rated 9.2 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun for kids, Disney princess theme, Easy to play
Cons
Limited replay value

4

Spin Master Games Giant Candy Land Game

Spin Master Games Giant Candy Land Game
8.8

Giant Candyland is a classic and fun board game that is perfect for kids parties, indoor and outdoor activities, and family game nights. The oversized gameboard and colorful game pieces make it easy for preschoolers and kids ages 4 and up to play and enjoy. This summer toy is made with high-quality materials and is built to last, providing hours of entertainment for families and friends. Get ready to explore this sweet and whimsical world with Giant Candyland!

Rated 8.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Oversized gameboard, Indoor and outdoor use, Great for family parties
Cons
May not be suitable for older children

5

Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Board Game

Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Board Game
8.7

The Hasbro Gaming Candy Land Board Game is a classic game loved by both kids and adults. This game is perfect for family game night, parties, and even for solo play. The game is easy to learn and play, making it a great option for younger kids. The colorful board and sweet candy-themed pieces create a fun and engaging gameplay experience. The game is made of high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. With Candy Land, players can enjoy a timeless game that has been played for generations.

Rated 8.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to learn, Colorful board, Fun for kids
Cons
Limited replay value

6

Winning Moves Games Chutes and Ladders Board Game

Winning Moves Games Chutes and Ladders Board Game
8.4

Chutes and Ladders Board Game is a classic family-friendly game that has been enjoyed by generations. The game is easy to learn and perfect for kids aged 3 and up. It's a great way to spend quality time with your family and friends while having fun. The game includes a colorful board, spinner, and game pieces that are durable and made to last. Chutes and Ladders is a timeless game that will never go out of style and will provide hours of entertainment for everyone.

Rated 8.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun family game, Easy to learn, Teaches counting skills
Cons
May become repetitive

7

Hasbro Gaming Chutes and Ladders Board Game

Hasbro Gaming Chutes and Ladders Board Game
7.9

The Hasbro Gaming Chutes and Ladders Board Game is a classic and timeless game that kids ages 3 and up will love. With colorful and fun illustrations, this game is perfect for 2 to 4 players and can be enjoyed by the whole family. The game is easy to learn and teaches children important skills such as counting, taking turns, and following rules. This Amazon exclusive game is made with high-quality materials and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for kids of all ages.

Rated 7.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Classic family game, Easy to learn rules, Encourages counting skills
Cons
Limited replay value

8

Hasbro Gaming Chutes and Ladders Peppa Pig Edition Board Game

Hasbro Gaming Chutes and Ladders Peppa Pig Edition Board Game
7.7

Chutes and Ladders: Peppa Pig Edition Board Game is a fun and engaging game for kids ages 3 and up. This preschool game is perfect for 2-4 players and provides hours of entertainment. The game features a colorful and vibrant Peppa Pig theme, which is sure to appeal to young children. The game is easy to play and helps children develop their counting skills while also teaching them the importance of taking turns. With its durable construction and high-quality materials, this game is sure to be a hit with parents and children alike.

Rated 7.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Peppa Pig theme, Suitable for young kids, Easy to play
Cons
Limited to 4 players

9

Hasbro Gaming Hi Ho! Cherry-O Board Game

Hasbro Gaming Hi Ho! Cherry-O Board Game
7.4

The Hasbro Hi Ho! Cherry-O Board Game is a must-have for parents looking for an engaging and fun activity for their young children. Suitable for kids ages 3 and up, this game can be played by 2 to 4 players. The objective of the game is to be the first player to fill your bucket with 10 cherries. With its colorful and eye-catching design, this game is sure to capture the attention of young children. It's a great way to teach kids basic counting and math skills while also having fun. The game is easy to set up and play, making it perfect for family game night or for play dates with friends. Overall, the Hasbro Hi Ho! Cherry-O Board Game is a great investment for parents looking for an enjoyable and educational activity for their children.

Rated 7.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun for young kids, Easy to learn, Quick gameplay
Cons
Limited replayability

10

Hasbro Gaming Trouble Board Game for Kids

Hasbro Gaming Trouble Board Game for Kids
7.1

The Hasbro Gaming Trouble Board Game is a classic family game that is perfect for kids ages 5 and up. With a colorful and inviting design, this game is sure to keep your little ones entertained for hours. It's easy to learn and play, with 2-4 players able to join in on the fun. The game board features a unique "pop-o-matic" dice roller, adding an extra element of excitement to each turn. This game is great for developing strategic thinking skills and is perfect for family game nights or playdates with friends. Overall, the Hasbro Gaming Trouble Board Game is a must-have addition to any family's game collection.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Suitable for young kids, Easy to play, Fun for families
Cons
Not challenging for older kids

FAQ

Q: How many players can play Candyland Board Game?

A: Candyland Board Game can be played by two to four players.

Q: What is the recommended age range for Candyland Board Game?

A: The recommended age range for Candyland Board Game is three to six years old.

Q: How long does it take to play Candyland Board Game?

A: The game can take anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes to play, depending on the number of players and how quickly they progress through the game.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various Candyland Board Games, it is evident that this category offers a fun and engaging experience for both kids and adults. The games come in different designs, including the classic version and Disney Princess edition, with unique features such as 3-track continuous play for cribbage and stackable ridges for checkers. The wooden block stacking tower and tumble game also offer an exciting party game for adults. Regardless of the specific game, each provides a nostalgic sense of wonder and is perfect for quality time with family and friends. Overall, Candyland Board Games are a great addition to any game collection and are highly recommended for those looking for a fun and entertaining experience. So, go ahead and get your hands on one of these games, and let the fun begin!



