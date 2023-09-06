10 Best Selling Star Wars Games for 2023

Our Top Picks

We have researched and tested the best Star Wars games available in the market. The Star Wars franchise has a devoted fanbase with numerous game options that can make it difficult to choose which games to invest in. Our analysis focuses on essential criteria such as gameplay, graphics, storyline, and user reviews to help you make an informed choice. While the franchise has a complex storyline, there are many great Star Wars games that offer hours of entertainment. Our expert insights and user reviews can help you navigate the world of Star Wars games to find the perfect option for you. Check out our top-ranking Star Wars game products to see which games made the cut and why they deserve your attention.

The Mattel Games UNO Star Wars Card Game is a must-have for any fan of the epic space saga. With a themed deck featuring iconic characters and a special rule that adds a fun twist to the classic game, this card game is perfect for kids and families. Play with 2-10 players and enjoy hours of intergalactic fun. The cards are made of high-quality materials and the game is easy to learn, making it a great addition to any game night. Get ready to use the force and become the UNO champion in a galaxy far, far away! Pros Themed deck is fun, Special rules add excitement, Great for family game night Cons May not appeal to non-Star Wars fans

Funko Pop! Something Wild!: Star Wars The Mandalorian Card Game - Grogu Standard The Mandalorian is the perfect game for any Star Wars fan. The game includes a Grogu Funko Pop! figure and a deck of cards featuring characters from The Mandalorian series. With easy-to-follow rules, players can collect sets of cards to earn points and the first player to reach 10 points wins. The compact size of the game makes it easy to take on the go for a quick game with friends or family. Get ready to explore the galaxy and have some fun with Funko Pop! Something Wild!: Star Wars The Mandalorian Card Game - Grogu Standard The Mandalorian. Pros Fun gameplay, Cute Grogu design, Portable size Cons Limited replay value

Ravensburger Star Wars Villainous: Power of The Dark Side is a thrilling strategy board game for ages 10 and up, designed for 2-4 players. This game allows players to take on the role of iconic Star Wars villains, such as Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, and compete to achieve their evil objectives. The game features stunning artwork, high-quality components, and engaging gameplay that will keep players entertained for hours. With easy-to-learn rules and endless replayability, Ravensburger Star Wars Villainous: Power of The Dark Side is a must-have for any Star Wars fan or board game enthusiast. Pros Fun strategy game, Star Wars themed, Different villains to play Cons May not be for everyone

The Star Wars Shatterpoint Core Set is a tabletop miniatures game that's perfect for kids and adults alike. With a playtime of 90 minutes and designed for 2 players, this strategy game is sure to provide hours of entertainment. Made by Atomic Mass Games, the set includes everything needed to start playing, including miniatures, cards, and dice. Whether you're a diehard Star Wars fan or just love tabletop games, the Shatterpoint Core Set is a must-have for any game collection. Pros Fun strategy gameplay, Great for Star Wars fans, High quality miniatures Cons Long playtime

The Star Wars The Clone Wars Board Game is a tactical strategy game that is perfect for both adults and teens. With an average playtime of 60 minutes and the ability to accommodate 1-5 players, this game will keep you entertained for hours. Using the Pandemic system, players work together to battle against the Separatist forces and save the galaxy. Made by Z-Man Games, this board game is made with high-quality materials and is sure to provide a fun and engaging experience for any Star Wars fan. Pros Exciting tactical gameplay, Based on popular Star Wars franchise, Can be played solo or with others Cons May not appeal to non-Star Wars fans

Monopoly: Disney Star Wars Dark Side Edition Board Game is a perfect addition to any game night for families and kids ages 8 and up. This game allows players to buy, sell, and trade iconic locations from the Star Wars franchise, including the Death Star and Tatooine. The game features collectible tokens that represent characters like Darth Vader and Kylo Ren, adding an extra layer of excitement for Star Wars fans. With easy-to-follow rules and engaging gameplay, Monopoly: Disney Star Wars Dark Side Edition Board Game is a must-have for any Star Wars enthusiast. Pros Disney and Star Wars theme, Fun for family game night, Suitable for ages 8+ Cons May not appeal to everyone

Z-Man Games Jabba's Palace is a fun and exciting Star Wars themed strategy card game that is perfect for both adults and kids. With an average playtime of 20 minutes and the ability to play with 2-6 players, this game is great for a quick game night with friends or family. The game involves risk and deduction, making it a great challenge for players of all skill levels. Made with high-quality materials, this game is sure to provide hours of entertainment for any Star Wars fan. Pros Fun game for all ages, Quick and easy to learn, Great for Star Wars fans Cons Limited replay value

Star Wars UNLOCK! The Escape Game is a thrilling mystery game that will transport you to a galaxy far, far away. With room games for adults and kids, this game is perfect for family night or a fun evening with friends. Suitable for ages 10 and up, 1-6 players can participate in this average 1-hour game. Made by Space Cowboys, this game is sure to keep you on your toes as you solve puzzles and escape the clutches of the Empire. Get ready to use your problem-solving skills and immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe with this exciting adventure. Pros Fun for all ages, Challenging puzzles, Engaging storyline Cons Limited replay value

The Buffalo Games Star Wars The Mandalorian - Snack Time Game is a fun and engaging game for two players. It features cute artwork of The Child (aka Baby Yoda) and Mando on a mission to collect snacks. The game is easy to learn and perfect for kids and adults alike. The compact size makes it great for travel or playing on-the-go. Overall, a great addition to any Star Wars or board game collection. Pros Fun for 2 players, Star Wars theme, Quick gameplay Cons Limited to 2 players

The Star Wars Say What You See Game is a Lucas Films trivia party game that is perfect for fans of the iconic movie franchise. This game challenges players to guess the correct phrase using only visual clues from the movies. The game includes 80 cards with over 400 puzzles, making it a great choice for parties or family game night. The compact size of the game ensures that it can be easily transported and played anywhere. Made with high-quality materials, this game is built to last and provide hours of entertainment for Star Wars enthusiasts. Pros Fun party game, Great for Star Wars fans, Challenging trivia questions Cons Limited replayability

FAQ

Q: What is the best Star Wars game to play?

A: There are many great Star Wars games to choose from, but it ultimately depends on what type of game you enjoy playing. If you like first-person shooter games, then Star Wars Battlefront II is a great choice. If you prefer RPGs, then Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic or its sequel, The Sith Lords, are both highly recommended.

Q: Can I play Star Wars games on my console or PC?

A: Yes, you can play Star Wars games on both consoles and PC. Many popular Star Wars games, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Battlefront II, are available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Q: Do I need to be a fan of Star Wars to enjoy the games?

A: No, you do not need to be a fan of Star Wars to enjoy the games. While many of the games are set within the Star Wars universe, they offer unique gameplay experiences that can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of their familiarity with the franchise.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough reviews of several Star Wars games, it is clear that there is a wide variety of options available for fans of the franchise. From strategy board games to tabletop miniatures and party games, there is something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a nostalgic classic or a new and exciting gaming experience, these Star Wars games are sure to provide hours of entertainment. So why not gather some friends and dive into a galaxy far, far away? With so many options to choose from, you're bound to find a game that suits your style and interests.