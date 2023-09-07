The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.
If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.

10 Most Popular Kids' Dress Up Purses for 2023

Find the perfect dress-up purse for your little fashionista! Compare the cutest and most stylish options on the market now.

By JESSICA SCHOEMAN
 
SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 18:02
10 Most Popular Kids' Dress Up Purses for 2023
10 Most Popular Kids' Dress Up Purses for 2023
(photo credit: PR)

Our Top Picks

Click N' Play Purse Toy for Girls
Litti Pritti Play Purse Set for Girls
Click N' Play Pretend Play Purse Set.
mibasies Little Girls' Mermaid Purple Purse
Alloytop Makeup Bag Outdoor Toys

We've tested and researched various kids' dress-up purses to find the best options for you. Kids' dress-up purses are a great choice for children who enjoy playing make-believe and pretending to be adults. They come in various styles and designs, from princess to superhero to simply appealing ones, allowing children to choose a purse that matches their favorite costume or character.

Kids' dress-up purses stimulate creativity and imagination, as children can use them to act out different scenarios and develop crucial social and emotional skills. However, safety is a top concern when selecting a kids' dress-up purse. It's crucial to choose high-quality purses made from safe materials that meet safety standards and consider the child's age and size. Reading reviews from other parents can also be helpful in selecting a suitable purse. At our company, we've analyzed essential criteria to bring you the best options available, so watch out for our top picks.

1

Click N' Play Purse Toy for Girls

Click N' Play Purse Toy for GirlsClick N' Play Purse Toy for Girls
9.7

The Click N' Play Purse Toy for Girls 2-3 Years Old is the perfect toy for little ones who love to play dress-up and imitate grown-ups. This cute pink handbag comes with 8 accessories, including a smartphone, makeup, wallet, keys, and credit card. The purse is made of high-quality materials and is the perfect size for little hands. This toy is a great way to encourage imaginative play and helps develop fine motor skills. It's also a fun way to teach little ones about the items they see adults using every day. Overall, this is a fantastic toy for 2-3 year-old girls.

Rated 9.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Includes 8 accessories, Encourages imaginative play, Perfect size for toddlers
Cons
Accessories may be small

2

Litti Pritti Play Purse Set for Girls

Litti Pritti Play Purse Set for GirlsLitti Pritti Play Purse Set for Girls
9.5

The Litti Pritti Play Purse for Little Girls is a must-have for any young fashionista. This toddler purse set comes with all the accessories a little girl could dream of, including a handbag, toy phone, pretend play makeup, wallet, and more. Designed for girls ages three and up, this toy purse is made from high-quality materials that are durable and safe for play. Your little one will love playing dress-up and pretending to be just like mom with this adorable and stylish play purse set.

Rated 9.5 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Includes multiple accessories, Encourages imaginative play, Durable and well-made
Cons
Some pieces may be small

3

Click N' Play Pretend Play Purse Set.

Click N' Play Pretend Play Purse Set.Click N' Play Pretend Play Purse Set.
9.1

The Little Girls Purse by Click N' Play is the ideal toy for young girls who love to play pretend. With 20 pieces included in the set, this toy purse comes with all the essentials for a fun day out, including a makeup kit, smartphone, wallet, keys, and sunglasses. The purse is made of high-quality materials and is the perfect size for little hands to carry around. This toy encourages imaginative play and helps children develop their social and communication skills. It's a great gift idea for girls aged 3 and up.

Rated 9.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Realistic pretend play, Variety of accessories, Encourages imagination
Cons
May not withstand rough play

4

mibasies Little Girls' Mermaid Purple Purse

mibasies Little Girls' Mermaid Purple Pursemibasies Little Girls' Mermaid Purple Purse
9

The mibasies Purse for Little Girls is the perfect addition to any young fashionista's collection. Made with high-quality materials and designed with a cute mermaid theme, this purse is not only stylish but also functional. It's the perfect size for little hands to carry around all their dress-up jewelry and accessories, making it a great gift for any occasion. Whether it's for pretend play or everyday use, the mibasies Purse for Little Girls is sure to delight and inspire creativity in any young girl.

Rated 9 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Adorable mermaid design, Perfect size for little hands, Great for pretend play
Cons
Limited storage space

5

Alloytop Makeup Bag Outdoor Toys

Alloytop Makeup Bag Outdoor ToysAlloytop Makeup Bag Outdoor Toys
8.7

The Alloytop Makeup Bag Outdoor Toys is a cute and practical cosmetic bag toy that makes a perfect gift for girls aged 6 to 12 years old. It is designed to look like a real makeup bag with compartments for storing toy cosmetics, a cell phone, and a wallet. The bag is made of high-quality materials that are durable and easy to clean. This toy is not only fun to play with but also helps kids develop their creativity and imagination while enhancing their organizational skills. It is an excellent addition to any dress-up and pretend play collection.

Rated 8.7 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Cute design, Durable material, Great for pretend play
Cons
Limited color options

6

mibasies Unicorn Purse for Little Girls

mibasies Unicorn Purse for Little Girlsmibasies Unicorn Purse for Little Girls
8.4

The mibasies Unicorn Purse for Little Girls Kids Dress Up Jewelry Toddler Gifts Set Glitter Pink Blue is a perfect gift for any little girl who loves unicorns and dressing up. The set comes with a beautiful pink and blue glitter purse, a unicorn necklace, a bracelet, and a ring, all made with high-quality materials that are safe for children. With this set, your little girl can feel like a princess and show off her love for unicorns at the same time. It's perfect for dress-up, special occasions, or just as a fun accessory to wear around the house. The purse is just the right size for little hands to carry around and can hold all of the jewelry pieces securely. Give the gift of magic and imagination with the mibasies Unicorn Purse for Little Girls Kids Dress Up Jewelry Toddler Gifts Set Glitter Pink Blue.

Rated 8.4 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Cute unicorn design, Includes jewelry and purse, Perfect for dress-up play
Cons
Limited color options

7

WESAYEE Play Makeup Purse for Girls

WESAYEE Play Makeup Purse for GirlsWESAYEE Play Makeup Purse for Girls
8.1

The Girl Purse with Play Makeup Kit is a delightful toy for young children who love to play dress-up and pretend to be grown-ups. This cute little purse comes with all the essential cosmetics accessories that a little princess needs to feel beautiful and confident. The pink makeup kit includes lip gloss, nail polish, eyeshadow, blush, and more, all designed to be safe and non-toxic for young kids. This is a perfect gift for toddlers and young girls aged 3-8 years old.

Rated 8.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Encourages imaginative play, Comes with a variety of accessories, Perfect size for little hands
Cons
Makeup is not real

8

Aligle Girls Tea Party Hat and Purse Set

Aligle Girls Tea Party Hat and Purse SetAligle Girls Tea Party Hat and Purse Set
7.6

The 6Sets Girls Tea Party Straw Sun Hat and Purse is a perfect gift for any young girl who loves to dress up and play pretend. The set includes 6 different colored hats and purses, making it perfect for a party or playdate. The hats are made of high-quality straw material and come with an adjustable chin strap to ensure a comfortable fit. The matching purses are the perfect size for carrying around small toys or snacks. These sets are not only great for tea parties but also make a great accessory for any sunny day outing.

Rated 7.6 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
6 sets for variety, adorable tea party theme, perfect for kids parties
Cons
may not fit all sizes

9

JYPS Unicorn Purse and Jewelry Set

JYPS Unicorn Purse and Jewelry SetJYPS Unicorn Purse and Jewelry Set
7.3

The JYPS Unicorn Purse for Little Girls is a delightful set of 7 cute crossbody bags, complete with a dress-up jewelry set and pretend play accessories. Perfect for young girls who love unicorns, this set makes a great birthday present or fun toy for toddlers. The bags are made of high-quality materials and come in a variety of colors and styles, making them a versatile addition to any little girl's wardrobe. With this set, your child can embark on magical adventures while looking stylish and adorable. Highly recommended for parents looking for a fun and practical gift for their little ones.

Rated 7.3 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Cute unicorn design, Includes dress-up jewelry set, Great birthday gift
Cons
Small size

10

Aikmi Kids Makeup Kit for Girls

Aikmi Kids Makeup Kit for GirlsAikmi Kids Makeup Kit for Girls
7.1

The Kids Makeup Kit for Girl Washable Real Makeup Set is the perfect gift for young girls who love to play dress up and experiment with makeup. This set includes a variety of colorful and fun makeup items that are safe for children to use. The kit comes in a cute unicorn-themed purse that is easy to carry around, making it great for on-the-go play. This makeup set is perfect for girls aged 5-8 who love to pretend and play princess dress-up. With its dreamy colors and washable formula, parents will love it too. Get this set for your little princess's birthday or Christmas and watch her imagination soar!

Rated 7.1 based on 10
JPOST
Pros
Washable and safe, Real makeup for kids, Includes cute unicorn purse
Cons
Limited color options

FAQ

Q: What are kids' dress-up purses?

A: Kids' dress-up purses are small purses designed for children to play dress-up and pretend play. They usually come in fun and colorful designs, and are made with child-safe materials.

Q: Can adults use dress-up purses?

A: Yes, adult dress-up purses are also available in the market. They are designed as a fun and playful accessory to add to an outfit, and can be used for costume parties or themed events.

Q: What are some common designs for dress-up purses?

A: Dress-up purses come in a variety of designs, ranging from classic and elegant to fun and quirky. Some popular designs include animal shapes, glittery or sequined fabrics, and themed designs based on popular characters or movies. There are also some dress-up purses that come with additional accessories such as tiaras or bracelets.

Conclusions

After conducting a thorough review of various kids' dress-up purses, it's clear that these toys provide countless hours of imaginative play for young girls. From pretend makeup to smartphones and wallets, these sets offer a wide variety of accessories to keep kids engaged. Overall, it's easy to see why these purses are a popular choice for parents looking for fun and creative toys for their children. Whether you're searching for a princess-themed set or a unicorn-inspired purse, there's a design out there for every little girl. So, why not encourage your child's imagination and creativity by gifting them with one of these exciting dress-up purses?



