10 Best Selling Kids Paint Sets for 2023

Looking for the perfect kids paint set? We've got you covered. Our team of experts researched and tested a variety of options to bring you the top-performing sets on the market. Safety and quality were our top priorities, and we made sure to only test non-toxic, washable paints. We also considered factors like color variety, paint quality, and packaging. After analyzing customer reviews and conducting our own tests, we found several excellent options that provide high-quality paint and brushes, as well as safe and washable options for parents. Stay tuned for our top-ranking kids paint sets to find the perfect set for your child's artistic expression.

1 Neon Nights Glow-in-the-Dark Paint Set Neon Nights Glow-in-the-Dark Paint Set View on Amazon 9.7 The Neon Nights Glow in The Dark Paint set is perfect for those who want to add a unique touch to their Halloween and holiday décor. With 8 vibrant colors that are both UV and blacklight activated, this 2-in-1 acrylic paint set is self-luminous and perfect for a wide range of surfaces. Each 20mL bottle provides ample paint for any project, and the glow-in-the-dark feature is sure to impress. This paint set is a must-have for anyone looking to add a fun and creative twist to their decorations. Pros 2-in-1 paint, Multi-surface use, Self-luminous Cons Not long-lasting

2 Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set with Brushes and Canvases Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set with Brushes and Canvases View on Amazon 9.5 Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set for Adults and Kids is a 24-pack of 12mL non-toxic paints that come with 12 art brushes and 4 canvases, making it a perfect stocking stuffer for girls and boys. This paint set is suitable for use on canvas, wood, and ceramic and its vibrant colors are perfect for all kinds of art projects. The set comes with 12 different brush sizes, ensuring that you have the right brush for any project. The paint is easy to clean up and dries quickly, making it perfect for both kids and adults. Pros 24-pack of colors, Non-toxic paint, Includes brushes and canvases Cons Some brushes may shed

3 EXTRIC Kids Paint Set 12 Colors 2oz Washable Paint EXTRIC Kids Paint Set 12 Colors 2oz Washable Paint View on Amazon 9.1 The Kids Paint Set is a wonderful addition to any child's art supplies. With 12 vibrant colors, each 2 oz in size, this non-toxic washable tempera paint is perfect for all kinds of art projects. It's easy to use and clean up, making it great for both home and school use. Let your child's creativity shine with this fun and safe paint set! Pros 12 vibrant colors, Washable and non-toxic, Perfect for kids' projects Cons May run out quickly

4 AROIC Finger Paint Set 65-Pack for Kids AROIC Finger Paint Set 65-Pack for Kids View on Amazon 8.8 The Washable Finger Paint set is a fantastic choice for parents looking for an engaging and fun activity for their children. With 12 color finger paints, sponges, paint brushes, waterproof paint smock, palettes, cards, and a storage box, this 65 pack set provides endless hours of creative fun. Perfect for toddlers and early learning kids, this set is sure to inspire creativity and imagination in your little ones. The set is also easy to clean, making it a great option for parents who want to minimize the mess. Overall, the Washable Finger Paint set is an excellent investment for any parent looking for a fun and educational activity for their child. Pros 65 Pack, 12 Color Finger Paints, Comes with accessories Cons Some colors may stain

5 The Mega Deals Washable Kids Paint Set The Mega Deals Washable Kids Paint Set View on Amazon 8.7 The Washable Kids Paint Set is the perfect choice for parents looking for a non-toxic and easy-to-clean paint option for their little artists. With six vibrant colors, seven paint brushes, and a paint palette, this kit provides everything your child needs to create beautiful works of art. The washable formula means that any spills or messes can be easily wiped away, making cleanup a breeze. Whether they're finger painting or using the included brushes, your child will love expressing their creativity with this fun and safe paint set. Pros Washable paint, 6 paint colors, 7 paint brushes Cons Limited color options

6 JOYIN Washable Paint for Kids Set JOYIN Washable Paint for Kids Set View on Amazon 8.2 JOYIN Washable Paint for Kids 42PCS is a non-toxic, tempera paint set that's perfect for kids' arts and crafts projects, as well as finger painting. With 2oz of liquid paint in each bottle, this set comes with 15 brushes and 4 palettes to make painting a breeze. This 63 piece set is perfect for any young artist looking to explore their creativity while staying safe with non-toxic materials. The washable paint makes clean-up easy and the variety of colors allows for endless possibilities in any project. Whether it's painting a canvas or finger painting, JOYIN Washable Paint for Kids has got you covered. Pros Washable and non-toxic, Comes with brushes and palettes, 63 piece set Cons Limited color options

7 The Mega Deals Kids Paint Set Supplies. The Mega Deals Kids Paint Set Supplies. View on Amazon 8 The Kids Paint Set is the perfect introduction to painting for young children. With washable paint in a variety of colors, toddler-sized paint brushes, and paint cups, this complete toddler painting set has everything needed to get started. The paint is non-toxic and easy to clean up, making it a worry-free activity for parents. Plus, the set comes with a handy storage case for easy organization and transport. Let your child's creativity run wild with this fun and educational painting set. Pros Complete painting set, Washable paint for kids, Toddler art supplies included Cons Limited color options

8 Positive Art Kids Tempera Paint Set Positive Art Kids Tempera Paint Set View on Amazon 7.8 The Kids Tempera Paint Set is a must-have for any young artist. With 40 washable, non-toxic paints in 2oz bottles and 15 brushes, this value pack provides endless opportunities for creative expression. The set includes metallic, neon, glow in the dark, and glitter paints, as well as hand and finger paints, making it perfect for a variety of arts and crafts projects. The paints are easy to use and clean up, making them ideal for kids of all ages and skill levels. Give your child the gift of creativity with the Kids Tempera Paint Set. Pros 40 washable colorful paints, includes metallic, neon, glow in the dark, glitter paints, 15 brushes included Cons Some reviewers reported issues with paint consistency.

9 ColorCrayz Paint Set for Kids ColorCrayz Paint Set for Kids View on Amazon 7.5 The Paint Set for Kids is a 27-piece painting kit designed for boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 10. This acrylic paint set comes with everything needed to create beautiful works of art, including a canvas, brushes, and a range of colorful paints. The set is perfect for kids who love to draw, paint, and create, and it encourages creativity and imagination. With its high-quality materials and easy-to-use design, the Paint Set for Kids is an excellent choice for parents looking for a fun and engaging activity for their children. Pros 27 piece set, great for kids' creativity, easy to use Cons paint may not be washable

10 Nicpro Kids Paint Set with Canvas and Brushes Nicpro Kids Paint Set with Canvas and Brushes View on Amazon 7.1 The Nicpro 34PCS Kids Acrylic Paint Set is a perfect choice for parents looking to introduce their children to the world of painting. The set includes 12 vibrant paints, 10 versatile brushes, 6 canvas panels, a table easel, a paper pad, a color wheel, and a palette. The patterned canvas panels provide a fun and easy way for kids to create beautiful artwork, while the included brushes and paints allow them to experiment with different techniques. This art painting supplies kit is suitable for beginner students and toddlers, and is sure to provide hours of creative fun and learning. Pros 34PCS kit, Includes pattern canvas, Great for beginners Cons Limited paint color options

FAQ

Q: What should I look for in a kids paint set?

A: When searching for a kids paint set, it's important to look for non-toxic options that are easy to clean up. Look for sets that come with a variety of colors and brushes to encourage creativity and exploration.

Q: Are adult paint sets suitable for beginners?

A: Yes, adult paint sets can be suitable for beginners as they often come with a range of colors and brushes. Look for sets that include instructions or tutorials to help you get started.

Q: Can I use a paint set for different art projects?

A: Yes, paint sets can be used for a variety of art projects such as canvas painting, watercolor painting, or even painting on ceramics. Look for sets that offer versatile colors and brush options to accommodate different projects.

Conclusions

After thorough testing and evaluation of multiple kids paint sets, we can confidently say that there is a wide variety of options available to suit different needs and preferences. From glow-in-the-dark paints for Halloween and holiday décor to washable paints with included brushes and palettes for easy clean-up, parents and caregivers can find the right set for their child's artistic endeavors. These sets offer a creative outlet for kids to express themselves while developing fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. We encourage parents to consider investing in a kids paint set for their child's growth and enjoyment.