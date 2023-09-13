10 Best Kids' Kick Scooters for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've tested and researched numerous kids' kick scooters to find the best options available. Kick scooters are a fun and popular way for children to get exercise while moving around. They're also an excellent alternative to bicycles, and can be used on sidewalks, parks, and other paved surfaces.

When choosing the best kids' kick scooter, several factors must be considered, including weight limit, wheel size, durability, and design. Safety is also a top priority, and we paid close attention to the brakes and handlebars.

Choosing a safe, age-appropriate scooter can be challenging, but we considered these factors in our research and testing to ensure that we recommended scooters that were both safe and fun for kids of all ages. Additionally, we looked for scooters with positive feedback from parents and kids alike, focusing on ease of use, stability, and overall quality.

Overall, we believe that investing in a kids' kick scooter is an excellent way for parents to encourage their children to stay active and enjoy the outdoors. Our upcoming article will highlight the top-ranking products and provide expert insights and tips to help you choose the best kids' kick scooter for your family.

1 Lascoota Professional Scooter Pink
The LaScoota Professional Scooter is a versatile and high-quality option for kids, teens, and adults alike. With its lightweight frame and big sturdy wheels, it's perfect for use both indoors and outdoors. The adjustable handlebar and foldable design make it easy to customize for any rider and convenient to transport and store. This scooter is a great gift or toy for anyone looking for a fun and safe way to get around.
Pros Lightweight and sturdy, Adjustable handlebar, Foldable and easy to store Cons May not be suitable for very young children

2 Jetson Jupiter Kick Scooter Blue
The Jetson Scooters - Jupiter Kick Scooter - is a must-have for any kid who loves to ride. This collapsible and portable scooter is perfect for kids on the go. Its lightweight folding design makes it easy to carry around, while the high visibility RGB light up LEDs on the stem, wheels, and deck ensure that your child is visible at all times. The scooter is available in a vibrant blue color that is sure to catch the eye. With a sturdy and durable construction, the Jetson Scooters - Jupiter Kick Scooter - is built to last and is perfect for kids who love to ride.
Pros Collapsible design for easy storage, LED lights for high visibility, Lightweight and portable for kids Cons May not be suitable for older/heavier riders

3 Razor Electric Scooter Blue with 32 Mile Range.
The Electric Scooter is a must-have for anyone looking for an eco-friendly and efficient mode of transportation. With its powerful battery, it can travel up to 32 miles on a single charge, making it perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. The sleek blue design is eye-catching and the scooter is lightweight and easy to maneuver. It's made with high-quality materials and has a durable construction that can withstand daily use. Whether you're a student, commuter, or just looking for a fun way to get around, the Electric Scooter is a great investment that will save you time, money, and reduce your carbon footprint.
Pros Long battery range, Electric powered, Durable design Cons Heavy for carrying

4 Razor A5 Lux Kick Scooter Blue
The Razor A5 Lux Kick Scooter is perfect for kids aged 8 and above who want to enjoy a fun outdoor activity. With 8" urethane wheels and an anodized finish featuring bold colors and graphics, this scooter is sure to turn heads. It can support riders up to 220lbs, making it suitable for both kids and adults. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, while the sturdy construction ensures durability. Whether for commuting or leisure, the Razor A5 Lux Kick Scooter is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and stylish mode of transportation.
Pros Durable anodized finish, Large urethane wheels for smooth ride, High weight capacity Cons May be too large for younger children

5 Lifemaster Kids Scooter Teal
The Lifemaster Teal Kids Scooter is a great option for children and toddlers who love to ride around indoors or outdoors. With its three-wheel design and adjustable handlebar, this scooter provides a stable and safe ride for young riders. Plus, the LED wheel lights add a fun touch and illuminate when rolling. Made with quality materials, this scooter is durable and built to last.
Pros LED wheel lights, Adjustable handlebar, Indoor and outdoor use Cons May not be suitable for very young toddlers

6 SKIDEE Kick Scooter with Removable Seat
The Blue Y200 Kick Scooter is the perfect choice for young children aged 3-5 (suitable for ages 2-12). It features an adjustable height, removable seat, and wide standing board for added stability. The 3 LED light wheels add a fun touch while also providing visibility during outdoor activities. With a rear brake, parents can rest assured that their child will stay safe while having fun. This foldable scooter is great for kids who want to enjoy the outdoors and is made with high-quality materials to ensure durability.
Pros Adjustable height, Foldable, Removable seat Cons Only suitable for young kids

7
The Jetson Jupiter Mini Kids 3-Wheel Light-Up Kick Scooter Black Scooter is a fun and safe option for children who are looking for an exciting way to get around. This scooter is lightweight and easy to use, making it perfect for children who are just starting to learn how to ride. The light-up wheels add an extra element of fun to the ride, while the sturdy construction ensures that the scooter will last for years to come. Whether your child is using it to get to school or simply riding around the neighborhood, the Jetson Jupiter Mini Kids 3-Wheel Light-Up Kick Scooter Black Scooter is sure to provide hours of enjoyment.
Pros Light-up wheels, Easy to assemble, Sturdy construction Cons Not suitable for heavy use

8 DADDYCHILD Kids 3 Wheel Scooter with Light Up Wheels
The Pink 3 Wheel Scooter for Kids is a great choice for parents looking for a fun and safe scooter for their little ones. Designed for toddlers aged 3-6 years old, this mini scooter features light-up wheels that add an extra element of excitement to playtime. It's lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it perfect for young children. Plus, the sturdy construction and quality materials ensure durability and longevity. Your child will love cruising around on this stylish and fun scooter.
Pros Light up wheels, Suitable for toddlers, Available in pink Cons May not be durable

9 Kicksy Wheels Aqua Kick Scooter
The Kicksy kick scooter is perfect for kids ages 6-12 and teenagers 12 years and up. With big wheels for stability, this 2-wheel scooter is suitable for both boys and girls. It can hold up to 220 lbs and is foldable, making it easy to store and transport. The aqua color adds a fun touch to the design. Whether your child wants to ride to school or just around the neighborhood, the Kicksy scooter is a great choice.
Pros Sturdy and stable design, Suitable for both kids and teens, Foldable for easy storage Cons May be heavy for young children

10 Lascoota Kids Kick Scooter with LED Wheels
The LaScoota 2-in-1 Kids Kick Scooter is the perfect way to get your child outside and active. With adjustable height handlebars and a removable seat, this scooter can grow with your child from ages 3 to 12 and up to 100 lbs. The 3 LED lighted wheels and anti-slip deck provide a safe and fun ride for both boys and girls. Made with high-quality materials, this scooter is durable and built to last. Whether your child is riding to school or just cruising around the neighborhood, the LaScoota 2-in-1 Kids Kick Scooter is the perfect choice for any young adventurer.
Pros Adjustable height handlebars, Removable seat for versatility, LED lighted wheels for safety Cons Not suitable for very young children

FAQ

Q: What size kick scooter should I buy for my child?

A: The size of the kick scooter depends on the age and height of your child. For younger children, you should look for smaller scooters with shorter handlebars. For older children, you can opt for larger scooters with adjustable handlebars that can grow with your child. Always check the manufacturer's recommendations for age and height before purchasing a kick scooter.

Q: Are adult kick scooters safe to ride?

A: Yes, adult kick scooters can be safe as long as you follow proper safety precautions. This includes wearing a helmet, knee and elbow pads, and using hand signals when turning. It's also important to ride on smooth surfaces and avoid busy streets or areas with heavy pedestrian traffic. Always make sure the kick scooter is in good condition and check the brakes regularly.

Q: Can kick scooters be used for commuting?

A: Yes, kick scooters can be a convenient and eco-friendly option for short distance commuting. If you plan on using a kick scooter for commuting, look for models with larger wheels and sturdy construction. It's also important to consider the weight of the scooter and whether or not it can be easily carried on public transportation. As with any form of transportation, always follow traffic laws and be aware of your surroundings.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and testing of various kids' kick scooters, it's clear that there is a wide range of options available to suit various ages, sizes, and preferences. From adjustable height handlebars to LED lighted wheels and anti-slip decks, these scooters provide both fun and safety for kids. Whether for indoor or outdoor use, these scooters offer a great way for children to stay active and explore their surroundings. With so many options to choose from, it's important to consider your child's needs and preferences before making a purchase. Overall, we highly recommend investing in a kids' kick scooter as a fun and practical way to keep your child active and entertained.