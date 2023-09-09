The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
10 Best Guess Who Board Games Review

Find out which board game reigns supreme with our Guess Who product comparison! Discover the ultimate way to outsmart your opponents.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 19:48
10 Best Guess Who Board Games Review
10 Best Guess Who Board Games Review
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who Board Game
Spin Master Games Guess Who Giant Edition Game
Guess Who? board game
Winning Moves Super Mario Guess Who? Board Game
Winning Moves Games Guess Who Board Game

Looking for the perfect Guess Who Board Game? Look no further! We've researched and tested a variety of options to help you find the one that's right for you. With so many choices available, we understand it can be difficult to make a decision. That's why we created this guide to assist you in navigating the different options and finding the best Guess Who Board Game for your needs. We analyzed factors such as complexity level, replay value, and number of players to ensure we provide you with expert insights and tips to help you make an informed decision. By the end of this guide, you'll be well-equipped to select the perfect Guess Who Board Game for your next game night.

1

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who Board Game

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who Board Game
9.8

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who? Board Game with People and Pets is a classic guessing game that can be enjoyed by the whole family. This Amazon exclusive game includes both people and pets to add a fun twist to the original version. With easy-to-follow rules and a variety of characters to choose from, kids ages 6 and up can have hours of entertainment while improving their deductive reasoning skills. The game is compact and portable, making it perfect for on-the-go fun. Get ready to ask questions and narrow down your choices to be the first to guess your opponent's character.

Rated 9.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun for all ages, Easy to learn, Wide variety of characters
Cons
Limited replay value

2

Spin Master Games Guess Who Giant Edition Game

Spin Master Games Guess Who Giant Edition Game
9.6

Guess Who? Giant Edition Game is the perfect game for families with kids aged 8 and up who love playing indoor and outdoor games. With its big boards, cards, and spinner, this game provides hours of fun for everyone. The game is easy to set up and play, and it's perfect for parties, family gatherings, or just a fun afternoon with friends. Get ready to guess and have a blast with Guess Who? Giant Edition Game!

Rated 9.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Giant size for better visibility, Great for indoor and outdoor play, Fun for kids and families
Cons
Cards may get damaged

3

Guess Who? board game

Guess Who? board game
9.1

Guess Who? (2022 Version) is a classic yet exciting two-player board game for kids aged 6 and up. With its easy-to-load frame and double-sided character sheet, players can enjoy hours of fun guessing games with their families. The game is designed to stimulate critical thinking skills and enhance memory retention. Guess Who? is lightweight and compact, making it perfect for travel or on-the-go fun. With its simple yet engaging gameplay, Guess Who? is sure to become a family favorite for years to come.

Rated 9.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Easy to load frame, Double-sided character sheet, Suitable for families
Cons
Only 2 players allowed

4

Winning Moves Super Mario Guess Who? Board Game

Winning Moves Super Mario Guess Who? Board Game
8.9

The Winning Moves Super Mario Guess Who? Board Game is a fun and interactive game that brings classic Nintendo characters to life. From Mario to Bowser, players can enjoy guessing their opponent's character while having a blast. Designed for ages 6 and up, this game is perfect for families or groups of friends. With its colorful and durable game board, this board game is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

Rated 8.9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun for all ages, Includes classic characters, Variety of gameplay options
Cons
Limited number of characters

5

Winning Moves Games Guess Who Board Game

Winning Moves Games Guess Who Board Game
8.7

Winning Moves Games Guess Who? Board Game is a classic two-player game that is perfect for family game night. With colorful game pieces and easy-to-follow instructions, this game is suitable for children and adults alike. Players take turns asking yes or no questions to eliminate suspects and ultimately guess who their opponent's mystery character is. This game is not only fun but also helps improve deductive reasoning and critical thinking skills. The compact size makes it easy to take on the go or store in a game closet.

Rated 8.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun 2-player game, Colorful design, Easy to learn
Cons
Limited replay value

6

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who Ages 3+ Preschool Game

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who Ages 3+ Preschool Game
8.4

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who? is a classic board game that is perfect for preschoolers aged 3 and up. This simple and fun game helps kids develop their communication and deduction skills while having a blast playing with friends and family. The game comes with 2 game boards and 48 face cards featuring a variety of characters, making it easy for young children to play and enjoy. With no reading required, this game is perfect for young children and a great addition to any family game night.

Rated 8.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Encourages critical thinking, Easy to play for young children, Durable and long-lasting
Cons
Limited number of characters

7

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who Original Guessing Game

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who Original Guessing Game
8

The Hasbro Gaming Guess Who? Original Guessing Game is a classic game that has been enjoyed by kids for generations. With easy-to-use game pieces and a simple set-up, this game is perfect for kids ages 6 and up to play with a friend. Players take turns asking yes or no questions to try and guess which character their opponent has chosen from the game board. The game is quick to learn and provides endless fun for kids and adults alike. Its compact size makes it perfect for travel or on-the-go entertainment. Bring back the nostalgia and introduce your kids to the timeless fun of Guess Who? with this original guessing game.

Rated 8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Classic guessing game, Great for kids & adults, Easy to set up
Cons
Limited replay value

8

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who Grab and Go Game

Hasbro Gaming Guess Who Grab and Go Game
7.8

The Hasbro Gaming Guess Who? Grab and Go Game is a fun and portable version of the classic board game. Perfect for on-the-go entertainment, this game comes in a compact case that holds all the game pieces. Players take turns asking yes or no questions to determine their opponent's mystery character. With a variety of characters to choose from, each game is a new challenge. Suitable for ages 6 and up, this game is great for family game night, road trips, and more.

Rated 7.8 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Portable, Fun for all ages, Easy to play
Cons
Limited character options

9

Winning Moves Marvel Guess Who Board Game

Winning Moves Marvel Guess Who Board Game
7.5

The Winning Moves Marvel Guess Who? Board Game is a fun and exciting way to spend time with family and friends. With over 20 Marvel characters to choose from, players take turns asking yes or no questions to guess their opponent's character. The game is easy to set up and the compact size makes it perfect for taking on the go. Made with high-quality materials, this board game is sure to provide hours of entertainment for Marvel fans of all ages.

Rated 7.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun Marvel characters, Classic Guess Who gameplay, Sturdy board and pieces
Cons
Limited to 2 players

10

Miutrue Guess Who Am I Board Game

Miutrue Guess Who Am I Board Game
7.1

Guess Game Who Am I Games is a perfect game for kids aged 3 to 8 years old. This game is ideal for family night and helps improve memory and cognitive skills. The classic board game is easy to understand and play, making it a great addition to any game collection. With its colorful design and fun characters, Guess Game Who Am I Games will keep kids engaged for hours on end.

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Fun memory game, Suitable for young kids, Good for family night
Cons
Limited replay value

FAQ

Q: How many players can play Guess Who Board Game?

A: The game is designed for two players, but it can also be played in teams of two.

Q: What age group is Guess Who Board Game suitable for?

A: The game is recommended for children aged 6 years and above, but adults can also enjoy playing it.

Q: Is Guess Who Board Game easy to learn?

A: Yes, the game is very easy to learn and can be played within a few minutes. The game's instructions are straightforward, and there are no complicated rules to follow.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis on various Guess Who Board Games, we can confidently say that this category of games is an excellent way to bring fun and excitement to family game nights or group gatherings. With a range of options available, including games for kids, adults, and Marvel fans, there is something for everyone to enjoy. These games provide an engaging and interactive experience that can improve memory skills and encourage critical thinking. We highly recommend exploring the different options available and finding the one that best suits your interests and preferences. So what are you waiting for? Get your game on and have some fun!



