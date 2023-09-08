10 Best Selling Building Blocks for 2023

Our Top Picks

Building blocks are a timeless playtime activity that offer endless hours of fun and creativity for children of all ages. We've researched and tested various products to compile a list of the best options on the market. To determine the top picks, we analyzed essential criteria such as quality, durability, versatility, and value for money, as well as customer reviews and feedback. With a variety of options available, from classic wooden blocks to magnetic tiles and foam blocks, it's important to consider your child's age range, interests, and preferences. However, it's crucial to keep safety in mind, as some blocks may be a choking hazard or too challenging for younger children. Stay tuned for our top recommendations for safe, age-appropriate, and fun building blocks.

1 Mega Bloks Toddler Building Bag with 80 Pieces Mega Bloks Toddler Building Bag with 80 Pieces View on Amazon 9.9 The MEGA BLOKS Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys are a perfect gift for kids aged 1+ years. With 80 pieces and a storage bag, these blocks encourage creativity and imagination while also improving fine motor skills. Made with durable materials, these blocks are easy to clean and can withstand rough play. Whether building towers or creating their own unique designs, kids will love the endless possibilities with these colorful blocks. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros 80 pieces for building, Comes with storage bag, Suitable for toddlers 1+ Cons May not fit together perfectly

2 Mega Bloks Toddler Building Bag Pink 80pc Mega Bloks Toddler Building Bag Pink 80pc View on Amazon 9.5 MEGA BLOKS Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys are the perfect gift for children ages 1 and up. With 80 colorful pieces and a convenient storage bag, these blocks provide endless opportunities for imaginative play and building. The large size of the blocks is perfect for small hands, and the vibrant colors and fun shapes will keep kids engaged for hours. Made with high-quality materials, these blocks are durable and long-lasting. Overall, MEGA BLOKS Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys are a great investment for any parent looking for a fun and educational toy for their child. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 80 pieces for variety, Comes with storage bag, Helps with fine motor skills Cons May not appeal to all

3 TOMYOU Building Blocks Discs Set 200 PCS TOMYOU Building Blocks Discs Set 200 PCS View on Amazon 9.2 The TOMYOU 200 Pieces Building Blocks set is a great educational toy for preschool boys and girls aged 3+. Made of interlocking solid plastic, this set encourages creativity and STEM learning. The safe materials used make it a worry-free option for parents. With 200 pieces, children can build endless structures and develop their fine motor skills while having fun. The compact size and lightweight design make it perfect for on-the-go play. Overall, the TOMYOU 200 Pieces Building Blocks set is a great investment for parents looking for an educational and entertaining toy for their little ones. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros STEM education, Safe material, 200 pieces Cons Small pieces (choking hazard)

4 Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Set 100 Blocks Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Set 100 Blocks View on Amazon 8.9 The Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Set is a 100-piece set that comes with blocks in 4 different colors and 9 unique shapes. The blocks are made of high-quality wood and are the perfect size for little hands. This set encourages creativity and imagination while also helping to develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Children can build towers, castles, and bridges, or use the blocks as a tool for learning colors, shapes, and counting. The possibilities are endless with the Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Set. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable wooden blocks, Variety of shapes and colors, Encourages creativity and imagination Cons May not be enough blocks for some building projects

5 PLUS PLUS Open Play Tube 240 Piece Neon Color Mix Construction Building Stem Steam Toy Interlocking Mini Puzzle Blocks for Kids PLUS PLUS Open Play Tube 240 Piece Neon Color Mix Construction Building Stem Steam Toy Interlocking Mini Puzzle Blocks for Kids View on Amazon 8.5 The PLUS PLUS Open Play Tube is a must-have construction toy for kids. With 240 interlocking mini puzzle blocks in a neon color mix, this STEM toy encourages creativity and imagination. Kids can build endless shapes, structures, and designs with ease, thanks to the unique shape of the blocks. Made from high-quality materials, this toy is durable and long-lasting. It's perfect for developing motor skills, problem-solving abilities, and spatial awareness. Overall, the PLUS PLUS Open Play Tube is a fun and educational toy that kids will love. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros 240 colorful pieces, Develops construction skills, Interlocking puzzle blocks Cons Small pieces can be lost

6 MEGA BLOKS Toddler Building Bag by Mattel MEGA BLOKS Toddler Building Bag by Mattel View on Amazon 8.4 The MEGA BLOKS Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys Deluxe Building Bag is the perfect gift for kids aged 1 year and above. With 150 colorful blocks and a convenient storage bag, this set is perfect for stimulating creativity and imagination. The blocks are easy to hold and build with, helping to develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. The variety of colors and shapes encourages creativity and problem-solving, while the durable construction ensures long-lasting fun. This set is a must-have for any young builder or creative mind. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros 150 pieces for creativity, Comes with storage bag, Suitable for toddlers Cons Blocks may be small

7 Pidoko Kids Wooden Blocks - 100 Pieces Pidoko Kids Wooden Blocks - 100 Pieces View on Amazon 8 Pidoko Kids Wooden Blocks are a set of 100 hardwood plain and colored building blocks that come with a storage container featuring a shape sorter top. These preschool block learning toys are perfect for toddlers and offer endless opportunities for creative play, building, and learning. The blocks come in various sizes and shapes, allowing kids to develop their fine motor skills, spatial reasoning, and imagination. Made from high-quality materials, these blocks are durable and safe for little hands to handle. With Pidoko Kids Wooden Blocks, your child can have hours of fun while learning and developing essential skills. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 100 pieces, Includes storage container, Colored & natural hardwood Cons Some blocks may be small

8 BigShu Wooden Stacking Blocks Toy for Toddlers BigShu Wooden Stacking Blocks Toy for Toddlers View on Amazon 7.8 The 48PCS Wooden Stacking Building Blocks are a perfect addition to any child's educational toy collection. These Montessori toys are designed for toddlers aged 1-3 and are perfect for sensory play while also aiding in STEM learning. The blocks are made from high-quality wood and are lightweight, making them easy for young children to handle. They come in a variety of vibrant colors and shapes which are perfect for developing young children's cognitive and motor skills. These building blocks are not only fun and engaging but also provide an educational experience for children that will last a lifetime. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Educational, Sensory stimulation, STEM learning Cons Small size

9 FUBAODA Building Blocks for Toddlers and Kids FUBAODA Building Blocks for Toddlers and Kids View on Amazon 7.4 FUBAODA Building Blocks for Toddlers & Kids 180 Pcs Toy Building Sets are a perfect way to introduce STEM concepts to children. With 180 interlocking building blocks, this toy provides endless opportunities for creativity and imagination. Made with high-quality materials, these blocks are durable and long-lasting. The set also comes with a handy storage container for easy clean-up. Children can build and create, developing their problem-solving and spatial skills while having fun. This toy is a great gift for any child who loves to build and create. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Enhances creativity, STEM learning, Safe for kids Cons Limited color options

10 aotipol Building Blocks for Kids Toddlers aotipol Building Blocks for Kids Toddlers View on Amazon 7.1 aotipol Building Blocks for Kids Toddlers is a 101-piece large classic building bricks set that includes a baseplate. This STEM toy gift is perfect for kids of all ages and is compatible with all major brands. The set is made of high-quality materials and is designed to enhance creativity, problem-solving skills, and motor skills in children. The most common uses of this product include building different structures, vehicles, and objects. The set is lightweight and easy to handle, making it perfect for kids to play with. Overall, aotipol Building Blocks for Kids Toddlers is a great gift for any child who loves to build and create. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large set of 101 pieces, Compatible with major brands, Encourages STEM learning Cons May not be as durable

FAQ

Q: What age is appropriate for pre-k toys like building blocks and puzzles?

A: Pre-k toys like building blocks and puzzles are designed for children aged 3-5 years old. These toys are perfect for stimulating creativity, problem-solving skills, and fine motor development in young children.

Q: What are the benefits of playing with building blocks and puzzles?

A: Building blocks and puzzles provide children with endless opportunities to develop their cognitive and physical skills. Playing with these toys helps children improve their spatial awareness, hand-eye coordination, and critical thinking abilities. Additionally, building and completing puzzles can boost a child's confidence and self-esteem.

Q: Can building blocks and puzzles be used for educational purposes?

A: Yes, building blocks and puzzles are excellent tools for educational purposes. These toys can be used to teach children about shapes, colors, numbers, and letters. They can also be used to teach children about teamwork, perseverance, and problem-solving strategies. Many educators use building blocks and puzzles in the classroom to help children develop their academic and social skills.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing, it's clear that building blocks are a fantastic toy for children of all ages. Whether it's the MEGA BLOKS Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys, Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Set, PLUS PLUS Open Play Tube, or any of the other great options available, building blocks provide hours of entertainment and educational value. Not only do they encourage creativity and imagination, but they also help develop fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. Parents can feel confident in their purchase knowing that building blocks are a safe and engaging toy that children will love. So why not give the gift of building blocks and watch your child's creativity soar?