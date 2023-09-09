10 Best Escape Room Board Games Review

Our Top Picks

Escape Room Board Games are an increasingly popular choice for those who enjoy puzzles, problem-solving, and teamwork. These games offer an immersive experience that challenges players to escape from a room within a set amount of time. They not only provide hours of entertainment but also promote critical thinking skills, communication, and collaboration.

When selecting an Escape Room Board Game, it's important to consider the game's level of difficulty, quality of puzzles, replay value, and production value. It's also crucial to match the game's difficulty level to your skill level and read the instructions carefully before starting. Expert tips include effective communication, delegating tasks based on strengths, and approaching puzzles from different angles. Stay tuned for our top-ranking Escape Room Board Game products.

1 Hasbro Gaming Clue Escape The Midnight Hotel Board Game
Clue Escape: The Midnight Hotel Board Game is a thrilling 1-time solve mystery game that is perfect for families with children ages 10 and up. With up to 6 players, this game boasts an average playtime of 90 minutes and is designed to keep everyone engaged and entertained. The game is set in a spooky hotel, where players must solve a series of puzzles and clues to uncover the truth behind a mysterious disappearance. With high-quality components and a well-designed game board, Clue Escape: The Midnight Hotel Board Game is sure to provide hours of fun for players of all ages.
Pros: Challenging gameplay, Great for families or groups, Unique twist on classic game
Cons: Limited replay value

2 Escape Room in a Box Game: The Werewolf Experiment
The Mattel Games Escape Room in a Box Game the Werewolf Experiment is the perfect game for those who love a good mystery. With physical and paper puzzles, as well as real locks, this game will keep you on your toes and your mind sharp. The game is designed for 2-8 players and is perfect for game night or a fun evening with friends. The game is also an Amazon exclusive and is made with high-quality materials, ensuring it will last for many game nights to come.
Pros: Challenging puzzles, Real locks add excitement, Great for game night
Cons: May take a while to set up

3 Escape Room The Game Family Edition
Escape Room The Game, Family Edition is the perfect board game for families, kids, and teens who love solving puzzles and mysteries. With 3 exciting time travel games, players will have to use their problem-solving skills and work together to solve each challenge before time runs out. This English version game includes easy-to-follow instructions, a decoder disk, and a chrono decoder that creates an authentic escape room experience. The game is suitable for 3-5 players and is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment for the whole family.
Pros: Exciting time travel games, Fun for family, kids & teens, Solve the mystery board game
Cons: Limited replay value

4 Spin Master Escape Room Version 3 Board Game
The Spin Master Escape Room Version 3 board game is a thrilling and challenging game for adults and kids ages 16 and up. The game features a variety of puzzles and clues that must be solved in order to escape the room before time runs out. With multiple levels of difficulty, this game is perfect for groups of friends and family looking for a fun and engaging activity. The game is made with high-quality materials and is designed to provide hours of entertainment. Overall, the Spin Master Escape Room Version 3 board game is a must-have for anyone who loves puzzles and games.
Pros: Challenging puzzles, Fun for groups, Good replay value
Cons: Not suitable for young children

5 Escape Room The Game Version 2 by Identity Games
Escape Room The Game, Version 2 is a thrilling board game designed for adults and teens who love to solve mysteries. This English version includes 4 different escape rooms, each with unique puzzles and challenges that will keep players engaged and entertained for hours. The game is easy to set up and play, and it comes with a timer and hint cards to help players along the way. With its high-quality components and immersive gameplay, Escape Room The Game, Version 2 is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a fun and challenging board game experience.
Pros: Engaging gameplay, Challenging puzzles, Multiple rooms to play
Cons: Requires a group to play

6 USAOPOLY Scooby-Doo Escape from The Haunted Mansion Game
Scooby-Doo: Escape from The Haunted Mansion - A Coded Chronicles Game is the perfect escape room game for kids and adults who love mysteries and puzzles. Featuring your favorite Scooby-Doo characters, this officially licensed game will transport you to the spooky haunted mansion where you'll need to solve clues, crack codes, and unravel the mysteries to escape. With high-quality components and engaging gameplay, this game is sure to provide hours of fun and excitement for the whole family.
Pros: Officially licensed, Features Scooby-Doo characters, Suitable for kids and adults
Cons: May not be challenging enough

7 Escape Room The Game 2 Player Horror Edition
Escape Room The Game – 2 Player Horror Edition with 2 Games | Solve The Mystery Board Game for Adults and Teens The Little Girl & House by the Lake is the perfect game for horror enthusiasts. This game includes two different horror-themed games that will challenge your problem-solving skills and keep you on the edge of your seat. With immersive scenarios and intricate puzzles, this game is sure to provide hours of entertainment for adults and teens alike. The compact size of the game makes it easy to take on the go, and the high-quality materials ensure that it will last for many game nights to come. Get ready to solve the mystery and escape the horror in this thrilling board game.
Pros: Engaging gameplay, Challenging puzzles, Horror theme adds excitement
Cons: Only two games included

8 Escape Room in a Box: The Walking Dead
The Mattel Games Escape Room in a Box: The Walking Dead Board Game is the perfect party game for fans of the AMC TV series. With clues and puzzles inspired by the show, this game is designed for 4 to 8 players ages 13 and up. The game comes with everything you need to create an immersive escape room experience in the comfort of your own home. With easy-to-follow instructions and challenging puzzles, this game will provide hours of entertainment for your next game night.
Pros: Challenging puzzles, Inspired by TV show, Fun for groups
Cons: Not suitable for solo play

9 The Initiative Board Game
The Initiative Board Game is a thrilling strategy and narrative puzzle game that is perfect for adults and kids ages 8 and up. With an average playtime of 30-60 minutes and the ability to play with 1 to 4 players, this game offers a fun and engaging experience for all. Made by Unexpected Games, The Initiative Board Game is designed to challenge players' problem-solving skills while immersing them in an exciting storyline. Whether you're playing solo or with friends, this game is sure to keep you entertained and engaged for hours on end.
Pros: Unique strategy/narrative game, Suitable for adults and kids, 1-4 player options
Cons: May be too short

10 Mystery House Base Game by Cranio Creations
The Mystery House Base Game is a thrilling and challenging escape room game that is perfect for both teens and adults. With a cooperative gameplay style, this adventure board game is perfect for game nights with friends and family. Designed for 1-5 players, the average playtime of 60 minutes is perfect for a quick and exciting game. Made by Cranio Creations, this game is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment for all who play.
Pros: Cooperative gameplay, Challenging puzzles, Replayability
Cons: Small replay value

FAQ

Q: What is an Escape Room Board Game?

A: An Escape Room Board Game is a game that simulates the experience of being locked in an escape room. Players must solve puzzles and challenges to find clues and escape within a set time limit. It can be played with a group of friends or family and doesn't require leaving your own home.

Q: How many players can play an Escape Room Board Game?

A: Most Escape Room Board Games can be played with 2-6 players, although some may allow for more. It's important to check the game's instructions to determine the recommended number of players.

Q: Are Escape Room Board Games difficult?

A: Escape Room Board Games can be challenging, but they are designed to be solvable. Some games may be more difficult than others, but most provide hints or clues to help players progress. It's important to communicate with your team and work together to solve puzzles and escape within the time limit.

Conclusions

After reviewing several Escape Room Board Game options, it's clear that this category of games offers a unique and exciting way to gather friends and family for an immersive and challenging experience. Each game offers its own twist on the Escape Room concept, with varying levels of difficulty and themes. Whether you're looking for a classic wooden game like the WE Games Wooden Block Stacking Tower or a high-tech experience like Escape Room The Game Version 2, there's something for everyone. These games are perfect for game night or a fun alternative to traditional party games. So gather your team and get ready to solve the mystery!