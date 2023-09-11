10 Best Selling Bird Board Games for 2023

Our Top Picks

Bird Board Games offer a unique and enjoyable experience for players of all ages, making them a great addition to family game night or birdwatching hobby. With so many options on the market, choosing the right game can be a challenge. Our comprehensive analysis took into account gameplay mechanics, level of difficulty, and overall enjoyment, as well as customer reviews to identify the top Bird Board Game products. It's important to consider personal preferences and skill level when selecting a game, and expert insights can help understand the unique aspects of each game. Discover the top-ranking Bird Board Game products currently available on the market and make an informed decision for your needs.

1 Wingspan Board Game by Stonemaier Games Wingspan Board Game by Stonemaier Games View on Amazon 9.8 Wingspan Board Game is a bird-collection, engine-building game for 1-5 players, ages 14+. With the Swift Start Pack, players can quickly immerse themselves in the game and start collecting birds, laying eggs, and building their engines. The game is beautifully illustrated with over 170 unique bird cards and has won numerous awards for its gameplay and design. Wingspan is perfect for bird enthusiasts and strategy game lovers alike, providing hours of fun and engaging gameplay. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautiful bird illustrations, Engaging engine-building gameplay, Suitable for solo play Cons May not appeal to non-bird enthusiasts

2 Wingspan Asia Expansion Board Game Wingspan Asia Expansion Board Game View on Amazon 9.5 The Wingspan Asia Expansion is a must-have addition for any fan of the original Wingspan game. This stand-alone game or add-on to the core game offers new birds, player mats, and bonus cards that add fresh strategy and excitement to the gameplay. With a play time of 40-70 minutes, this expansion is perfect for solo play or dual player mode and is suitable for ages 14 and up. The high-quality materials and beautiful artwork make this game a joy to play and display. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros New bird species, Additional player boards, Solo and dual play modes Cons Requires core game

3 Birds of the World Top Trumps Card Game Birds of the World Top Trumps Card Game View on Amazon 9.2 Birds of the World Top Trumps Card Game Blue is a fun and educational game that allows players to learn about different bird species from around the world. This card game features stunning illustrations of various birds, along with interesting facts and statistics about each species. With easy-to-understand rules, this game is perfect for both children and adults, and can be played with friends or family. It's a great way to improve your knowledge of birds while having fun at the same time. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Educational, Fun for all ages, Beautiful illustrations Cons Limited bird selection

4 Stonemaier Games Wingspan Game 2018 Version Stonemaier Games Wingspan Game 2018 Version View on Amazon 8.8 Stonemaier Games Wingspan Game 2018 Version is a delightful board game that allows players to build their own bird sanctuaries. With beautiful illustrations of over 170 unique bird species, this game is not only visually stunning but also educational. Players can strategically attract birds to their habitats, earning points for different combinations. The game is easy to learn but offers endless replayability, making it perfect for family game night or a fun night in with friends. The high-quality components and attention to detail make Stonemaier Games Wingspan Game 2018 Version a must-have for any board game enthusiast. Rated 8.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautifully illustrated, Educational, Engaging gameplay Cons Requires some setup time

5 WORD TEASERS About Birds Conversation Starters WORD TEASERS About Birds Conversation Starters View on Amazon 8.5 WORD TEASERS About Birds Conversation Starters are the perfect gift for any bird lover or watcher. With 150 questions, these conversation cards are a fun and educational way to learn more about birds. Use them as a family game or trivia cards at your next bird watching gathering. Made with high-quality materials, these cards are durable and easy to use. Discover the fascinating world of birds with WORD TEASERS About Birds Conversation Starters. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Great conversation starter, Fun trivia game, Suitable for all ages Cons May not appeal to non-bird lovers

6 Teretizo Bird Brains Trivia Card Game Teretizo Bird Brains Trivia Card Game View on Amazon 8.3 Bird Brains - Trivia Card Game for Bird Lovers (Revised Edition) is the perfect game for those who love birds and want to test their knowledge. With 300 questions covering a wide range of bird-related topics, players will learn about bird behavior, habitats, and more. The compact size of the cards makes it easy to take on the go, whether it's on a hike or to a bird-watching excursion. The game is suitable for both casual bird enthusiasts and serious bird watchers. The cards are made with high-quality materials and the game is easy to play, making it a great gift for bird lovers of all ages. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 300 trivia questions, improves bird knowledge, fun for bird lovers Cons may not appeal to non-bird enthusiasts

7 Snowbright Studio Birds of a Feather Board Game Snowbright Studio Birds of a Feather Board Game View on Amazon 8.1 Snowbright Studio Birds of a Feather: Western North America Board Game is a delightful game that is perfect for bird lovers and nature enthusiasts. The game features beautiful illustrations of birds found in Western North America and requires players to collect sets of birds to earn points. The game is easy to learn, but offers enough strategy to keep players engaged. The high-quality materials and attention to detail make this game a great addition to any game night or collection. Overall, Snowbright Studio Birds of a Feather is a fun and educational game that is sure to delight players of all ages. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Beautifully illustrated game, Educational and fun, Great for bird enthusiasts Cons May not appeal to everyone

8 Asmodee Piepmatz Little Songbirds Card Game Asmodee Piepmatz Little Songbirds Card Game View on Amazon 7.7 Piepmatz is an exciting and strategic bird collecting game that is perfect for families and groups of friends. With a playtime of just 45 minutes, this game is great for those who are looking for a fun and engaging activity that won't take up too much time. Designed for players aged 10 and up, Piepmatz is easy to learn and perfect for those who love birds and card games. Made by Lookout Games, this game can be played by 2-4 players and offers a unique and entertaining gaming experience that will keep players engaged for hours. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun and strategic gameplay, Suitable for both kids and adults, Short playtime of 45 minutes Cons May not appeal to non-bird lovers

9 Outset Media Professor Noggin's Birds of North America Trivia Card Game Outset Media Professor Noggin's Birds of North America Trivia Card Game View on Amazon 7.4 Professor Noggin's Birds of North America Trivia Card Game is an educational and engaging trivia game designed for kids aged 7+. With 30 trivia cards featuring true or false and multiple choice questions, players can test their knowledge of various bird species found in North America. The game is not only fun but also informative, making it a great learning tool for kids interested in birds and nature. The cards are made with high-quality materials and the game is easy to play, making it a great addition to any family game night. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Educational trivia game, Multiple choice questions, Suitable for ages 7+ Cons Limited number of cards

10 Outset Media What Bird Am I Game Outset Media What Bird Am I Game View on Amazon 7.1 Outset Media What Bird Am I? is a fun and educational game that contains 300 cards for 2 or more players ages 14 and up. The game is perfect for bird enthusiasts and anyone who loves a good trivia game. The cards feature stunning illustrations of various bird species, and players must correctly identify the bird based on the clues provided. The game is easy to learn and provides hours of entertainment while also teaching players about the various species of birds. It's a must-have for anyone who loves birds or wants to learn more about them. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Educational bird identification game, Includes 300 cards, Fun for 2 or more players Cons Not suitable for children under 14

FAQ

Q: How many players can play the Bird Board Game?

A: The Bird Board Game can be played by 2-4 players.

Q: What is the recommended age range for playing the Bird Board Game?

A: The Bird Board Game is recommended for children ages 6 and up, but it can be enjoyed by players of all ages.

Q: How long does a typical game of the Bird Board Game last?

A: A typical game of the Bird Board Game lasts about 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the number of players and their experience level.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis, the Bird Board Game category offers a wide range of exciting and educational entertainment for all ages. From strategic bird collecting to educational trivia, there is something for everyone. Each game offers unique gameplay and an immersive experience that will keep players engaged for hours. Whether you're a seasoned board game player or just looking for a fun way to spend time with family and friends, these games are a must-try. So why not take the plunge and enjoy the fun and challenging world of Bird Board Games?