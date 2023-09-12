10 Best Moon Knight Figures for 2023

Our Top Picks

We've researched and tested various options in the "moon knight figure" category to share our findings. Moon Knight is a popular Marvel character, and a high-quality figure is a must-have for any fan's collection. Our team assessed criteria such as build quality, design, and price point, considering the different sizes and designs available. We faced challenges with availability and pricing but found some hidden gems in customer reviews. This guide will help you find the perfect addition to your collection, so stay tuned for our top pick based on our thorough analysis and research.

1 Marvel Legends Moon Knight Action Figure. Marvel Legends Moon Knight Action Figure. View on Amazon 9.8 The Marvel Legends Series Disney Plus Moon Knight MCU Series Action Figure is a must-have collectible toy for any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This 6-inch figure features incredible attention to detail and comes with four accessories, making it perfect for display or play. Made with high-quality materials, this action figure is durable and built to last. Whether you're a collector or just looking for a fun toy to play with, the Marvel Legends Series Disney Plus Moon Knight MCU Series Action Figure is an excellent choice. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Highly detailed, Includes multiple accessories, Great addition to collection Cons May not appeal to non-fans

2 Marvel Titan Hero Series Moon Knight Action Figure Marvel Titan Hero Series Moon Knight Action Figure View on Amazon 9.5 The Marvel Studios’ Titan Hero Series Moon Knight Toy is a 12-inch-scale action figure that will delight kids ages 4 and up. Made from high-quality materials, this toy is durable and built to last. With its realistic design and intricate details, it's perfect for imaginative play and display. Whether your child is a fan of the comics or the Disney+ show, this action figure is sure to become a favorite. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 12-inch size for realistic play, Detailed design for authentic feel, Part of Marvel Studios' Titan Hero Series Cons May not be suitable for younger children due to small parts

3 Marvel Legends Retro Moon Knight Action Figure Marvel Legends Retro Moon Knight Action Figure View on Amazon 9.3 The Hasbro Marvel Legends Series 3.75-inch Retro 375 Collection Moon Knight Collectible Action Figure is a must-have for any Marvel fan. This highly-detailed figure stands at 3.75 inches tall and features the iconic Moon Knight suit and accessories. Kids ages 4 and up (and even adults) will love reenacting their favorite scenes from the comics or creating their own adventures. The figure is made with high-quality materials and is built to last. Overall, this collectible action figure is a great addition to any Marvel collection. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Detailed design, Great for collectors, Compatible with other figures Cons Small size

4 Funko Marvel Moon Knight Mr Knight Glow Pop. Funko Marvel Moon Knight Mr Knight Glow Pop. View on Amazon 8.8 The Funko Marvel Moon Knight Mr Knight Glow in The Dark Pop! Vinyl Collectible Figure is a limited edition exclusive that any Marvel fan would be proud to add to their collection. This figure features intricate details and vibrant colors that make it truly stand out. Its glow-in-the-dark feature adds a unique touch that makes it even more special. Whether you're a long-time collector or just starting out, this Pop! Vinyl figure is a must-have for any Marvel enthusiast. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Limited edition exclusive, Glow in the dark feature, Highly detailed design Cons Limited availability

5 Click N Play Police Officer Action Figure Playset Click N Play Police Officer Action Figure Playset View on Amazon 8.5 The Click N' Play 12" Police Officer Action Figure Playset with Accessories is the perfect toy for kids who love playing cops and robbers. The set comes with a highly detailed action figure, complete with a police uniform and a variety of accessories including handcuffs, a baton, a gun, and a walkie-talkie. The figure is fully poseable and can be set up in a variety of different poses for maximum playability. The high quality materials used to make this toy ensure that it will last for years to come, making it a great investment for parents looking to give their kids a fun and engaging toy that will provide hours of entertainment. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes accessories, Realistic design, Durable material Cons Small size

6 POP Marvel Moon Knight Mr. Knight Funko Pop Vinyl Figure POP Marvel Moon Knight Mr. Knight Funko Pop Vinyl Figure View on Amazon 8.3 The POP Marvel: Moon Knight - Mister Knight [Mr. Knight] Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure (Bundled with Compatible Pop Box Protector Case) is a must-have for any fan of the Marvel Universe. Standing at 3.75 inches tall, this multicolor figure is made with high-quality materials and comes with a protective box to keep it in mint condition. Whether you're a collector or just a fan of the character, this Funko Pop! is perfect for displaying on your desk or shelf. Don't miss out on the chance to add Mr. Knight to your collection! Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Great addition to collection, Highly detailed design, Comes with pop box protector Cons May not appeal to all

7 Funko POP Moon Knight Scarlet Scarab Figure Funko POP Moon Knight Scarlet Scarab Figure View on Amazon 8 The Funko POP! Moon Knight #1093 - Scarlet Scarab Vinyl Figure is a must-have for fans of the Marvel superhero. This 2022 Convention Exclusive is beautifully designed with attention to detail, capturing the essence of the character. Made of high-quality vinyl, the figure stands at 3.75 inches tall, and the multicolor paint job is vibrant and eye-catching. Whether you're a collector or a fan of Moon Knight, this figure is a great addition to any collection and perfect for display on your desk or bookshelf. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Highly collectible item, Exclusive for 2022 convention, Beautifully designed with multicolor Cons Limited availability

8 POP Marvel Moon Knight Khonshu Funko Vinyl Figure POP Marvel Moon Knight Khonshu Funko Vinyl Figure View on Amazon 7.7 The POP Marvel: Moon Knight - Khonshu Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure is a must-have for any Marvel collector. Standing at 3.75 inches, this figure is made of high-quality vinyl and comes bundled with a compatible pop box protector case. The attention to detail on this figure is impressive, from the intricate design on the costume to the unique expression on the face. This figure is perfect for display on a shelf or desk, and would make a great addition to any Marvel fan's collection. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Detailed design, Comes with protector case, Great addition to collection Cons May not be suitable for young children

9 POP Marvel Moon Knight Jumping Vinyl Figure POP Marvel Moon Knight Jumping Vinyl Figure View on Amazon 7.5 The POP Marvel: Moon Knight - Moon Knight [Jumping] Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure is a must-have for any fan of the Marvel universe. Measuring at 3.75 inches, it's the perfect size for displaying on a desk or shelf. The attention to detail on this figure is impressive, capturing the essence of the character's iconic costume and pose. The figure comes bundled with a compatible Pop Box Protector Case, ensuring that it stays in pristine condition. This figure is perfect for collectors or anyone looking to add a touch of Marvel magic to their home decor. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Detailed design, Comes with box protector, Collectible item Cons May not appeal to non-fans

10 Marvel Legends Series Moon Knight Action Figure Toy Marvel Legends Series Moon Knight Action Figure Toy View on Amazon 7.1 The Marvel Hasbro Legends Series 6-inch Collectible Moon Knight Action Figure Toy is perfect for fans of the popular superhero. Made with high-quality materials, this action figure is durable and built to last. With its intricate details and realistic design, it's sure to impress collectors and kids alike. Suitable for ages 4 and up, the Moon Knight Action Figure Toy is a great addition to any toy collection and can be used for imaginative play or display purposes. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality detailing, Includes accessories, Great for collectors Cons Limited articulation

FAQ

Q: What is a Moon Knight figure?

A: A Moon Knight figure is a collectible toy that is designed to resemble the superhero character Moon Knight from Marvel Comics. It can be used for display or play.

Q: Where can I buy a Moon Knight figure?

A: Moon Knight figures can be purchased at various online retailers such as Amazon, eBay, and specialty toy stores. Some physical stores may also carry them, such as comic book shops or big-box retailers like Walmart or Target.

Q: What are the different types of Moon Knight figures available?

A: There are a variety of Moon Knight figures available, including different sizes, styles, and materials. Some are poseable while others are static, and some come with accessories like weapons or interchangeable parts. It's important to research and compare options to find the best fit for your preferences and budget.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing various Moon Knight figures, it's clear that this category offers a wide range of options for collectors and fans alike. With attention to detail and high-quality craftsmanship, these figures are sure to impress. Whether you're looking for a classic or modern interpretation of the character, there is a Moon Knight figure out there for you. So, whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting out, consider adding a Moon Knight figure to your collection today!