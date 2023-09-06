10 Best Monopoly Board Games for 2023

Our Top Picks

Playing Monopoly is a classic pastime that brings family and friends together for a fun and competitive evening. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to know which Monopoly board game to choose. That’s why we’ve researched and tested numerous games to bring you the top-ranking Monopoly board games on the market. By analyzing essential criteria and customer reviews, we’ve determined the best options for you to ensure that you have a fantastic time playing. Considerations such as the game's theme, number of players, and level of complexity are all factors that can impact your experience. Scroll down to see our expert insights and tips for the best Monopoly board games.

The Monopoly Game is a classic family board game that has been enjoyed for generations. It is perfect for 2 to 6 players, including kids ages 8 and up. This version includes 8 tokens, including the new Token Vote Edition where fans can vote for their favorite new playing piece. The game is easy to set up and comes with everything you need to play. With its simple rules and endless replayability, the Monopoly Game is a must-have for any game night or family gathering.
Fun for the whole family, Includes 8 unique tokens, Easy to learn and play
May take a while to finish

The Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition Board Game is perfect for families and kids ages 8 and up. With an electronic banking unit included, players can easily keep track of their money without the hassle of paper bills. This modern twist on the classic game allows for faster gameplay and more opportunities to strategize. Whether you're buying properties, collecting rent, or trying to avoid bankruptcy, the Monopoly Ultimate Banking Edition brings fun and excitement to game night.
Electronic banking unit, Fun for families and kids, Modern twist on classic game
Requires batteries

The Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Kids Board Game is the perfect game for fans of Super Mario. With the inclusion of a Bowser token, players can immerse themselves in the world of Mario and compete to own iconic locations from the Super Mario Bros. movie. Designed for ages 8 and up, this game is perfect for family game night with 2-6 players. Bring the excitement of the Super Mario Bros. to your living room with Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Kids Board Game.
Fun for Super Mario fans, Includes Bowser token, Great family game
May be repetitive

The Monopoly Board Game, Classic Edition is a timeless game that can be enjoyed by 2-8 players. This classic game has been around for decades and is still one of the most popular board games today. The game is easy to play and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. The objective of the game is to become the wealthiest player by buying and selling properties, collecting rent, and avoiding bankruptcy. The game comes with a game board, tokens, and money. Overall, this game is a great way to spend quality time with family and friends while having fun and learning about financial management.
Classic game for all ages, Can accommodate up to 8 players, Great for family game night
Long playing time

The MONOPOLY Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition Board Game is a fun and engaging game for kids ages 8 and up. It's perfect for playing with 2-4 players and brings the beloved Animal Crossing characters and setting to life in a new way. The game includes traditional Monopoly gameplay with a unique twist that incorporates elements from the Animal Crossing world. The board and game pieces are beautifully designed and sure to please fans of both franchises. This game is a great way to spend time with friends and family while enjoying a fun and engaging experience.
Fun game to play, Animal Crossing theme, Suitable for kids
Limited number of players

The San Antonio Monopoly Board Game Edition is a fun and engaging family game suitable for ages 8 and up. This version of Monopoly features iconic landmarks and locations from San Antonio, Texas, making it a great way to learn about the city's history and culture. The game includes all the classic elements of Monopoly, such as buying and selling properties, collecting rent, and building houses and hotels. The game board is beautifully designed and the game pieces are unique to San Antonio. Overall, the San Antonio Monopoly Board Game Edition is a must-have for anyone who loves Monopoly and wants to experience the charm of San Antonio.
Fun family game, Features San Antonio landmarks, Great way to learn about city
May not appeal to all

The Monopoly Longest Game Ever is the ultimate board game experience for Monopoly enthusiasts. With extended gameplay, players can enjoy the classic Monopoly gameplay for hours on end. This Amazon exclusive is perfect for ages 8 and up and comes with all the classic game pieces and board design. The game is designed to keep players engaged and entertained for hours with new challenges and twists. It's the perfect way to spend a family game night or a fun night in with friends. Get ready to experience Monopoly like never before with the Monopoly Longest Game Ever.
Extended gameplay, Classic Monopoly, Suitable for ages 8+
Long game duration

The MONOPOLY Voice Banking Electronic Family Board Game is a modern twist on a classic game that has been enjoyed for generations. With voice-activated technology, players can buy and sell properties, collect rent, and make deals without ever touching the game board. This game is perfect for families with children ages 8 and up, and is sure to provide hours of entertainment. The game includes tokens, a game board, cards, and electronic banking unit. The size of the game board is 15.8 x 10.5 x 2 inches and it weighs 2.27 pounds.
Voice banking feature, Electronic gameplay, Fun for the whole family
Requires batteries

The Monopoly: Rick and Morty Edition Board Game is a fun and engaging game that is perfect for families and teenagers. This Cartoon Network game includes collectible Monopoly tokens that are exclusive to Amazon. The board game is easy to set up and play, with clear instructions that make it accessible to everyone. The game is designed to be played with 2-6 players, and it can take anywhere from 1-2 hours to complete. The Monopoly: Rick and Morty Edition Board Game is a great way to spend quality time with friends and family, and it's sure to be a hit with fans of the hit television show.
Fun Rick and Morty theme, Collectible tokens included, Great for families and teens
Some may not like Rick and Morty theme

Monopoly Builder Board Game is a classic family board game that has been enjoyed for generations. Designed for players aged 8 and up, this game is perfect for family game night or a fun evening with friends. With 2-4 players, players can strategize and build their own version of Monopoly. This game is not only fun, but it also helps players develop important skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and financial management. The game is easy to set up and comes with everything needed to start playing right away. Overall, Monopoly Builder Board Game is a great addition to any game collection and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for everyone.
Fun for kids and adults, Teaches strategy and planning, Great for family game night
May take a while to play

FAQ

Q: How many players can play the Monopoly board game?

A: Two to eight players can play the Monopoly board game at a time.

Q: How long does it take to play a game of Monopoly?

A: The length of a game of Monopoly can vary, but it usually takes around 1-2 hours to complete.

Q: What is the objective of the Monopoly board game?

A: The objective of the Monopoly board game is to become the wealthiest player by buying, renting, and selling properties and collecting rent from other players who land on those properties. The game ends when one player has bankrupted all other players.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the Monopoly board game category offers a wide range of options for players. Our review process considered various factors such as game mechanics, quality, and entertainment value. These games are suitable for players of all ages and skill levels, making them a great addition to any family game night or gathering with friends. We encourage our readers to consider these options and find the one that best suits their preferences.