10 Best Selling Plastic Beach Balls for 2023

Our Top Picks

Plastic beach balls have become a favorite for families, beach-goers, and party planners due to their bright colors and durable material, making them the perfect addition to any outdoor activity or gathering. Choosing the right plastic beach ball is crucial as factors such as size, material, and design can affect the overall experience. Expert insights and customer reviews are valuable resources when considering a purchase. Plastic beach balls are versatile and fun products, providing endless entertainment for all ages. Stay tuned for our top-ranking plastic beach ball products.

1 Rhode Island Novelty Inflatable Beach Balls (Set of 12) Rhode Island Novelty Inflatable Beach Balls (Set of 12) View on Amazon 9.8 Rhode Island Novelty Inflatable 12 Inch Multicolored Beach Balls are a must-have for any beach or pool party. This set of 12 beach balls comes in vibrant rainbow colors that are sure to add some fun and excitement to any outdoor activity. Made with high-quality materials, these beach balls are durable and can withstand hours of play. They are also lightweight and easy to carry, making them perfect for travel. Use them for games, decoration, or just for a good old-fashioned game of catch. The possibilities are endless with these colorful beach balls. Rated 9.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Set of 12, Multicolored, Inflatable Cons May deflate quickly

2 OTC Mini Rainbow Beach Balls OTC Mini Rainbow Beach Balls View on Amazon 9.4 The 24 Mini BEACH BALLS/6-Panel Traditional Style Rainbow 6" BEACHBALLS/Pool Party FAVORS/WEDDING/Decorations/LUAU/2 DOZEN is a must-have for any summer party or beach day. Made with high-quality materials and featuring a classic 6-panel design, these mini beach balls are both durable and stylish. Perfect for pool parties, weddings, and luau themed events, these beach balls are sure to be a hit with guests of all ages. Whether used for decoration or as a fun party favor, the 24 Mini BEACH BALLS are a great addition to any summer celebration. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Vibrant colors, Perfect size for kids, Great for pool parties Cons May deflate quickly

3 SYZ Inflatable Rainbow Beach Balls 12 Pack SYZ Inflatable Rainbow Beach Balls 12 Pack View on Amazon 9.3 The SYZ Beach Balls Kids Pool Party Toys are the perfect addition for any summer outdoor activity. Made of durable and colorful materials, these 12" inflatable blow up balls come in a bulk pack of 12, making them great for pool parties, lake games, and even as decorations for Hawaiian tropical luau themed birthday parties. They are also a fun and affordable gift for toddlers and kids who love water activities. Get ready for endless hours of summer fun with the SYZ Beach Balls Kids Pool Party Toys. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros 12-pack for group fun, vibrant colors, durable material Cons Not suitable for very young children

4 4E's Novelty Beach Balls 3 Pack 20 Inch 4E's Novelty Beach Balls 3 Pack 20 Inch View on Amazon 8.9 The 4E's Novelty Beach Balls 3 Pack is a must-have for any beach or pool day. These 20" inflatable beach balls come in a classic rainbow color and are perfect for kids and toddlers. They are also great for pool games and other outdoor activities. Made from high-quality materials, these beach balls are durable and easy to inflate. Lightweight and easy to carry, they are a great addition to any summer fun. Don't miss out on the fun with the 4E's Novelty Beach Balls 3 Pack. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Pack of 3, 20 inch size, Classic rainbow colors Cons May not last long

5 Intex Inflatable Beach Ball Intex Inflatable Beach Ball View on Amazon 8.7 If you're looking for a fun addition to your beach or pool activities, check out the Intex Inflatable Beach Ball. This colorful ball is made of durable vinyl and inflates to a size of 42 inches. It's perfect for playing games with friends or family, and can also be used for exercise or relaxation in the water. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry with you, so you can take it wherever you go for endless summer fun. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Durable material, Easy to inflate, Colorful design Cons May not hold air well

6 AMOR PRESENT Glitter Beach Ball with Confetti AMOR PRESENT Glitter Beach Ball with Confetti View on Amazon 8.2 The AMOR PRESENT 2PCS Inflatable Beach Balls are perfect for kids' birthdays and summer pool parties. Measuring 16 inches, these clear balls are filled with gold confetti for a fun, glittery effect. Made from durable materials, these balls are easy to inflate and will provide hours of entertainment in the water. Bring some sparkle to your next pool day with the AMOR PRESENT Inflatable Beach Balls. Rated 8.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun and attractive design, Durable material, Great for pool parties Cons May not hold air well

7 PENTA ANGEL Beach Balls 2PCS 12 Inch PENTA ANGEL Beach Balls 2PCS 12 Inch View on Amazon 8.1 The PENTA ANGEL Beach Balls are the perfect addition to any summer day spent by the pool or at the beach. These 12 inch inflatable balls come in a classic rainbow color scheme and are made of durable materials that can withstand even the most enthusiastic games of beach volleyball. Whether you're playing with friends or simply lounging in the water, these beach balls are sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment. Plus, with two balls included in each package, you'll have plenty to share with friends and family. Rated 8.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Colorful design, Durable material, Portable and easy to inflate Cons May not hold air well

8 Hungdao Inflatable Clear Beach Ball and Balloons Hungdao Inflatable Clear Beach Ball and Balloons View on Amazon 7.8 The Hungdao 12 Pieces Inflatable Clear Beach Ball is a perfect addition to any summer beach or pool party. Made of transparent materials, it comes in 16 inch and 24 inch sizes and is great for all ages. With its lightweight and inflatable design, it's easy to pack and take on the go. Use it for games, toss it around with friends, or simply float on it in the pool. Its clear design also makes it perfect for decorating and adding a fun touch to any party. Overall, the Hungdao Inflatable Clear Beach Ball is a must-have for any summer gathering. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros 12 pieces included, Great for beach/pool parties, Clear and transparent design Cons May not be durable

9 Hsei Inflatable Glitter Beach Ball. Hsei Inflatable Glitter Beach Ball. View on Amazon 7.4 The Hsei 3 Pieces Inflatable Beach Ball is an essential item for anyone looking to have fun in the sun this summer. Made with high-quality materials, this glitter beach ball is not only durable but also floatable, making it perfect for pool parties and beach outings. The silver confetti adds a touch of sparkle to your summertime fun. This beach ball set comes with three inflatable balls, ensuring that you and your friends can enjoy games and activities for hours on end. Lightweight and easy to transport, the Hsei Inflatable Beach Ball is a must-have for any summer adventure. Rated 7.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Attractive glitter design, Easy to inflate, Versatile for various occasions Cons Possible leaks

10 Zhanmai Inflatable Clear Beach Ball (6 pack) Zhanmai Inflatable Clear Beach Ball (6 pack) View on Amazon 7.1 Zhanmai 6 Pieces Inflatable Clear Beach Ball is a perfect accessory for your summer beach and pool adventures. These 16-inch transparent balls are made of high-quality materials, ensuring durability and longevity. They are easy to inflate and deflate, making them ideal for travel. You can use them for various activities, including beach volleyball, pool games, and party favors. Get ready for endless fun with Zhanmai 6 Pieces Inflatable Clear Beach Ball. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros 6 pieces included, Clear and transparent, Suitable for various occasions Cons Not suitable for small children

FAQ

Q: What is the difference between plastic, rubber, and inflatable beach balls?

A: Plastic beach balls are usually made of PVC material, which makes them lightweight and easy to inflate. Rubber beach balls are made of rubber, which makes them more durable and resistant to punctures. Inflatable beach balls are made of a variety of materials, including PVC and vinyl, and require an air pump to inflate.

Q: Can I use beach balls in the pool?

A: Yes, beach balls can be used in the pool. However, it is important to note that not all beach balls are designed for use in the water. Look for beach balls that are labeled as "pool-safe" or "waterproof" to ensure they will hold up to use in the pool.

Q: How do I clean my beach ball?

A: To clean your beach ball, fill a bucket with warm water and a few drops of mild dish soap. Use a soft cloth or sponge to gently scrub the surface of the beach ball. Rinse the beach ball with clean water and allow it to air dry completely before storing it away. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasives, as these can damage the surface of the beach ball.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and reviewing various plastic beach balls, it's evident that this category of products provides endless fun for people of all ages. From the traditional rainbow-colored designs to the giant inflatable options, there's a beach ball for every occasion, whether it's a pool party, a day at the beach, or a backyard BBQ. Overall, plastic beach balls are a must-have for any summer activity. So why not grab a set or two and let the good times roll?