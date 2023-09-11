10 Best Selling Stranger Things Board Games for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a new board game to add to your collection? Our team of experts has researched and tested various Stranger Things Board Game products, analyzing important factors such as gameplay mechanics, theme integration, and overall fun factor. As fans of the popular Netflix series, we understand that these games offer a chance to immerse yourself in the world of Hawkins, Indiana, and provide hours of entertainment for friends and family. However, it's important to consider factors such as age appropriateness and complexity level when selecting the right game. We've taken customer reviews into consideration to provide you with valuable insights and tips, and help you navigate through the wide range of Stranger Things Board Game options. Stay tuned to see our top-ranking product!

1 Stranger Things Upside Down Board Game by CMON Stranger Things Upside Down Board Game by CMON View on Amazon 9.9 The Stranger Things Upside Down Board Game is a must-have for fans of the hit Netflix series. This cooperative game is designed for 2-4 players and has an average playtime of 60 minutes. With high-quality miniatures and a detailed game board, players will feel like they are truly exploring the Upside Down. The game requires strategic thinking and teamwork to defeat the Demogorgon and close the gate to the Upside Down. It's a fun and engaging game for both kids and adults, ages 12 and up. Made by CMON, this game is sure to be a hit at your next game night. Rated 9.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging gameplay, Cooperative game, Miniatures add immersion Cons May not appeal to non-fans

2 MONOPOLY Stranger Things Edition Board Game MONOPOLY Stranger Things Edition Board Game View on Amazon 9.4 The MONOPOLY: Netflix Stranger Things Edition Board Game is a perfect game for adults and teens over the age of 14 who are fans of the popular television series. This game is suitable for 2-6 players and is inspired by Stranger Things Season 4, making it a must-have for fans of the show. The game features a multicolor design and comes with unique tokens, cards, and board spaces that are all based on the popular Netflix series. It provides hours of entertainment and is perfect for game nights with friends and family. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Inspired by Stranger Things, Great for adults and teens, Fun for 2-6 players Cons Limited to Stranger Things theme

3 Stranger Things Attack of The Mind Flayer Stranger Things Attack of The Mind Flayer View on Amazon 9.3 Repos Production's Stranger Things Attack of The Mind Flayer is a thrilling bluffing strategy game that immerses players in the world of the hit Netflix series. With gameplay perfect for both adults and kids aged 10+, 4-10 players can join in on the fun with an average playtime of just 20 minutes. This game is easy to learn and features high-quality components, making it a must-have for Stranger Things fans and board game enthusiasts alike. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Immersive party game, Quick 20-minute playtime, Suitable for both adults and kids Cons May not be enjoyable for those unfamiliar with Stranger Things

4 Hasbro Gaming Stranger Things Ouija Board Game Hasbro Gaming Stranger Things Ouija Board Game View on Amazon 9 The Hasbro Gaming Stranger Things Ouija Board Game is a must-have for fans of the popular Netflix series. This board game is perfect for a spooky night in with friends and family. The game includes a unique Stranger Things themed board and planchette, as well as a set of instructions to help players navigate the supernatural world. This game is easy to play and is ideal for 2-6 players. Players can ask questions and receive answers from the beyond. This game is a great way to spend some quality time with loved ones and experience a little bit of the unknown. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun for Stranger Things fans, Classic game with a twist, Great for social gatherings Cons Not for everyone

5 MONOPOLY Stranger Things Edition Board Game MONOPOLY Stranger Things Edition Board Game View on Amazon 8.5 The Hasbro Gaming Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition Board Game is perfect for fans of the hit TV show who also love playing board games. This game is designed for adults and teens ages 14 and up, and can be played by 2-6 players. The board and game pieces feature iconic locations and characters from the show, and the gameplay is similar to classic Monopoly with a Stranger Things twist. This game is a must-have for any Stranger Things fan and is a great way to spend an evening with friends or family. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun Stranger Things theme, Great for fans of show, Suitable for adults and teens Cons May not appeal to non-fans

6 Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Stranger Things Edition Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Stranger Things Edition View on Amazon 8.3 The Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Stranger Things Edition is a must-have for fans of the hit Netflix series. This version of the classic board game incorporates elements from the show, including iconic locations and tokens based on the characters. With unique gameplay features and a nostalgic design, this edition provides endless hours of entertainment for both fans and board game enthusiasts. The game is suitable for 2 to 8 players and is recommended for ages 14 and up. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun Stranger Things theme, Includes tokens based on show, Great for fans of show Cons Limited replay value

7 Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Stranger Things Edition Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Stranger Things Edition View on Amazon 8 Trivial Pursuit Netflix's Stranger Things Back to The 80s Edition is the perfect game for fans of the hit TV show and anyone who loves trivia. This adult and teen party board game is packed with questions that will transport you back to the 80s and test your knowledge of pop culture, history, and more. The game comes with a gameboard, 6 player tokens, 250 trivia cards, and instructions. The cards cover a wide range of topics, from popular TV shows and movies to iconic musicians and events of the decade. It's a fun way to spend time with friends and family while challenging your brain and reminiscing about the good old days. Rated 8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun party game, Stranger Things theme, Nostalgic 80s questions Cons Limited replayability

8 Hasbro Gaming Stranger Things Screen Test Card Game Hasbro Gaming Stranger Things Screen Test Card Game View on Amazon 7.7 The Hasbro Gaming Board Gaming Stranger Things Screen Test Card Game is a perfect addition to any Stranger Things fan's collection. This card game allows players to act out scenes from the hit show and compete against each other to earn points. The game includes 60 cards, each with a different scene and character from the show, and can be played with 3 to 6 players. The compact size of the game makes it perfect for travel or game night with friends. Overall, this card game is a fun and exciting way to bring the world of Stranger Things to life. Rated 7.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun for Stranger Things fans, Easy to learn and play, Can play with multiple people Cons Not suitable for non-fans

9 MONOPOLY Stranger Things Collector's Edition Board Game MONOPOLY Stranger Things Collector's Edition Board Game View on Amazon 7.3 The MONOPOLY Game Stranger Things Collector's Edition Board Game is perfect for fans of the hit Netflix show. This version of the classic game features iconic characters and locations from the series, and allows players to buy, sell, and trade their way through Hawkins, Indiana. With custom sculpted tokens and a unique upside-down board design, this game is sure to immerse players in the world of Stranger Things. Recommended for ages 14 and up, this game is a must-have for any fan of the show or board game enthusiast. Rated 7.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Collectible edition, Based on popular TV show, Fun for ages 14+ Cons Board may be flimsy

10 Repos Stranger Things Attack of The Mind Flayer Board Game Repos Stranger Things Attack of The Mind Flayer Board Game View on Amazon 7.1 Repos' Stranger Things: Attack of The Mind Flayer board game is a thrilling game designed for ages 10 and up, with a playing time of 20 minutes. With a gameplay that requires 4 to 10 players, this game is perfect for family and friends' game night. The players are tasked with saving Hawkins from the Mind Flayer and his minions while solving mysteries and collecting clues. The game is easy to learn and comes with high-quality components that make the playing experience more enjoyable. This game is a must-have for any Stranger Things fan and board game enthusiast. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Exciting gameplay, Great for Stranger Things fans, Quick playing time Cons Limited player count

FAQ

Q: What is the Stranger Things Board Game?

A: The Stranger Things Board Game is a cooperative game based on the popular Netflix series. Players assume the roles of characters from the show and work together to solve mysteries and defeat monsters in the Upside Down.

Q: How many players can play the Stranger Things Board Game?

A: The game can be played with 1-5 players, making it a great option for solo play or game night with friends and family.

Q: How long does a game of the Stranger Things Board Game typically last?

A: A game of the Stranger Things Board Game usually takes around 60-90 minutes to complete, depending on the number of players and the difficulty level chosen. It's a great option for a quick and fun game night with friends or family.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review process, it's clear that the Stranger Things Board Game category offers a range of immersive and enjoyable options for fans of the hit Netflix series. From strategy games like Attack of the Mind Flayer and Upside Down to classic favorites like Monopoly, there's something for everyone. These games cater to both adults and kids, with average playtimes ranging from 20 minutes to 60 minutes. Whether you're looking to host a party or just spend a night in with friends and family, these games offer a fun and engaging way to connect. Don't miss out on the chance to add some extra excitement to your game night – try one of these Stranger Things board games today!