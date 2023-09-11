10 Best Ouija Board Games Review

Our Top Picks

1 Threan Pendulum Dowsing Talking Board Set. Threan Pendulum Dowsing Talking Board Set. View on Amazon 9.9 The Pendulum Dowsing Divination Board with Amethyst Set is a must-have for anyone interested in divination. This beautiful board features a star design and comes with a crystal pendulum necklace and a wooden planchette. Made with high-quality materials, this board is perfect for communicating with the spirit world, receiving messages, and gaining insight into your life. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, this divination board is a great addition to your collection. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Includes amethyst set, Unique star style, Can be used for divination Cons Not suitable for everyone

2 Worlds Smallest Ouija Board Game Worlds Smallest Ouija Board Game View on Amazon 9.5 The World's Smallest Ouija Board Game for 1 player, Ouiji, is a classic game in a compact size perfect for on-the-go fun. Made with high-quality materials, this mini board game is durable and easy to use. With its spooky design and simple gameplay, it's great for both kids and adults. Whether you're looking for a fun way to pass the time or want to connect with the other side, the World's Smallest Ouija Board Game is sure to impress. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact and portable, Fun and spooky, Great for solo play Cons May not work well

3 Hasbro Gaming Stranger Things Ouija Board Game Hasbro Gaming Stranger Things Ouija Board Game View on Amazon 9.2 The Hasbro Gaming Stranger Things Ouija Board Game is a must-have for fans of the popular Netflix series. This board game includes a Stranger Things themed Ouija board and planchette, perfect for connecting with the Upside Down. Players can ask questions and receive answers from the spirit realm, just like in the show. This game is perfect for parties or spooky nights in with friends. The board is made of durable materials and is the perfect size for easy storage. Overall, this Ouija board game is a fun and eerie addition to any game collection. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun game for fans, Great design and quality, Provides spooky entertainment Cons Not for everyone

4 WICCSTAR Spirit Board Game for Ghost Hunting WICCSTAR Spirit Board Game for Ghost Hunting View on Amazon 9 The Spirit Board Game for Ghost Hunting is a must-have for anyone looking to communicate with the other side. Made with high-quality materials, this board game is perfect for both beginners and seasoned ghost hunters. Its compact size makes it easy to carry on your investigations, and the board's clear font makes it easy to see and read. With its well-crafted design, this Spirit Board Game is sure to provide you with a thrilling and exciting ghost hunting experience. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging gameplay, Unique concept, Great for group activities Cons Not suitable for all ages

5 Worlds Smallest Board Games Bundle Set Worlds Smallest Board Games Bundle Set View on Amazon 8.5 The Worlds Smallest Board Games Bundle Set of 2 Monopoly - Ouija is a perfect addition to any board game collection. These tiny versions of the classic games are incredibly cute and portable, making them great for travel or on-the-go gaming. Despite their small size, the games are still fully functional and provide hours of entertainment. The Monopoly game includes all the classic pieces, such as the player tokens, property cards, and money. The Ouija game also comes with a miniature planchette for conducting spooky seances. Overall, these miniature board games are a great gift for any board game enthusiast or collector. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Compact size, Travel-friendly, Includes 2 popular games Cons Limited game pieces

6 Ebros Illustrated Ouija Spirit Board Game Ebros Illustrated Ouija Spirit Board Game View on Amazon 8.4 The Ebros Illustrated Ouija Spirit Board Game with Planchette is a beautifully designed and crafted game made from MDF wood. Measuring at 15" by 12", it features stunning artwork by Anne Stokes, depicting an "Awaken Your Magic" owl theme. This game is perfect for fans of fantasy, supernatural, witchcraft, and dark arts themes. It can be used for entertainment, as well as for spiritual and mystical purposes. The game comes with a planchette that glides smoothly over the board and a detailed instruction manual. Overall, this game is a great novelty gift and a must-have for anyone who loves unique and intriguing games. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautifully illustrated board, Comes with a planchette, Great for spooky game nights Cons Not suitable for everyone

7 TheDarknessUnicorn Gothic Ouija Board Game TheDarknessUnicorn Gothic Ouija Board Game View on Amazon 8.1 The Halloween Spirit Calling Gothic Design Ouija Board Game for Spirit Hunt with Planchette and Detailed Instruction is a unique and spooky game that is perfect for Halloween or any time of year. The board itself is beautifully designed with a gothic aesthetic, and the planchette is easy to use. The detailed instructions make it easy to get started, and the game is perfect for those who are interested in the paranormal or just looking for a fun and eerie activity to do with friends. Overall, a great product that is sure to provide hours of entertainment. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Gothic design adds ambiance, Detailed instructions for safe use, Planchette glides smoothly Cons May not be suitable for all beliefs

8 TCG Ouija Do you Dare Board Game 2015 TCG Ouija Do you Dare Board Game 2015 View on Amazon 7.7 The Ouija Do you Dare Board Game 2015 is an exciting and spooky game that will keep players on the edge of their seats. Made with high-quality materials, this board game is perfect for horror fans of all ages. With simple rules and multiple gameplay options, it's easy to get lost in the supernatural world of Ouija. Whether you're playing with friends or family, this board game is sure to provide hours of thrilling entertainment. So, if you're looking for a fun and spooky game night experience, the Ouija Do you Dare Board Game 2015 is a must-have. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Exciting and suspenseful gameplay, Great for group entertainment, High quality design Cons May be too scary for some

9 Ebros Glow in The Dark Ouija Board Game Ebros Glow in The Dark Ouija Board Game View on Amazon 7.4 The Ebros Glow in The Dark Illustrated Octagonal Pentagram Star Ouija Spirit Board Game with One Planchette is a unique and fascinating addition to any supernatural enthusiast's collection. Made from MDF wood, this board features eye-catching illustrations and glows in the dark for a spooky touch. Use it for divination or simply as a novelty gift for your witchcraft-loving friends. The included planchette glides smoothly across the board, adding to the overall experience. Whether you're a seasoned practitioner or just curious about the occult, this board is sure to impress. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Glow in the dark, Beautiful illustrations, Comes with planchette Cons Not suitable for everyone

10 TheDarknessUnicorn Spirit Calling Ouija Board Game TheDarknessUnicorn Spirit Calling Ouija Board Game View on Amazon 7.1 The Spirit Calling Ouija Board Game is perfect for those looking to connect with the spiritual world. Measuring at 26x38cm, this board comes with a detailed instruction booklet and a planchette for easy use. Made with high-quality materials, this Ouija board is durable and long-lasting. Whether you're a seasoned spiritualist or a beginner, the Spirit Calling Ouija Board Game is a great tool for communicating with the other side. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Detailed instructions included, Large size for easy use, Planchette included for convenience Cons May not be suitable for all beliefs

FAQ

Q: What is a Ouija board game?

A: A Ouija board game is a board game that is used as a tool to communicate with spirits or the afterlife. It consists of a board with letters, numbers, and other symbols printed on it, as well as a planchette that moves around the board to spell out messages.

Q: Is it safe to play with a Ouija board game?

A: There is no scientific evidence to suggest that Ouija boards are dangerous, but many people believe that they can attract negative energies or spirits. It is important to approach the game with caution and respect, and to only use it in a safe and controlled environment.

Q: How do you use a Ouija board game?

A: To use a Ouija board game, you should start by finding a quiet and peaceful place to play. Sit around the board with your fingers lightly touching the planchette, and ask a yes or no question out loud. Wait for the planchette to move, and then spell out the answer one letter at a time. Remember to always say goodbye when you are finished playing.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review process, it's clear that the Ouija Board Game category offers a range of options for those interested in the supernatural and dark arts. From traditional wooden game sets to novelty gifts with illustrated boards, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a party game or a solo experience, these products offer unique ways to awaken your magic and explore the unknown. With so many options available, it's worth taking the time to find the perfect fit for your interests and needs.