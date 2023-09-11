10 Best Selling Go Board Games for 2023

Our Top Picks

1 WE Games Wooden GO Board Game Set WE Games Wooden GO Board Game Set View on Amazon 9.9 The WE Games Wooden GO Board Game Set with Storage Drawers is a classic tabletop game that offers hours of strategic fun for both kids and families. Made from durable natural wood, this set includes single convex GO stones and convenient storage drawers. The size and weight of the board make it easy to transport, and the traditional Chinese chess gameplay is perfect for beginners and experienced players alike. With a sleek design and sturdy construction, this game set is a must-have for any board game enthusiast. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable natural wood, Includes single convex GO stones, Comes with storage drawers Cons Instructions could be clearer

2 AMEROUS Magnetic Go Game Set AMEROUS Magnetic Go Game Set View on Amazon 9.6 The AMEROUS 11 Inches Magnetic Go Game Set is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a portable and compact Go game set. With its foldable board and magnetic plastic stones, this set is perfect for travel or playing on-the-go. The 19 x 19 board size is great for both beginners and advanced players, and the included Go game rules make it easy to learn the game. Whether you're a kid or an adult, this set is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment. So why not add the AMEROUS 11 Inches Magnetic Go Game Set to your collection today? Rated 9.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Magnetic board and stones, Compact and easy to store, Suitable for all levels Cons Plastic stones may crack

3 Brybelly Go Set with Natural Wood Board Brybelly Go Set with Natural Wood Board View on Amazon 9.1 The Go Set with Natural Wood Board is a complete set of 361 stones, perfect for the classic Chinese strategy board game. The portable 29 x 29cm (11.4" x 11.4") size makes it ideal for travel, while the 19x19 grid layout allows for 2-player gameplay. The natural wood board adds a touch of elegance to the game, and the high-quality stones ensure a smooth and enjoyable gameplay experience. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, this Go set is a great investment for hours of fun and mental stimulation. Rated 9.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Complete set of stones, Portable size for travel, Classic strategy game Cons Board may be small

4 Luoyer Go Game Set Magnetic Folding Board Game Luoyer Go Game Set Magnetic Folding Board Game View on Amazon 9 The Luoyer 15 Inch Go Game Set is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a classic strategy game that can be played indoors or outdoors. With a magnetic folding board and plastic Go pieces, this portable set is perfect for adults who want to play Weiqi Gomoku on the go. The large 15-inch board size makes it easy to see the game board, while the lightweight design makes it easy to carry. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, this set is perfect for you. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Magnetic board is convenient, Portable and easy to carry, Large size for comfortable play Cons Plastic pieces may feel cheap

5 Wowwoody Go Game Set with Gift Box Wowwoody Go Game Set with Gift Box View on Amazon 8.5 The Wowwoody 19x19 Go Game Set is the perfect gift for any board game enthusiast. This high grade set comes in a beautiful gift box and includes a board, single convex melamine stones, and bowls. The set is durable and easy to transport, making it great for travel. The set is also perfect for beginners and experienced players alike, with a 19x19 grid and clear markings for easy gameplay. Overall, the Wowwoody 19x19 Go Game Set is a must-have for any board game collection. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros High grade gift box., Large 19x19 board., Single convex stones. Cons Limited color options.

6 Yellow Mountain Imports Go Game Set with Bamboo Board and Stones Yellow Mountain Imports Go Game Set with Bamboo Board and Stones View on Amazon 8.3 The Yellow Mountain Imports Bamboo Go Game Set Board is a beautifully crafted reversible board, perfect for players of both 19x19 and 13x13 board sizes. Made of high-quality bamboo, it is both durable and lightweight, making it easy to transport to game nights with friends. The set comes with single convex melamine stones and bamboo bowls, ensuring an authentic playing experience. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, this classic strategy game is sure to provide hours of fun and mental stimulation. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Reversible board, Includes bamboo bowls, Comes with single convex stones Cons Stones may chip easily

7 ColorGo Go Board Game Set with Folding Board and Magnetic Stones ColorGo Go Board Game Set with Folding Board and Magnetic Stones View on Amazon 8 The ColorGo 19x19 Go Board Game Set is a great choice for anyone who loves strategy games. This set includes a large folding travel board, measuring 11.3 inches, and magnetic plastic stones. The board is designed with a sleek and simple black-and-white grid pattern, making it easy to see and play on. This set is perfect for beginners and advanced players alike, and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as teaching, practicing, or competing. Plus, the compact size and magnetic stones make it easy to take on the go. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Large folding board, Magnetic stones, Travel-friendly Cons Not professional-grade quality

8 Mose Cafolo Magnetic Go Game Set Mose Cafolo Magnetic Go Game Set View on Amazon 7.7 The Mose Cafolo Magnetic 19x19 Go Game Set is the perfect choice for Go enthusiasts who want a portable and travel-sized set. The 11-inch folding board makes it easy to take with you wherever you go, and the magnetic stones ensure that your game pieces stay in place during play. The set also comes with English instructions, making it easy for beginners to learn the game. The single convex stones are made from high-quality plastic and the board is durable, ensuring that the set will last for years to come. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Magnetic stones stay in place, Folding and travel-size, English instructions included Cons Plastic material may feel cheap

9 Brybelly Go Set with Bamboo Board and Stones Brybelly Go Set with Bamboo Board and Stones View on Amazon 7.5 The Brybelly Go Set is the perfect addition to any game night. Made with all natural bamboo wood, this two-player Chinese strategy board game comes with 361 Bakelite stones and bowls for easy storage. The reversible board measures 19 x 19in on the top side and 13 x 13in on the under side, making it a great beginner's board. Enjoy hours of fun while exercising your mind with the Brybelly Go Set. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros All natural bamboo wood, Comes with bowls and stones, Reversible board for beginners Cons Stones may be too light

10 Yellow Mountain Imports Beechwood Veneer Go Board Yellow Mountain Imports Beechwood Veneer Go Board View on Amazon 7.1 The Yellow Mountain Imports Beechwood Veneer 0.4-Inch Etched Beginner's Go Game Board (Goban) with 9x9 Playing Field is the perfect tool for those new to the game of Go. Made with high-quality beechwood veneer, this board is durable and long-lasting. The etched grid lines make it easy to keep track of your moves and the 9x9 playing field allows for quick games and easy learning. Its compact size makes it easy to transport, making it a great option for on-the-go play. Overall, the Yellow Mountain Imports Beechwood Veneer 0.4-Inch Etched Beginner's Go Game Board is a fantastic choice for beginners looking to learn and improve at the game of Go. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros High-quality beechwood veneer, Etched lines for easy playing, Perfect for beginners and quick games Cons Limited to 9x9 playing field

FAQ

Q: What is the Go board game?

A: Go is a strategy board game that originated in China over 2,500 years ago. It is played by two players who take turns placing black and white stones on a 19x19 grid board with the goal of surrounding and capturing their opponent's stones.

Q: How long does a game of Go typically last?

A: A game of Go can last anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on the level of experience of the players and the complexity of the game.

Q: Is the Go board game difficult to learn?

A: While the rules of Go are simple, the strategy and tactics can be complex and take time to master. However, with practice and patience, anyone can learn to play and enjoy the game. There are also many resources available, such as online tutorials and instructional books, to help beginners improve their skills.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the Go Board Game category offers a variety of options for players of all skill levels. Our extensive review process found that each of the products we reviewed brought something unique to the table, whether it was the quality of the materials used, the portability of the game, or the added storage options. We encourage readers to consider their individual needs and preferences when selecting a Go Board Game, and to take action based on our recommendations. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, there is a Go Board Game out there for you.