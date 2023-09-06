The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
10 Best Checkers Board Games Review

Looking for the ultimate Checkers experience? Discover the best Checkers board game options on the market with our comparison page.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 21:11
Our Top Picks

WE Games Checkers Board Game Set
Kangaroo Checkers Board Game
Regal Games Reversible Wooden Board Chess Checkers Tic Tac Toe
Pressman Checkers Classic Game Folding Board 2 Players
JOYIN Giant Checkers and Tic Tac Toe Game

Checkers board games have proven to be a popular and enjoyable activity for all ages, with a range of sizes and styles to suit any preference or skill level. In addition to being fun, these games also provide a chance to exercise strategic thinking and problem-solving skills, making them a valuable addition to any collection. However, selecting the right product can be overwhelming, given the numerous options available on the market. It's important to consider factors such as size, material, and design, as well as customer reviews, to ensure you're getting the best value for your money. Our expert insights and tips can help you make an informed decision and find the perfect checkers board game for your needs.

1

WE Games Checkers Board Game Set

WE Games Checkers Board Game SetWE Games Checkers Board Game Set
9.7

The WE Games Checkers Board Game Set is a perfect addition to any family game night. With its classic red and black style checkers and sturdy wooden board, this set is perfect for kids and adults alike. The board also features storage grooves for the wooden checkers, making it easy to keep everything organized and in one place. The solid natural wood construction ensures durability and longevity, making it a great investment for any avid board game player. Overall, this set provides endless hours of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Classic red and black style, Storage grooves for checkers, Solid natural wood material
Cons
No additional game options

2

Kangaroo Checkers Board Game

Kangaroo Checkers Board GameKangaroo Checkers Board Game
9.4

Kangaroo - Multiplayers Mind Blowing Strategy Board Game is the perfect game for those who are looking for a challenging and fun activity with friends and family. This portable and educational travel paper checkers game is great for all ages and includes a large board with 24 checkers (12 red and 12 black) that measures 15x15 inches. The game is easy to learn, but difficult to master, making it perfect for beginners and advanced players alike. Whether you are at home or on the go, Kangaroo - Multiplayers Mind Blowing Strategy Board Game will keep you entertained for hours.

Rated 9.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Multiplayer fun, Educational, Portable
Cons
Checkers may get lost

3

Regal Games Reversible Wooden Board Chess Checkers Tic Tac Toe

Regal Games Reversible Wooden Board Chess Checkers Tic Tac ToeRegal Games Reversible Wooden Board Chess Checkers Tic Tac Toe
9.3

Looking for a fun and versatile board game for the whole family? The Regal Games Reversible Wooden Board for Chess, Checkers & Tic-Tac-Toe is just what you need! With 24 interlocking wooden checkers and 32 standard chess pieces, this board allows for hours of entertainment. The reversible design means you can switch between games easily, and the wooden construction gives it a classic look and feel. Suitable for ages 8 to adult, this board is perfect for family game night or a fun afternoon with friends.

Rated 9.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Reversible board for multiple games, Includes interlocking wooden checkers, Standard chess pieces included
Cons
Checkers and chess pieces only

4

Pressman Checkers Classic Game Folding Board 2 Players

Pressman Checkers Classic Game Folding Board 2 PlayersPressman Checkers Classic Game Folding Board 2 Players
9

Pressman Checkers is the classic game of strategy and skill that has been enjoyed by generations. With a folding board and interlocking checkers, this game is perfect for on-the-go fun or family game night. Two players can enjoy hours of fun while testing their strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities. Made with high-quality materials, this game is built to last and will provide endless entertainment for years to come. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, Pressman Checkers is sure to be a hit.

Rated 9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Classic game, Folding board, Interlocking checkers
Cons
No additional games

5

JOYIN Giant Checkers and Tic Tac Toe Game

JOYIN Giant Checkers and Tic Tac Toe GameJOYIN Giant Checkers and Tic Tac Toe Game
8.5

The 3-in-1 Vintage Giant Checkers and Tic Tac Toe Game with Reversible Mat is a perfect addition to your family game night or outdoor activities. This game is versatile and can be played indoors or outdoors, making it ideal for any occasion. It comes with a reversible mat, 24 chips, and is suitable for kids and adults. The game is easy to set up and play, and the chips are large enough to prevent accidental swallowing. With this game, you can have fun while improving your strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. It's a great way to bond with family and friends while enjoying a classic game with a vintage twist.

Rated 8.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
3 games in 1, reversible mat, indoor/outdoor use
Cons
small chips

6

Vamslove Checkers Folding Game Set with Storage.

Vamslove Checkers Folding Game Set with Storage.Vamslove Checkers Folding Game Set with Storage.
8.4

The Vamslove 14inch Checkers Folding Wooden Game Set is perfect for anyone who loves classic board games. The set includes a beautifully crafted 8x8 checkerboard, complete with 64 squares and pieces storage slots. The international checkers and draughts pieces are made of durable wood and come with clear instructions for easy gameplay. This portable game set is perfect for family game nights, travel, or even just a quick game with friends. The folding design makes it easy to store and transport, while the sturdy construction ensures that it will last for years to come.

Rated 8.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
High-quality wooden materials, Convenient storage slots, Instructions included for easy setup
Cons
May not be portable

7

PLAYBEA Wooden Chess and Checkers Set

PLAYBEA Wooden Chess and Checkers SetPLAYBEA Wooden Chess and Checkers Set
8.1

The Chess And Checkers Set is a classic board game that provides endless hours of entertainment for both adults and kids. This 15" Wooden Chess Set includes a beautifully crafted chess board and pieces, as well as 2 extra queens for added gameplay options. Made with high-quality materials, this chess set is durable and long-lasting. The set also includes checkers pieces for added variety. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, the Chess And Checkers Set is perfect for all skill levels.

Rated 8.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Includes 2 extra queens, Suitable for adults & kids, Chess & checkers in one
Cons
No storage for pieces

8

Lulu Home Jumbo Checkers Game Set.

Lulu Home Jumbo Checkers Game Set.Lulu Home Jumbo Checkers Game Set.
7.7

The Lulu Home Jumbo Checkers is a fun and exciting way to spend time with family and friends. This giant 3-in-1 checkers game rug board game set is perfect for two players and is made from high-quality materials that are durable and long-lasting. The set includes a large game board, 24 checker pieces, and a convenient carrying case for easy transport and storage. The game is easy to learn and can be played indoors or outdoors, making it perfect for all occasions. The Lulu Home Jumbo Checkers is a great way to enjoy quality time with loved ones while having fun and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Rated 7.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Jumbo size for fun, 3-in-1 game options, Includes game rug
Cons
May not be portable

9

Continuum Games Checkers Family Traditions Board Game

Continuum Games Checkers Family Traditions Board GameContinuum Games Checkers Family Traditions Board Game
7.4

The Continuum Games Checkers Family Traditions Board Game is a classic game that can be enjoyed by children as young as 72 months and adults up to 1188 months. This game is perfect for family game night or for playing with friends. It is made with high-quality materials and has a durable design that will last for many years. The game is easy to learn, but challenging enough to keep players engaged. It is also portable, making it perfect for taking on trips or to family gatherings. Overall, this is a great game that can provide hours of fun and entertainment for all ages.

Rated 7.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Great for family game night, Improves critical thinking skills, Suitable for all ages
Cons
Not suitable for solo play

10

Chess Armory Premium Checkers and Chess Set

Chess Armory Premium Checkers and Chess SetChess Armory Premium Checkers and Chess Set
7.1

Chess Armory Premium Checkers and Chess Set is an excellent choice for both children and adults. The wooden board game comes with a portable wood case and secure storage for pieces, making it perfect for travel. The beechwood construction ensures durability, while the classic design adds elegance to any room. This set is ideal for family game nights, gatherings with friends, or for those who want to improve their chess skills. With its high-quality construction and convenient storage, the Chess Armory Premium Checkers and Chess Set is a must-have for all chess enthusiasts.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Premium quality wooden set, Portable and secure storage case, Suitable for kids and adults
Cons
Pieces may be too small

FAQ

Q: How many players can play Checkers?

A: Checkers is a two-player game.

Q: How does Checkers differ from Chess?

A: Checkers is a simpler game to learn than Chess, and the pieces move differently. In Checkers, all pieces move diagonally and capture by jumping over an opponent's piece. In Chess, pieces move in different ways and have different values, and the goal is to capture the opponent's king.

Q: What is the objective of Checkers?

A: The objective of Checkers is to capture all of your opponent's pieces, or to block their pieces so they cannot make any more moves.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough reviews of various checkers board games, it's clear that this classic game has something to offer for everyone. From the traditional folding board and interlocking checkers of Pressman Checkers to the party-friendly Block Party Stacking and Tumble Game by WE Games, there's no shortage of options to choose from. Whether you're looking for a solo challenge or a multiplayer strategy game, these checkers board games provide fun and engaging experiences for all ages. So why not add one to your collection and enjoy hours of entertainment with family and friends?



