10 Most Popular Oldest Board Games for 2023

Wood Expressions Royal Game of UR
The WE Games Royal Game of UR is a beautifully designed wooden board game that will provide hours of fun for both adults and kids alike. This ancient tabletop game has a unique 2 player setup and comes with built-in storage for the game pieces. Made with quality solid wood, the game is durable and will last for years to come. Whether you're a seasoned board game enthusiast or just looking for a fun family activity, the Royal Game of UR is a must-have addition to your collection.
Pros Unique ancient game, Quality solid wood, Built-in storage
Cons Only 2 players

Pressman Checkers Classic Game Folding Board
Pressman Checkers is a classic game that has been enjoyed by generations. This game is perfect for 2 players and comes with a folding board and interlocking checkers. The board is portable and easy to store, making it a great option for family game night or traveling. The game is easy to learn, but still provides a challenge for players of all ages. It's a great way to spend quality time with family and friends while also exercising your mind. The quality of the board and pieces is excellent, ensuring that this game will last for years to come.
Pros Classic game, Folding board, Interlocking checkers
Cons May not last long

Catan Board Game (Base Game)
The Catan Board Game is a perfect choice for those looking for an exciting and engaging game night experience. With an average playtime of 60 minutes, this adventure board game is suitable for adults and families with children aged 10 years and up. Designed for 3 to 4 players, the game involves players competing to become the dominant force on the island of Catan. Players must use their resources wisely to build settlements, cities, and roads, while also trading with their opponents to gain an advantage. Made by Catan Studio, this family board game is a great way to spend quality time with loved ones while also enjoying a fun and challenging game.
Pros Fun for all ages, Engaging gameplay, Replayability
Cons May take awhile to learn

Pressman Mancala Wood Folding Set
The Pressman Mancala game is a beautifully crafted wooden board game that comes with multicolored stones. It's perfect for two players and is great for both kids and adults. The wooden board folds up easily for storage and the stones are smooth and easy to handle. The game is easy to learn, but still provides a challenge for experienced players. It's a great game for family game night or for a casual gathering with friends. Overall, the Pressman Mancala game is a high-quality and enjoyable addition to any game collection.
Pros Real wood, Folding board, Multicolor stones
Cons Limited to 2 players

Pressman Family Classics Chess Set
Family Classics Chess by Pressman is the perfect game for family game night. With a folding board and full-size chess pieces, this classic game is easy to set up and play. Made with high-quality materials, the board and pieces are durable and built to last. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, this game is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment. So gather the family, grab some snacks, and get ready for an exciting game of chess!
Pros Folding board for easy storage, Full size chess pieces, Great for family game night
Cons Not tournament quality

Crazy Games Backgammon Set - Brown Medium
The Crazy Games Backgammon Set is a classic board game that comes with a premium leather case, making it a great choice for adults who enjoy playing strategy games. This set is designed for 2 players and includes a tip guide to help players improve their skills. The brown medium size is perfect for travel or playing at home. The high-quality materials ensure that this set will last for years to come. Whether you are a seasoned player or new to the game, the Crazy Games Backgammon Set is a great choice for hours of fun and entertainment.
Pros Premium leather case, Best strategy guide included, Classic game for adults
Cons Medium size only

Sorry Classic Edition Board Game.
The Sorry Classic Edition Board Game by Winning Moves Games is a fun and engaging game that is perfect for families and friends. This game comes in a multicolor design and is easy to learn for all ages. The game's objective is to get all of your pieces home before your opponents do. With its classic gameplay, this board game provides hours of entertainment and is perfect for game nights or family gatherings.
Pros Classic family game, Colorful and durable board, Easy to learn rules
Cons Not suitable for young children

Brybelly Go Set with Bamboo Board and Stones
The Brybelly Go Set is a classic Chinese strategy board game that comes with a reversible all-natural bamboo wood board, bowls, and 361 Bakelite stones. The board measures 19 x 19in on the top side and 13 x 13in on the under side, making it perfect for beginners. This two-player game is perfect for those who love strategy games and want to challenge their minds. The set is made with high-quality materials and is durable, ensuring that it will last for years to come. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, the Brybelly Go Set is a great choice for anyone who wants to have fun while challenging their mind.
Pros All natural bamboo wood, Includes bowls and stones, Reversible for beginner's board
Cons May not be tournament size

Pressman Giant Snakes and Ladders Game
The Pressman Giant Snakes & Ladders Game is a classic game that has been supersized for even more fun. Suitable for children aged 5 to 99 years old, this game is perfect for family game night or a fun activity with friends. With a durable game board, large playing pieces, and easy-to-follow rules, this game is sure to provide hours of entertainment. Roll the dice, climb the ladders, and watch out for the snakes as you make your way to the finish line. This game is a great way to build problem-solving skills, strategic thinking, and social skills.
Pros Supersized for big fun, Classic gameplay for all ages, Suitable for a wide range of ages
Cons May be difficult to store

Masters Mehen Game - Ancient Egyptian Board Game
The Masters Mehen Game is a fascinating board game that is based on the oldest board game in the world. It is an ancient Egyptian game that is based on the Egyptian snake god Mehen, and it is a historical board game that is sure to delight fans of ancient Egyptian culture. The game is easy to learn and play, and it is perfect for both children and adults. With its beautiful design and high-quality materials, the Masters Mehen Game is sure to provide hours of fun and entertainment for all ages. So if you're looking for a unique and exciting board game that is steeped in history, the Masters Mehen Game is the perfect choice!
Pros Historical significance, Unique gameplay experience, Beautifully designed
Cons May not appeal to everyone

Q: What is the oldest board game?

A: The oldest board game is believed to be Senet, which was played in ancient Egypt over 5,000 years ago.

Q: Is Senet still played today?

A: While Senet is not commonly played today, there are still enthusiasts who play the game and there are even tournaments held in Egypt.

Q: What makes Senet unique compared to modern board games?

A: Senet is unique in that it was not only played for entertainment, but also had religious and spiritual significance in ancient Egypt. The game was believed to be a way for the deceased to reach the afterlife and players would often include prayers and offerings during gameplay.

Conclusions

After conducting thorough research and analysis of the oldest board games available in the market, it is clear that these classic games have withstood the test of time for a reason. From the Masters Mehen Game to the Brybelly Go Set, each game offers unique and engaging gameplay that has been enjoyed for centuries. Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, there is a game for everyone. These board games provide a great opportunity to gather with friends and family and enjoy some quality time together. So, why not consider adding one of these timeless classics to your collection and experience the fun for yourself?